Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
10 episodes
- The Cigar Aficionado Podcast Episode 10. David Savona and Greg Mottola dive into the alluring Cohiba cigar brand from Cuba. The pair dispels myths surrounding the brand, discusses their all-time favorite Cohibas and gives backstory to one of the most sought-after—and mysterious—cigar brands in the world.
This episode of the Cigar Aficionado Podcast is sponsored by Neptune Cigar (use the promo code "AFICIONADO" for 10% off your first order)
- The Cigar Aficionado Podcast Episode 9. David Savona is joined by his predecessor, former executive editor Gordon Mott, to discuss three decades of Cigar Aficionado. The pair reflects on the early days of the magazine, sharing untold stories of its beginning and examining how much has changed—and hasn't changed—in the cigar industry over the last 30 years.
This episode of the Cigar Aficionado Podcast is sponsored by Neptune Cigar (use the promo code "AFICIONADO" for 10% off your first order)
- The Cigar Aficionado Podcast Episode 8. David Savona and Greg Mottola examine the current state of the American cigar market, discussing some of this year's highest-rated non-Cuban cigars, breaking down cigar import numbers from the past to the present and so much more.
Sponsored by 1916 Tabacalera Eiroa by Santi Eiroa
- This episode of the Cigar Aficionado Podcast is sponsored by 1916 Tabacalera Eiroa by Santi Eiroa.
In the newest episode, executive editor David Savona is joined by three industry giants: Jorge Padrón of Padrón Cigars, Carlos "Carlito" Fuente Jr. of Arturo Fuente Cigars and Litto Gomez of La Flor Dominicana Cigars. The group of luminaries discusses the cigar industry, familial roots, connecting with consumers and much more.
More Arts podcasts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- Snap JudgmentArts, Performing Arts
- Fantasy FangirlsArts, Books
- Jeselnik Book ClubArts, Books
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- SpookedArts, Leisure, Performing Arts, Society & Culture
- Daily Rosary Meditations | Catholic PrayersArts, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
Trending Arts podcasts
- Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura LeeArts, Business, Society & Culture
- The Inner Game PodcastArts
- The Christian Health Club PodcastArts, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Back Row with Amy OdellArts, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- Fashion PeopleArts, Business, Fashion & Beauty
- ON THE COUCHArts, Business, Careers, Design, Society & Culture
- Shelf RespectArts, Books, Comedy
- Off the Cuff with Carson KressleyArts, TV & Film
- Every OutfitArts, Fashion & Beauty
- The Art AngleArts, News, Visual Arts
- The Maria Liberati ShowArts, Food
- The Greatest True Crime Stories Ever ToldArts, Books, True Crime
- The Splendid Table: Conversations & Recipes For Curious Cooks & EatersArts, Food
- Inside Trader Joe'sArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Dracula - Audiobook by Bram StokerArts, Books, Fiction
- 蜜獾吃书Arts, Books
- Gloss AngelesArts, Entertainment News, Fashion & Beauty, News
- The Lou Young ShowArts
- Articles of InterestArts, Fashion & Beauty
- She's My Cherry PieArts, Education, Food, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- Sarah's Bookshelves LiveArts, Books
About Cigar Aficionado Podcast
The Cigar Aficionado Podcast brings the world of premium cigars straight to your ears, and now to your screen. Hosted by executive editor David Savona, each episode pulls back the curtain on the people, places, and rituals that define cigar culture. Get candid conversations with the industry's most influential makers and tastemakers, sharp reviews and ratings of the latest releases, and explorations of the spirits, travel, and lifestyle that pair so naturally with a great smoke.Watch every episode in video, right here or on YouTube: youtube.com/@CigarAficionadoVisit CigarAficionado.com for ratings, news, and the stories trusted by cigar lovers for more than 30 years. Follow along: @CigarAficionado on Instagram and Facebook, @CigarAficMag on X.Podcast website
Listen to Cigar Aficionado Podcast, THEMOVE and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Cigar Aficionado Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Cigar Aficionado Podcast: Podcasts in Family