Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet

Episode Notes



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Whatever you do, do *not* listen to these voices, and certainly don’t try to follow them. They are most certainly up to no good, and you don’t want to find out why…



BGM thanks to Myuuji, Kevin MacLeod and CO.AG.

Sound effects thanks to Free Sound and freeSFX.

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