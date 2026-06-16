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The Anik & Florian Podcast
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The Anik & Florian Podcast

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The Anik & Florian Podcast
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484 episodes

  • The Anik & Florian Podcast

    UFC Freedom 250 RECAP🇺🇸: Gaethje Upsets Topuria, Gane DESTROYS Pereira, O’Malley KO 😱 & Ray Longo

    06/16/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    We’re LIVE with Ep. 599 and UFC Freedom 250 just gave us one of the most insane cards in history. Justin Gaethje weathered the undefeated Ilia Topuria’s early storm on the White House lawn, then flipped the script in a massive fourth-round TKO that forced Topuria’s corner to throw in the towel. Ciryl Gane flatlined Alex Pereira’s triple-champ dream with a jab and a torrent of ground-and-pound in Round 2.
    Suga Sean O’Malley snapped Aiemann Zahabi’s 7-fight streak with a walk-off left-right hook combo that sent the place into a frenzy. We break down all seven main-card finishes — including Josh Hokit’s mauling of Derrick Lewis, Mauricio Ruffy’s video game blitz on Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal’s striking statement, and Diego Lopes’ brawl with Steve Garcia. This card was 7-for-7 on finishes and we’re running it back with the energy it deserves.
    Ray Longo pulls up for the Ray Longo Minute to give his raw, uncut take on the title shift and what’s next. RJ Clifford hops in for Rated RJ with the stories you won’t hear anywhere else. Then Matty Bets run the Main Event Challenge, breaking down UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi II — with Vinicius Oliveira vs Andre Fili, Navajo Stirling vs Ion Cutelaba, and the flyweight rematch we’ve been begging for.
    Matty drops his $1K bet live, so tail or fade at your own risk. This show is in partnership with @allthesmoke and @atsfight, and it’s the only Monday joint that gives you instant reaction, betting insight, and the realest voices in the game.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Anik & Florian Podcast

    LIVE UFC Freedom 250 Preview | Ray Longo, Gianni The Greek, & RJ Clifford Join Anik & Florian

    06/08/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    WHAT IS UP fight fans! Welcome to a super-sized, live edition of The Anik & Florian Podcast, and good god we have a show for you. This one has absolute chaos written all over it — from Colby Covington calling it a career and Sean Strickland protesting outside the White House, to Tom Aspinall’s new agent Eddie Hearn dropping contract bombs and Conor McGregor looking scarily sharp alongside Max Holloway. Oh, and we’re just 7 days out from the biggest card of the year: UFC Freedom 250, headlined by the undisputed lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, plus an interim heavyweight championship that has real bad blood behind it.
    Jon Anik and Kenny Florian are LIVE breaking down all the headlines, including Gabriel Bonfim’s statement win over Belal Muhammad and what that does to a jam-packed welterweight title picture. We’re joined by the legendary Ray Longo for his always-unfiltered Ray Longo Minute, RJ Clifford hops in to Rate the madness, and Gianni the Greek drops by for a full DraftKings Main Event Challenge where we run through the entire Freedom 250 card — from Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia to Bo Nickal’s toughest test yet and a banger that could steal the show in Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi. Grab a Throne Sport Coffee, pull up a seat, and let’s ride.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Anik & Florian Podcast

    Song vs Figueiredo Recap, Ray Longo Minute & Belal vs Bonfim Picks

    06/01/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    The Anik & Florian Podcast is live with a massive Monday episode, breaking down the bombshell retirement of Colby Covington and what his legacy really means for the welterweight division. Jon Anik and Kenny Florian react to everything that went down at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo, then look ahead to the loaded UFC Freedom 250 card just 13 days away. The energy is high, the takes are unfiltered, and you’re getting the first word on where the UFC landscape shifts next.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Anik & Florian Podcast

    Conor McGregor BACK! Rousey vs Carano REACTIONS with Jon Anik & Kenny Florian + Ray Longo

    05/18/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    WHAT IS UP fight fans, it’s that time again for the only MMA podcast that blends insider access with Barstool-level energy. Jon Anik and Kenny Florian are coming at you LIVE from the @AnikFlorianPod YouTube channel, and we are BUCKLE UP because Episode 596 is absolutely loaded. We are chopping it up with the legendary coach Ray Longo, ESPN’s own betting brain Ian Parker, plus a very special family affair as Jason Anik rolls through. The boys are breaking down Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, recapping Allen vs. Costa, and reacting to the news that Conor McGregor is BACK. LET’S GO.
    Ray Longo (@raylongomma) gives us his unfiltered takes in the Ray Longo Minute, Ian Parker (@ianparkermma) breaks down the numbers in Rated RJ, and Jason Anik (@jasonanik) joins the fellas for a can’t-miss conversation. This episode is presented in partnership with @allthesmoke and @atsfight, so you know the vibes are immaculate. We’ve got live reads from Throne Sport Coffee and GLD, plus a DraftKings spot to help you get your bets right. Do not sleep on this.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Anik & Florian Podcast

    UFC 328 Recap LIVE with Ray Longo & Grant Dawson + Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

    05/11/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    WHAT IS UP fight fans — it’s Monday, May 11th, and we are LIVE with a monster edition of The Anik & Florian Podcast, in partnership with @allthesmoke and @atsfight. Jon Anik and Kenny Florian are here to unpack all the chaos from UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland, break down the historic MVP 1 card headlined by Ronda Rousey’s return against Gina Carano — and Kenny is on the commentary call for that one! We’re also joined by UFC lightweight standout Grant Dawson, plus the legendary Ray Longo drops in for his Ray Longo Minute. Buckle up, because this episode is pure fight-week electricity.
    We’ll lock in our Main-Event Challenge picks for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa, put a stack on the line with our friends at DraftKings, and get you ready to place your bets with Gianni the Greek. RJ Clifford brings the heat with Rated RJ, we run through all the headlines, and there’s never a dull moment with live reads, cold takes, and the kind of real talk you only get from Anik & Florian. Whether you’re a die-hard or just fired up for Rousey’s comeback, this is the show that blends elite analysis with barstool energy — so smash that like button, subscribe to the @AnikFlorianPod YouTube channel, and let’s ride.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Anik & Florian Podcast
Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world. - Powered by All The Smoke Fight.
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