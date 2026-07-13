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Cars & Money

Rob Moore & Carl Hartley
AutomotiveBusiness
Cars & Money
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Cars & Money

    Funding The World's Greatest Supercars & The Secrets Rich Collectors Never Share - Andy King

    07/08/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    To explore car finance options, contact Apollo Capital - https://apollocapitalgroup.co.uk/ or 01423 590242

    Today we're joined by Andy King, one of the UK's leading supercar finance experts, who has arranged funding for some of the world's rarest and most expensive cars, from Ferraris and McLarens to Paganis and Bugattis.

    We discuss why the world's wealthiest people finance their cars instead of paying cash, the biggest deals Andy has ever completed, the investment strategies behind the supercar market, and why he traded a collection of supercars for just two hypercars.

    Follow Andy - https://www.instagram.com/and1k1ng/
    Follow Apollo Capital - https://www.instagram.com/apollocapitalgroup/
    Join the Cars & Money community - https://robmoore.com/cars

    🤝 Sponsored by:
    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiply More Money, join us at https://money.school/goldcars
    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - https://www.tomhartley.com/

    🎬 More Cars & Money Content:
    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carsandmoneyofficial/
    ➤ Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYS-7tYpRkJmrVIUq8-WV_A
    ➤ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Cars-Money/61579331221620/
    ➤ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carsandmoneyofficial

    🔗 Connect With Us:
    ➤ Rob’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robmooreprogressive/
    ➤ Carl’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlhartley1/
  • Cars & Money

    The Outlaw Magnus Walker's Verdict - Why Porsche is Losing the Halo Race

    07/02/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Check for FREE if you are due a refund in 60 seconds at https://refundclub.co.uk/cars

    Legendary Porsche collector and "Outlaw" designer Magnus Walker joins the show to talk cars, cash, and why he’s completely over the modern supercar market. From buying his first 911 with pocket change to flipping properties for millions, Magnus delivers an unfiltered reality check on today's hyper-inflated car culture, explains why the new Porsche allocations have become a total scam, and reveals why he’d rather drive a vintage, $8,000 Rolls-Royce than a brand-new, million-dollar hyper car…

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiple More Money & Scale Your Income. Join us at www.money.school.com

    BEST MOMENTS

    "What Porsche needs is a halo car. You can blend in with everybody else in a Turbo S or a GT3, it’s too usable. They’ve made the car too good."

    "I invest in smiles per mile and memorable moments, not dollar return on the back end."

    "I’m more interested in the guy who is driving the car with 500,000 miles. It’s creating a generation of Porsche owners that are not actually using their cars for the point of what they were built for: to be driven."

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiply More Money, join us at https://money.school/goldcars

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    For More Cars & Money Content:

    ➤ Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYS-7tYpRkJmrVIUq8-WV_A

    ➤ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Cars-Money/61579331221620/

    ➤ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carsandmoneyofficial

    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carsandmoneyofficial/

    Connect with Carl & Rob:

    ➤ Rob’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robmooreprogressive/?locale=en_GB

    ➤ Rob’s Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/robmooreprogressive/

    ➤Carl’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlhartley1/
  • Cars & Money

    Lenny Howlett: Fake Urban Kits, £490k Cullinans & Why Land Rover Wants to Shut Us Down

    06/24/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    For 20% off CarVertical reports, use the code 'CARSANDMONEY' → https://www.carvertical.com/gb/landing/v3?utm_source=infl&a=carsandmoney&b=38b26e3a&voucher=carsandmoney

    Check for FREE if you are due a refund in 60 seconds at https://refundclub.co.uk/carsIn this explosive episode, Lenny Howlett joins the show to pull back the curtain on the multi-million pound luxury car modification industry to expose a rampant black market of knock-off body kits and deceptive dealerships. 

    Lenny reveals the staggering financial scale of upgrading vehicles like the £400k Rolls-Royce Cullinan, while swapping hilarious war stories about eccentric millionaire clients, nightmarish dealer disputes, and the viral social media war between custom car rivals. Finally, he holds nothing back in a brutal takedown of the electric car market, explaining why high-horsepower EVs will never satisfy a true petrolhead and whether iconic British brands like Jaguar can survive a controversial modern rebrand.

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiple More Money & Scale Your Income. Join us at www.money.school.com

    BEST MOMENTS

    "My Rolex says the same time as a Seiko, but people want the brand. You could get cheaper, we know that we're a premium price, but we're also a premium product." 

