The Cigar Aficionado Podcast brings the world of premium cigars straight to your ears, and now to your screen. Hosted by executive editor David Savona, each episode pulls back the curtain on the people, places, and rituals that define cigar culture.

Get candid conversations with the industry's most influential makers and tastemakers, sharp reviews and ratings of the latest releases, and explorations of the spirits, travel, and lifestyle that pair so naturally with a great smoke.Watch every episode in video, right here or on YouTube: youtube.com/@CigarAficionadoVisit CigarAficionado.com for ratings, news, and the stories trusted by cigar lovers for more than 30 years. Follow along: @CigarAficionado on Instagram and Facebook, @CigarAficMag on X.