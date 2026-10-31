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Stories in the Room: Michael Jackson's Thriller Album
Anthony Marinelli and Steven Ray
Latest episode
60 episodes
- In this segment Matt tells us how Quincy wanted to learn from those around him. He was always open to receiving new things at the same time as he was giving so much to the world. We discuss how Michael and Quincy understood how to harness the power of music to inspire and transform people.
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- In this segment Matt tells us about how to find a “state of flow” in the studio and how he taught himself to be a mix engineer in Syracuse New York, to reach his goal of working in LA.
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- In this episode Lorraine shares with us how she got started as a dancer at the young age of four and how the music itself was her first inspiration.
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- In this segment Larry tells us how his dad mentored him to become a multiple instrumentalist on clarinet, flute, saxophone and keyboard while growing up in a small town in Kansas.
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- In this segment Greg tells us about his early years, schooling, musical influences, the Motown sound, and an amazing story about auditioning for Stevie Wonder's band
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About Stories in the Room: Michael Jackson's Thriller Album
Join hosts Anthony Marinelli and Steven Ray as they chat and play music with songwriters, producers, engineers, and musicians who were "in the room" in the making of the iconic Thriller album with Michael Jackson. Guests share their trust, fear, and joy in creating music together in the recording studio bubble. You’ll find out how the songs were written, performed, and recorded, and you’ll hear the untold back stories about the people behind the studio magic. Guests include Greg Phillinganes, the Waters Family, Matt Forger, Paul Jackson Jr., Steve Porcaro, Lorraine Fields, and others. Produced by David Wolf. Produced/Directed by Christian D. Bruun.Podcast website
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