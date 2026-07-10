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Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet

Tara A. Devlin
ArtsBooks
Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet
Latest episode

235 episodes

  • Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet

    Traumatising Encounters To Keep You Up At Night

    07/10/2026 | 49 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Join our Patreon for early access and bonus episodes and help support the show!
    Get exclusive Japanese horror merchandise and join the Discord!

    Five horrifying tales from Japan that will make you question what lurks around the corner, or perhaps, even in your own home…

    BGM thanks to Myuuji, Kevin MacLeod and CO.AG.
    Sound effects thanks to Free Sound and freeSFX.
    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

    Support Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/kowabana
  • Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet

    Horrifying Haunts

    06/27/2026 | 47 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Join our Patreon for early access and bonus episodes and help support the show!
    Get exclusive Japanese horror merchandise and join the Discord!

    Take a trip to four terrifying haunted houses that you won’t soon forget…

    BGM thanks to Myuuji, Kevin MacLeod and CO.AG.
    Sound effects thanks to Free Sound and freeSFX.
    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

    Support Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/kowabana
  • Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet

    Vicious Voices

    06/12/2026 | 48 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Join our Patreon for early access and bonus episodes and help support the show!
    Get exclusive Japanese horror merchandise and join the Discord!

    Whatever you do, do *not* listen to these voices, and certainly don’t try to follow them. They are most certainly up to no good, and you don’t want to find out why…

    BGM thanks to Myuuji, Kevin MacLeod and CO.AG.
    Sound effects thanks to Free Sound and freeSFX.
    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

    Support Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/kowabana
  • Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet

    Creepy Crafty Dolls

    05/29/2026 | 46 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Join our Patreon for early access and bonus episodes and help support the show!
    Get exclusive Japanese horror merchandise and join the Discord!

    These three tales from Japan will remind you once again not to mess with dolls. They really don’t play around.

    BGM thanks to Myuuji, Kevin MacLeod and CO.AG.
    Sound effects thanks to Free Sound and freeSFX.
    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

    Support Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/kowabana
  • Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet

    Ghastly Gruesome Ghosts

    05/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Join our Patreon for early access and bonus episodes and help support the show!
    Get exclusive Japanese horror merchandise and join the Discord!

    Seven terrifying tales of ghosts so ghastly, so gruesome, you’ll wonder how anyone ever survived encountering them… If they did survive at all.

    BGM thanks to Myuuji, Kevin MacLeod and CO.AG.
    Sound effects thanks to Free Sound and freeSFX.
    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

    Support Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet by contributing to their tip jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/kowabana
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About Kowabana: 'True' Japanese scary stories from around the internet
Each week on “Kowabana: ‘True’ Japanese scary stories from around the internet,” horror author and translator Tara A. Devlin presents a selection of Japanese horror, creepypastas and urban legends translated from the deepest, darkest parts of the web. Creepy ghosts and vengeful onryo, cursed technology and haunted shrines. Discover horror like only Japan knows how to deliver. Brand new and exclusive stories translated each week. Find out more at http://www.kowabana.net/
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