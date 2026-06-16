WHAT IS UP fight fans — it’s Monday, May 11th, and we are LIVE with a monster edition of The Anik & Florian Podcast, in partnership with @allthesmoke and @atsfight. Jon Anik and Kenny Florian are here to unpack all the chaos from UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland, break down the historic MVP 1 card headlined by Ronda Rousey’s return against Gina Carano — and Kenny is on the commentary call for that one! We’re also joined by UFC lightweight standout Grant Dawson, plus the legendary Ray Longo drops in for his Ray Longo Minute. Buckle up, because this episode is pure fight-week electricity.
We’ll lock in our Main-Event Challenge picks for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa, put a stack on the line with our friends at DraftKings, and get you ready to place your bets with Gianni the Greek. RJ Clifford brings the heat with Rated RJ, we run through all the headlines, and there’s never a dull moment with live reads, cold takes, and the kind of real talk you only get from Anik & Florian. Whether you’re a die-hard or just fired up for Rousey’s comeback, this is the show that blends elite analysis with barstool energy — so smash that like button, subscribe to the @AnikFlorianPod YouTube channel, and let’s ride.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.