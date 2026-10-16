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26 episodes
Temp on Being Dropped by LA Thieves, Teaming with OpTic Kenny & Nadeshot Beef | Stay Attached08/12/2024 | 1h 11 mins.Donny Temp became one of the youngest Professional Call of Duty players ever just at the age of 15 and has played for LA Thieves, NY Subliners, Splyce and nV. He also is one of the few players who Raps as well.
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About Stay Attached
Hosted by Call of Duty World Champion Dillon "Attach" Price, Stay Attached brings you behind the curtain into the world of Esports.Podcast website
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