    "Dealers are buying the cars from the customers and they don't know the difference, and they are then marketing it and selling it to an end-user as an 'Urban Defender' with a premium. It's fraud and deception. It's borderline theft." 

    "I thought when you were halfway through that, when you said a 'set of 34Fs,' I was thinking, 'Is that a kind of wheel?'"

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiply More Money, join us at https://money.school/goldcars

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    For More Cars & Money Content:

    ➤ Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYS-7tYpRkJmrVIUq8-WV_A

    ➤ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Cars-Money/61579331221620/

    ➤ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carsandmoneyofficial

    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carsandmoneyofficial/

    Connect with Carl & Rob:

    ➤ Rob’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robmooreprogressive/?locale=en_GB

    ➤ Rob’s Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/robmooreprogressive/

    ➤Carl’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlhartley1/
  • Cars & Money

    Paul Wallace On The Shocking Inside Truth of Car YouTube!

    06/17/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Leading supercar creator Paul Wallace joins us this time to expose the hidden politics, manufactured realities, and dark truths behind car YouTube. From international media launches and manufacturer blacklists to the evolution of hypercar culture from 2006 to today, this episode pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to survive in the industry. 

    Plus, they break down the real-world chaos that led to the infamous Knightsbridge shutdown, what actually happens when a Lamborghini gear light flashes, and why some creators are choosing to trade the algorithm for raw authenticity.

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiple More Money & Scale Your Income. Join us at www.money.school.com

    BEST MOMENTS

    "What are the dirtier, darker truths of the car YouTube world? The fact that it’s the best fifteen minutes of your day. And I’ve now started to see creeping into Instagram that people are sharing their losses of the week."

    "Who convoys to Harrods with eleven fucking LaFerraris?!" 

    "I had a very bad experience driving the Tesla. Obviously. I made a video about it... and they were really upset that I put the video out. And I was like, 'Well actually, from a PR spin, wouldn't you rather get me in another car and try and win me over?"

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiply More Money, join us at https://money.school/goldcars

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    For More Cars & Money Content:

    ➤ Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYS-7tYpRkJmrVIUq8-WV_A

    ➤ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Cars-Money/61579331221620/

    ➤ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carsandmoneyofficial

    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carsandmoneyofficial/

    Connect with Carl & Rob:

    ➤ Rob’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robmooreprogressive/?locale=en_GB

    ➤ Rob’s Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/robmooreprogressive/

    ➤Carl’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlhartley1/
  • Cars & Money

    Hunting The VANDAL Who Keyed My Car & What Builds an Elite Car Dealership - Calvin’s Car Diary

    06/10/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    For 20% off CarVertical reports, use the code 'CARSANDMONEY' → https://www.carvertical.com/gb/landing/v3?utm_source=infl&a=carsandmoney&b=38b26e3a&voucher=carsandmoney

    After shifting gears from a shocking act of automotive sabotage, the team meet Calvin Fehr, better known as Calvin's Car Diary, who pulls back the curtain on what it truly takes to build, scale, and maintain an elite, world-class car dealership. Packed with raw emotion, grit, and industry secrets, this episode is a thrilling look at how to protect your passion and dominate the luxury automotive game.

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiple More Money & Scale Your Income. Join us at www.money.school.com

    BEST MOMENTS

    "They didn't just scratch the paint; they targeted my passion and I am not stopping until I find out exactly who did this."

    "An elite dealership isn't built on shiny inventory; it’s forged through bulletproof reputation, elite service, and an obsession with detail."

    "You can try to key my car to drag me down, but you can’t scratch the hustle that built this business from the ground up."

    Sponsors:

    ➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiply More Money, join us at https://money.school/goldcars

    ➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/

    For More Cars & Money Content:

    ➤ Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYS-7tYpRkJmrVIUq8-WV_A

    ➤ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Cars-Money/61579331221620/

    ➤ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carsandmoneyofficial

    ➤ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carsandmoneyofficial/

    Connect with Carl & Rob:

    ➤ Rob’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robmooreprogressive/?locale=en_GB

    ➤ Rob’s Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/robmooreprogressive/

    ➤Carl’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlhartley1/
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About Cars & Money
Cars & Money pulls back the curtain on the world’s most exclusive car collections and the high-net-worth investors behind them. Hosted by entrepreneur Rob Moore and supercar dealer Carl Hartley, the podcast dives into rare collections, outrageous supercar stories, and the real financial strategies used to buy, hold, flip, and leverage high-value cars. From hypercars and classic investments to wealth, risk, and asset strategy, Cars & Money is where petrolhead obsession meets serious money thinking.
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