Tell Me Something Messy with Brandon Kyle Goodman

Butt Seriously w/ Mitra Jouhari & Dr. Evan Goldstein
Does your butt get bigger from having anal sex? Is cum good for your face? Find out when Brandon plays a game of Real or Faking with his Big Mouth work wife and friend, Mitra Jouhari. Then, as they get into some booty-related Messy Mail, Brandon and Mitra are joined by the one-and-only butt doctor, Dr. Evan Goldstein for a heaux sympheauxsium. Follow Mitra on IG at mitrajouhari Follows Dr. Evan on IG at drevangoldstein Find 'Butt Seriously' at your local bookstore. https://www.amazon.com/Butt-Seriously-Definitive-Pleasure-Everything-ebook/dp/B0CH83HNV8See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
56:01
Ethical Non-Monogamy w/ Matthew Raymond-Goodman
Brandon shares a messy story about his first time having penetrative sex. Then, Brandon's partner, Matthew Raymond-Goodman, joins to play our first game of 'Would You Rather,' including some hilarious moments. And rounding out the conversation, Brandon and Matthew address what's been mentioned in previous episodes: Their non-monogamous marriage. Resources: Ethical Slut: https://www.amazon.com/Ethical-Slut-Practical-Relationships-Adventures/dp/1587613379 Poly-Secure: https://rep.club/products/polysecure?srsltid=AfmBOoq2ZLmL8C_nOWPB6BSpZd5AphPzEwG3Loksn0raqOFkcnsM99gV Mating In Captivity: https://bookshop.org/p/books/mating-in-captivity-unlocking-erotic-intelligence-esther-perel/7385511 Find Matthew on IG @matthew_raymond18 Follow Brandon on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonkylegoodman Join the C'Heauxmunity at https://brandonkylegoodman.substack.com/ Submit your own messy story or question at [email protected] or call (669) 696-3779See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:08:25
I'm Such A Lover Boy w/ Zach Campbell
In a hilarious and self-explorative episode, Brandon and guest Zach Campbell dive into what it means to find yourself in the queer community. Plus, a game of F8ck, Marry, Block that has Brandon wheezing with laughter. Find Zach Campbell at: https://www.instagram.com/zachcampbell or https://www.youtube.com/@ZachCampbell Follow Brandon on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonkylegoodman Join the C'Heauxmunity at https://brandonkylegoodman.substack.com/ Submit your own messy story or question at [email protected] or call (669) 696-3779See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
43:04
Toes Are Where The Trauma Is w/ Taylor Tomlinson
World-renowned comedienne and salad-date-partner, Taylor Tomlinson joins Brandon for a deep dive into repressed love and sexuality because of organized religion. Hold on, stick with us — It's a touching and hilarious conversation on everything from losing virginity "on the lord's day" and the evolution of toe-sucking, all wrapped around Smash or Pass and some shocking Messy Mail submissions. Find Taylor on Instagram @taylortomlinson Follow Brandon on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonkylegoodmanJoin the C'Heauxmunity at https://brandonkylegoodman.substack.com/Submit your own messy story or question at [email protected] or call (669) 696-3779See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
46:50
I’m A Hemorrhoid Whisperer, Baby! w/ Dr. James Simmons
After receiving a fist-full of recurring medical questions from the c'heauxmunity, Brandon invites Dr. James Simmons, a renowned expert in all things anal health to share some of his wisdom and medical stories in our latest sympheauxsium. Brandon's got a few medical messy stories of his own the share, and he learns a butt-load about hemorrhoids, sex while pregnant and some gaps in the medical community. Find Dr. James on Instagram @drjamesqsimmons https://www.instagram.com/brandonkylegoodman Join the C'Heauxmunity at https://brandonkylegoodman.substack.com/ Submit your own messy story or question at [email protected] or call (669) 696-3779See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Tell Me Something Messy with Brandon Kyle Goodman
It’s time to kiki about kinks, spruce up our sex lives, and air out all of the mess. Tell Me Something Messy is a sex positive comedy / educational podcast hosted by actor, writer and advocate Brandon Kyle Goodman, henceforth known as the Curator of Mess. Each week, Messy Patrons are invited to let their freak flags fly as they share stories about queer love, the importance of preparation and clean up, or even the sexual escapades happening in Ding Dong, Texas (yes, that’s the real name of a town). Brandon Kyle Goodman’s messy guests and callers are invited to a safe space with no judgement to help listeners develop better sex lives.