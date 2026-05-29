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The American Story With Tim Barton

WallBuilders.com
History
The American Story With Tim Barton
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • The American Story With Tim Barton

    America's Founding Was More Miraculous Than You Think | Eric Metaxas & Tim Barton

    05/29/2026 | 48 mins.
    In this episode of The American Story Podcast, host Tim Barton sits down with bestselling author, speaker, and cultural commentator Eric Metaxas to discuss his newest book, Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World. 

    Together, they explore the remarkable story of America's founding, the faith and courage of the Founding Fathers, and the principles that shaped a nation unlike any other. 

    Metaxas shares fascinating stories from his extensive research, revealing why the American Revolution remains one of the most significant events in world history and what its lessons mean for Americans today. 

    If you love history, liberty, and the untold stories behind America's founding, this conversation is one you won't want to miss.

    Learn more about WallBuilders and America's forgotten history at WallBuilders.

    #AmericanStoryPodcast #TimBarton #EricMetaxas #AmericanRevolution #USHistory #FoundingFathers #FaithAndFreedom #WallBuilders #America250
  • The American Story With Tim Barton

    Faith, Freedom, and War: Jerry Boykin’s Incredible American Story

    05/21/2026 | 38 mins.
    Join WallBuilders’ American Story host Tim Barton for a powerful conversation with Lt. General Jerry Boykin — one of America’s most respected military leaders and founding members of Delta Force.

    From the battlefield to today’s cultural challenges, General Boykin shares unforgettable stories of courage, faith, leadership, and the fight for America’s founding principles. Hear firsthand accounts from decades of military service, and why America’s history still matters now more than ever.

    This episode dives deep into:
    🇺🇸 America’s founding ideals
    ⚔️ Leadership in times of crisis
    🙏 Faith under pressure
    🛡️ National security & cultural battles
    📖 The stories that shaped a nation

    If you care about faith, freedom, and the future of America, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

    🔔 Subscribe for more episodes of American Story from WallBuilders.
    👍 Like, Comment & Share to help preserve America’s true history.
    Learn More WallBuilders.com

    #WallBuilders #TimBarton #JerryBoykin #AmericanStory #FaithAndFreedom #AmericanHistory #DeltaForce #Patriot #MilitaryStories #USA
  • The American Story With Tim Barton

    Finding Unity in a Divided Nation

    05/13/2026 | 59 mins.
    America continues to wrestle with division, racial tensions, and questions about unity and truth. In this episode of The American Story Podcast, host Tim Barton sits down with Bishop Jim Lowe to discuss how faith, biblical principles, and honest conversations can help bring healing in a divided culture.
    Together, they explore the history behind racial tensions in America, the importance of reconciliation, and how the Church can lead with truth, compassion, and unity. Bishop Jim Lowe shares personal insight and practical wisdom on building bridges, restoring relationships, and addressing difficult cultural issues through a biblical worldview.
    This conversation challenges believers to rise above division and pursue understanding, grace, and lasting unity.
  • The American Story With Tim Barton

    What Happens When Society Puts Adults Before Kids? | Tim Barton & Katy Faust

    05/08/2026 | 50 mins.
    What happens when a culture begins prioritizing adult desires over the fundamental rights of children?

    In this compelling episode of The American Story, host Tim Barton sits down with author, speaker, and child advocate Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us, to explore one of the most important cultural conversations of our time.
    Together, they dive into the question: What do children truly need to flourish? From the importance of family structure to the long-term cultural impact of redefining parental roles, this conversation challenges today’s narratives and calls viewers to think deeply about faith, responsibility, and the future of the next generation.

    This episode connects timeless truths with today’s headlines—equipping you to engage culture with clarity, conviction, and compassion.

    If you care about the future of families, faith in America, and protecting the rights of children, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.

    Subscribe for more conversations on faith, history, and culture shaping America’s future.

    Websites: 
    Thembeforeus.com
    WallBuilders.com

    #AmericanStoryPodcast #TimBarton #KatyFaust #ThemBeforeUs #FaithAndCulture #FamilyValues #ChildrensRights #BiblicalTruth #CultureConversation #AmericanValues
  • The American Story With Tim Barton

    Faith Under Fire: America’s Spiritual Battle

    04/29/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    In this powerful episode of The American Story Podcast, Tim Barton sits down with journalist, author, and cultural commentator Billy Hallowell to discuss the spiritual battles shaping our nation, the importance of biblical truth in media, and the powerful stories behind his CBN documentaries exploring angels, demons, miracles, and the supernatural.
    From faith and culture to the reality of spiritual warfare, Billy shares insights from his work uncovering true stories of the unseen realm and why Christians must boldly stand for truth in every sphere of influence.
    From American history to modern headlines, this conversation dives into how truth, courage, and conviction can impact families, culture, and the future of our country.
    If you care about faith, freedom, spiritual warfare, and the future of America—this episode is for you.
    🔔 Subscribe for more conversations on faith, history, and the people shaping America’s future.
    #WallBuilders #AmericanStoryPodcast #TimBarton #BillyHallowell #CBN #AngelsAndDemons #SpiritualWarfare #FaithAndCulture #ChristianPodcast #BiblicalTruth #FaithInAmerica #ChristianLeadership #TruthMatters #Supernatural #ChristianWorldview
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About The American Story With Tim Barton
Dive into the heart of America's founding with "The American Story with Tim Barton," a captivating podcast hosted by Tim Barton, president of WallBuilders and co-author of the acclaimed book series. Each episode uncovers the untold narratives of faith, freedom, and heroism that shaped the United States, drawing from historical documents, biblical principles, and constitutional insights. Join Tim as he explores the lives of the Founding Fathers, pivotal events from the Revolution to the Republic, and how these stories resonate in today's world. Perfect for history buffs, patriots, and anyone seeking an honest, inspiring look at the nation's heritage. New episodes drop weekly—subscribe now on your favorite platform!
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