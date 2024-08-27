Sunday Sports Club with Allison Kuch

One year of parenthood with Isaac Rochell (part 1)
HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY, SCOTTIE!!! On this episode of Sunday Sports Club, Allison and Isaac (aka mom and dad) celebrate the fact that they've been parents for a whole year. They answer all your questions about what year one with a baby has been like and what they're looking forward to. Plus, when is Scottie getting a sibling?! Listen to part 1 of Sunday Sports Club's birthday party for Scottie!Sponsors:Viator: Book your next travel experience on Viator and save 15% by using my code KUCH15. Some exclusions apply. Offer valid through Jan 31st, 2025. Regret less, Do more with Viator: viator.com/?m=68689&inf=US_EN_inf_yt_ao_da_mix_ssc_94802. #DoMoreWithViatorNutrafol: Get results you can run your fingers through! For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners, ten dollars off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code SUNDAY.Drunk Elephant: Discover Drunk Elephant’s C-Luma Hydrabright Serum at Ulta Beauty stores and online at ulta.comMacy’s: Shop now www.macys.comIdeal Image: GET YOUR FREE CONSULTATION AND UP TO 85% OFF WHEN YOU SCHEDULE AT IDEAL.VIP/SUNDAY.Draft Kings: New players can play just FIVE BUCKS and get FIFTY INSTANTLY in Casino Credits! Download the Draftkings Casino app and sign up with code SUNDAYSPORTSCLUB. Then press play on your favorite games to join the fun! The crown is yours!*Gambling problem? Call one eight hundred GAMBLER or in West Virginia visit www.oneeighthundredgamber.net. Please play responsibly. Twenty-one plus.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:03:56
Baseball and breakups with guest Payton Sartain
On today's episode of Sunday Sports Club, Allison sits down with Payton Sartain, host of the Note to Self podcast, to chat about what it's like being in a relationship with a professional baseball player. They get into how Payton balances her career with her boyfriend's, the nitty gritty of what a baseball player's career looks like, and if there's any drama between the MLB WAGs.Sponsors: Caraway: The holidays are closer than ever, so get the gift (or yours) in time! Visit Carawayhome.com/sunday to take advantage of this limited time offer for up to 20% off your next purchase.Cozy Earth: Go to cozyearth.com/sunday and use code SUNDAY for an exclusive discount for up to 40% offZocdoc: Stop putting off those doctor appointments and go to Zocdoc.com/SUNDAY find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today.Drunk Elephant: Discover Drunk Elephant’s C-Luma Hydrabright Serum at Ulta Beauty stores and online at ulta.com. Ideal Image: GET YOUR FREE CONSULTATION AND UP TO 85% OFF WHEN YOU SCHEDULE AT IDEAL.VIP/SUNDAY.Macy’s: Shop now www.macys.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:11:57
Thanksgiving as an NFL family
This week on Sunday Sports Club, Allison gets thankful because Thanksgiving is SO soon. She reminisces on Thanksgiving memories with NFL and talks about new memories she can't wait to make since it's Scottie's first Thanksgiving! Sponsors: Cozy Earth: Go to cozyearth.com/sunday and use code SUNDAY for an exclusive discount for up to 40% offHydrojug: Use code: SSC to get 10% off your order today at www.THEhydroJug.com or Get your HydroJug Traveler at www.thehydrojug.com, use code SSC for 10% off your order.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
37:59
Breaking down football positions
On this episode of Sunday Sports Club, Allison and Isaac get into what each position does in the NFL. They aren't getting too into the.nitty gritty so listen into this episode for a good understanding of what the f*ck those guys are doing on the field. Sponsors: Cozy Earth: Go to cozyearth.com/sunday and use code SUNDAY for an exclusive discount for up to 40% offNutrafol: Get results you can run your fingers through! For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners, ten dollars off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code SUNDAY.Macy’s: Shop now www.macys.comShake Shack: From now until December 15, Shake Shack is offering a Free Chicken Shack with $10 minimum purchase with code CHICKENSUNDAY at a Shack location, on the Shack App or at ShakeShack.com every Sunday. Terms ApplySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
54:12
Explaining NFL fines... WTF
On this episode of Sunday Sports Club, Allison and Isaac get into the world of NFL fines – from the serious to the absolutely absurd. They break down the entire process of how the NFL fines players and what the players actually think about fines. Shocker, players don’t like getting fined. Tune into this episode to learn all about the crazy things players can get fined for in the NFL. Sponsors: Caraway: Visit Carawayhome.com/sunday to see all our favorite products and the cookware we use to make cooking easy for even the most amateur home chefs. Plus, take an additional 10% off your next purchase.Repurpose: Visit repurpose.com and use code SUNDAY25 at checkout for 25% off your entire order. Macy’s: Shop now www.macys.comVegamour: This holiday season, give the gift of great hair with Vegamour. Visit VEGAMOUR.com/sunday, code sunday to shop.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Sunday Sports Club is your friendly guide to - yep, you guessed it, SPORTS! Allison Kuch has been following her husband, Isaac Kuch (Rochell), around the NFL for over 7 years. Along the way she's learned quite a bit while also taking care of their new daughter. She wanted to have a space to share her love of sports and so, Sunday Sports Club Podcast was born! On Sunday Sports Club, Allison gives her authentic takes and dives into the world of sports. Tune in every Sunday for a new episode!Follow the show on Instagram: @ SundaySportsClubPodcastFollowing the show on TikTok: @SundaySportsClubPodLike and Subscribe here and Youtube: Sunday Sports Club PodcastFind Allison here: Instagram: @allisonkuchTikTok: @allisonkuchYoutubeProduced by: Dear Media