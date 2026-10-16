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Stay Attached

Dillon Price
LeisureVideo Games
Stay Attached
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Stay Attached

    Alluka on Joining FaZe Vegas, Behind the Scenes of Rostermania & The Cellium vs Renkor Beef

    10/16/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Alluka on Joining FaZe Vegas, Behind the Scenes of Rostermania & The Cellium vs Renkor Beef
  • Stay Attached

    JoeDeceives on Why He Left Koi for Gentlemates & Talks About His New Team for MW4

    10/15/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    JoeDeceives on Why He Left Koi for Gentlemates & Talks About His New Team for MW4
  • Stay Attached

    Swooty on Joining OpTic, Being Shotzzy's Roommate & The Real Reason He Was Dropped From Huntsmen

    10/14/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Swooty on Joining OpTic
  • Stay Attached

    Temp on Being Dropped by LA Thieves, Teaming with OpTic Kenny & Nadeshot Beef | Stay Attached

    08/12/2024 | 1h 11 mins.
    Donny Temp became one of the youngest Professional Call of Duty players ever just at the age of 15 and has played for LA Thieves, NY Subliners, Splyce and nV. He also is one of the few players who Raps as well.
  • Stay Attached

    Ben Nissim on FaZe’s Roster Changes & Boston Breach Leaving COD | Stay Attached Podcast

    08/12/2024 | 1h 51 mins.
    Ben Nissim is a Co-host on The Flank who formerly worked behind the scenes for FaZe Clan as a manager and Esports Engine helped producing events.
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About Stay Attached
Hosted by Call of Duty World Champion Dillon "Attach" Price, Stay Attached brings you behind the curtain into the world of Esports.
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

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