Sunday Sports Club with Allison Kuch

One year of parenthood with Isaac Rochell (part 1)

HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY, SCOTTIE!!! On this episode of Sunday Sports Club, Allison and Isaac (aka mom and dad) celebrate the fact that they've been parents for a whole year. They answer all your questions about what year one with a baby has been like and what they're looking forward to. Plus, when is Scottie getting a sibling?! Listen to part 1 of Sunday Sports Club's birthday party for Scottie!Sponsors:Viator: Book your next travel experience on Viator and save 15% by using my code KUCH15. Some exclusions apply. Offer valid through Jan 31st, 2025. Regret less, Do more with Viator: viator.com/?m=68689&inf=US_EN_inf_yt_ao_da_mix_ssc_94802. #DoMoreWithViatorNutrafol: Get results you can run your fingers through! For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners, ten dollars off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code SUNDAY.Drunk Elephant: Discover Drunk Elephant’s C-Luma Hydrabright Serum at Ulta Beauty stores and online at ulta.comMacy’s: Shop now www.macys.comIdeal Image: GET YOUR FREE CONSULTATION AND UP TO 85% OFF WHEN YOU SCHEDULE AT IDEAL.VIP/SUNDAY.Draft Kings: New players can play just FIVE BUCKS and get FIFTY INSTANTLY in Casino Credits! Download the Draftkings Casino app and sign up with code SUNDAYSPORTSCLUB. Then press play on your favorite games to join the fun! The crown is yours!*Gambling problem? Call one eight hundred GAMBLER or in West Virginia visit www.oneeighthundredgamber.net. Please play responsibly. Twenty-one plus.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.