In this segment Greg tells us about his early years, schooling, musical influences, the Motown sound, and an amazing story about auditioning for Stevie Wonder's band Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

In this segment Larry tells us how his dad mentored him to become a multiple instrumentalist on clarinet, flute, saxophone and keyboard while growing up in a small town in Kansas. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

In this episode Lorraine shares with us how she got started as a dancer at the young age of four and how the music itself was her first inspiration. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

In this segment Matt tells us about how to find a “state of flow” in the studio and how he taught himself to be a mix engineer in Syracuse New York, to reach his goal of working in LA. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

In this segment Matt tells us how Quincy wanted to learn from those around him. He was always open to receiving new things at the same time as he was giving so much to the world. We discuss how Michael and Quincy understood how to harness the power of music to inspire and transform people. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

About Stories in the Room: Michael Jackson's Thriller Album

About Stories in the Room: Michael Jackson's Thriller Album

About Stories in the Room: Michael Jackson's Thriller Album