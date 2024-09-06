It’s time to kiki about kinks, spruce up our sex lives, and air out all of the mess. Tell Me Something Messy is a sex positive comedy / educational podcast host...

Does your butt get bigger from having anal sex? Is cum good for your face? Find out when Brandon plays a game of Real or Faking with his Big Mouth work wife and friend, Mitra Jouhari. Then, as they get into some booty-related Messy Mail, Brandon and Mitra are joined by the one-and-only butt doctor, Dr. Evan Goldstein for a heaux sympheauxsium. Follow Mitra on IG at mitrajouhari Follows Dr. Evan on IG at drevangoldstein Find 'Butt Seriously' at your local bookstore. https://www.amazon.com/Butt-Seriously-Definitive-Pleasure-Everything-ebook/dp/B0CH83HNV8See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Tell Me Something Messy with Brandon Kyle Goodman

It’s time to kiki about kinks, spruce up our sex lives, and air out all of the mess. Tell Me Something Messy is a sex positive comedy / educational podcast hosted by actor, writer and advocate Brandon Kyle Goodman, henceforth known as the Curator of Mess. Each week, Messy Patrons are invited to let their freak flags fly as they share stories about queer love, the importance of preparation and clean up, or even the sexual escapades happening in Ding Dong, Texas (yes, that’s the real name of a town). Brandon Kyle Goodman’s messy guests and callers are invited to a safe space with no judgement to help listeners develop better sex lives.