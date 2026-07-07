Want to stop treating your business, taxes, and legal planning like separate conversations?



On this episode of Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, David T. Yu speaks with Chris Papin, founder of Papin CPA and Papin Law, about why business owners struggle when tax, legal, insurance, and financial planning are handled in silos. Chris shares how his dual background as both a CPA and an attorney allows him to serve as a “quarterback” for business owners who need help translating complex financial decisions into coordinated action. From audit-proofing your books and avoiding common tax pitfalls to aligning business cash flow with personal wealth and estate planning, this episode highlights how small gaps in coordination can create very expensive problems.



Key Takeaways:



→ Business owners often understand their business but not how financial statements truly work→ Audit-proofing your books is about discipline, separation, and how you treat your business → Debt decisions, spending habits, and cash flow timing can quietly derail long-term goals→ The biggest financial mistakes often come from lack of coordination between advisors→ The right professional should act as a translator and facilitator, not just a technician



More from Chris Papin and Papin CPA:



Email: chris@papincpa.com



Website: papincpa.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/chrispapinFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/PapinCPA



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