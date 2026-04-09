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Studio 2

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Studio 2
Latest episode

299 episodes

  • Studio 2

    Why making friends feels hard – and what Philadelphians do about it

    04/09/2026 | 51 mins.
    Making friends as an adult can be awkward. Even if you get an introduction, busy schedules often get in the way of nurturing a new connection. Here is what you can do.
  • Studio 2

    Demystifying dementia

    04/08/2026 | 51 mins.
    One in three older Americans will get some form of dementia – and the toll doesn’t stop with the patient. Tens of millions of family members and friends become caregivers, often at enormous personal cost to their own health, careers, and financial security. The economic impact to the country is also enormous, at hundreds of billions of dollars each year.

    For decades, people diagnosed with dementia had little hope, but that’s beginning to change with breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and even potentially prevention. We unpack the latest advances and talk about the impact on people who are living with the disease and the people who care for them.
  • Studio 2

    American couture: freedom of style or fashion decline?

    04/07/2026 | 51 mins.
    Have we gotten too casual with our clothing? A restaurant chain encourages business casual and the transportation secretary wants to return “courtesy and class” to air travel.
  • Studio 2

    Artemis II and the new space race

    04/06/2026 | 51 mins.
    NASA’s Artemis II mission will surpass the record for the farthest distance traveled from Earth by humans. Next up, NASA wants to build a moon base…but so does China.
  • Studio 2

    Studio 2 Extra: Eric Wortham II on performing with Adele, Jill Scott, more

    04/03/2026 | 17 mins.
    From the pews to the big stages, the producer and pianist reflects on his career and how the grit of Philly gave him a jumpstart.

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About Studio 2

Everything you need to know about what’s happening in the Delaware Valley – from news and politics to science and the arts– delivered with a fresh perspective, all in an hour.
LeisureNewsSociety & Culture

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