We’re LIVE with Ep. 599 and UFC Freedom 250 just gave us one of the most insane cards in history. Justin Gaethje weathered the undefeated Ilia Topuria’s early storm on the White House lawn, then flipped the script in a massive fourth-round TKO that forced Topuria’s corner to throw in the towel. Ciryl Gane flatlined Alex Pereira’s triple-champ dream with a jab and a torrent of ground-and-pound in Round 2.

Suga Sean O’Malley snapped Aiemann Zahabi’s 7-fight streak with a walk-off left-right hook combo that sent the place into a frenzy. We break down all seven main-card finishes — including Josh Hokit’s mauling of Derrick Lewis, Mauricio Ruffy’s video game blitz on Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal’s striking statement, and Diego Lopes’ brawl with Steve Garcia. This card was 7-for-7 on finishes and we’re running it back with the energy it deserves.

Ray Longo pulls up for the Ray Longo Minute to give his raw, uncut take on the title shift and what’s next. RJ Clifford hops in for Rated RJ with the stories you won’t hear anywhere else. Then Matty Bets run the Main Event Challenge, breaking down UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi II — with Vinicius Oliveira vs Andre Fili, Navajo Stirling vs Ion Cutelaba, and the flyweight rematch we’ve been begging for.

Matty drops his $1K bet live, so tail or fade at your own risk. This show is in partnership with @allthesmoke and @atsfight, and it’s the only Monday joint that gives you instant reaction, betting insight, and the realest voices in the game.

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