The American Story With Tim Barton

What happens when a culture begins prioritizing adult desires over the fundamental rights of children?



In this compelling episode of The American Story, host Tim Barton sits down with author, speaker, and child advocate Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us, to explore one of the most important cultural conversations of our time.

Together, they dive into the question: What do children truly need to flourish? From the importance of family structure to the long-term cultural impact of redefining parental roles, this conversation challenges today’s narratives and calls viewers to think deeply about faith, responsibility, and the future of the next generation.



This episode connects timeless truths with today’s headlines—equipping you to engage culture with clarity, conviction, and compassion.



If you care about the future of families, faith in America, and protecting the rights of children, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.



Subscribe for more conversations on faith, history, and culture shaping America’s future.



Websites:

Thembeforeus.com

WallBuilders.com



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