The American Story With Tim Barton

In this powerful episode of The American Story Podcast, Tim Barton sits down with journalist, author, and cultural commentator Billy Hallowell to discuss the spiritual battles shaping our nation, the importance of biblical truth in media, and the powerful stories behind his CBN documentaries exploring angels, demons, miracles, and the supernatural.
From faith and culture to the reality of spiritual warfare, Billy shares insights from his work uncovering true stories of the unseen realm and why Christians must boldly stand for truth in every sphere of influence.
From American history to modern headlines, this conversation dives into how truth, courage, and conviction can impact families, culture, and the future of our country.
If you care about faith, freedom, spiritual warfare, and the future of America—this episode is for you.
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