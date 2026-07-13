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Check for FREE if you are due a refund in 60 seconds at https://refundclub.co.uk/carsIn this explosive episode, Lenny Howlett joins the show to pull back the curtain on the multi-million pound luxury car modification industry to expose a rampant black market of knock-off body kits and deceptive dealerships.



Lenny reveals the staggering financial scale of upgrading vehicles like the £400k Rolls-Royce Cullinan, while swapping hilarious war stories about eccentric millionaire clients, nightmarish dealer disputes, and the viral social media war between custom car rivals. Finally, he holds nothing back in a brutal takedown of the electric car market, explaining why high-horsepower EVs will never satisfy a true petrolhead and whether iconic British brands like Jaguar can survive a controversial modern rebrand.



Sponsors:



➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/



➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiple More Money & Scale Your Income. Join us at www.money.school.com



BEST MOMENTS



"My Rolex says the same time as a Seiko, but people want the brand. You could get cheaper, we know that we're a premium price, but we're also a premium product."



"Dealers are buying the cars from the customers and they don't know the difference, and they are then marketing it and selling it to an end-user as an 'Urban Defender' with a premium. It's fraud and deception. It's borderline theft."



"I thought when you were halfway through that, when you said a 'set of 34Fs,' I was thinking, 'Is that a kind of wheel?'"



Sponsors:



➤ Money.School - To Make, Manage & Multiply More Money, join us at https://money.school/goldcars



➤ Tom Hartley Cars - http://www.tomhartleycars.com/



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