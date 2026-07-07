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Jet Setting Wealth Advisory

David T. Yu
AviationBusiness
Jet Setting Wealth Advisory
Latest episode

56 episodes

  • Jet Setting Wealth Advisory

    Episode 54: Helping Older Adults Stay Financially Organized and Independent

    07/07/2026 | 21 mins.
    Want to make sure your family is prepared for the financial realities that come with aging?

    On the latest Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, David T. Yu speaks with Trina McWilliams, Founder of Trusted Direction and Americas Controller at Accenture I&CP, LLC, for a meaningful conversation on financial support for older adults and the families who care for them. Inspired by her own family’s experience, Trina explains how client accounting services can help people stay organized, pay bills on time, manage cash flow, protect their accounts, and retain independence as financial responsibilities become more difficult. From planning for the transition into retirement to organizing critical documents and establishing a power of attorney, this episode offers practical guidance for creating stability before a crisis.

    Key Takeaways:

    → Retirement planning should include a plan for managing finances later in life→ Organizing essential documents helps families act during an emergency→ A power of attorney can provide needed access when financial support is required→ Client accounting services can range from advice and budgeting to bill payment and reporting→ Trusted local support can reduce stress for older adults and long-distance family members

    More from Trina McWilliams:

    Website: trusteddirectionservices.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/trina-mcwilliams-73575a179Facebook: facebook.com/accentureInstagram: instagram.com/accenture

    Engage with David T. Yu:

    Connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, & Facebook

    Sign up for our newsletter or book a call

    Visit: DTY Wealth Planning Solutions
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Jet Setting Wealth Advisory

    Episode 53: How 1031 Exchanges Preserve Wealth and Defer Taxes

    06/30/2026 | 47 mins.
    Want more flexibility when selling an investment property?

    On this episode of Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, David T. Yu speaks with Dave Foster, founder of The 1031 Investor and a qualified intermediary for 1031 exchanges, for a practical conversation on tax-efficient real estate investing. Dave shares how 1031 exchanges, Section 121 primary residence planning, partial exchanges, and Delaware statutory trusts can help investors defer capital gains taxes and reposition their portfolios with greater flexibility. As the author of Lifetime Tax-Free Wealth: The Real Estate Investor’s Guide to the 1031 Exchange, Dave explains why thoughtful planning must begin before a property is listed and how the right strategy can help investors preserve more capital for future opportunities.

    Key Takeaways:

    → Start planning before a property sale to meet 1031 deadlines→ A qualified intermediary is required to complete a 1031 exchange→ Section 121 and 1031 planning can work together in certain situations→ Partial exchanges can create flexibility while deferring part of the gain→ Replacement property must be investment real estate and meet reinvestment rules

    More from Dave Foster and The 1031 Investor:

     Website: the1031investor.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/davefoster1031Facebook: facebook.com/the1031investorYouTube: youtube.com/c/The1031Investor

    Engage with David T. Yu:

    Connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, & Facebook

    Sign up for our newsletter or book a call

    Visit: DTY Wealth Planning Solutions
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Jet Setting Wealth Advisory

    Episode 52: Navigating Private Aircraft Ownership and Tax Compliance

    06/09/2026 | 53 mins.
    Want to understand the tax and compliance issues before buying an aircraft?

    On this episode of Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, David T. Yu speaks with Letisha Sailor, founder of AvTax Advisors, for a practical conversation on aviation tax law, aircraft ownership, FAA compliance, and IRS audit risk. With more than 20 years of experience in aviation tax and accounting, Letisha explains why aircraft ownership requires more than simply choosing the right plane. From structuring ownership correctly to documenting business use, managing state tax exposure, and preparing for potential audits, this episode highlights the importance of proactive planning before the purchase ever happens.

    Key Takeaways:

    → Aircraft ownership requires planning before purchase→ Tax deductions depend on proper documentation and business use→ Ownership structure must balance tax efficiency and FAA compliance→ State sales and use tax can create unexpected costs→ Proactive review can reduce audit risk and compliance issues

    More from Letisha Sailor and AvTax Advisors:

    Website: avtaxadvisors.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/letishasailorInstagram: instagram.com/avtaxadvisors/?igsh=YzZlaTRremhhYzR1#

    Engage with David T. Yu:

    Connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, & Facebook

    Sign up for our newsletter or book a call!

    Visit: DTY Wealth Planning Solutions
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Jet Setting Wealth Advisory

    Episode 51: Tax Strategy and Compliance in the Northern Mariana Islands

    06/02/2026 | 51 mins.
    Thinking about relocating for tax reasons? It’s not as simple as counting days on a calendar.

    On this week's Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, David T. Yu speaks with Tina Azarvand Esq., Managing Partner of Azarvand Tax Law, about the little-known tax structure of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and why residency, domicile, and intent matter far more than most people realize.

    Tina explains how CNMI source income can qualify for significant local tax rebates, why there is no federal income tax filing for qualifying residents, and how the IRS evaluates whether someone truly moved versus simply trying to claim a new address. From the 183-day misconception to how your daily life, family ties, and documentation determine your tax reality, this episode highlights the complexity behind relocation-based tax strategies.

    Key Takeaways:→ CNMI source income may qualify for local tax rebates under the territory’s tax system→ Qualifying residents file locally, not federally, when requirements are properly met→ The 183-day rule is only one small part of proving residency and domicile→ The IRS evaluates intent through lifestyle, documentation, and personal ties→ Relocation tax strategies require planning, structure, and proof

    More from Tina Azarvand and Azarvand Tax Law:

    Email: tina@azarvandtaxlaw.comWebsite: azarvandtaxlaw.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/tinaazarvandFacebook: facebook.com/azarvandtaxlawInstagram: instagram.com/azarvandtaxlaw

    Engage with David T. Yu:

    Connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, & Facebook

    Sign up for our newsletter or book a call

    Visit: DTY Wealth Planning Solutions
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Jet Setting Wealth Advisory

    Episode 50: Bridging Tax, Legal, and Financial Strategy for Business Owners

    05/26/2026 | 40 mins.
    Want to stop treating your business, taxes, and legal planning like separate conversations?

    On this episode of Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, David T. Yu speaks with Chris Papin, founder of Papin CPA and Papin Law, about why business owners struggle when tax, legal, insurance, and financial planning are handled in silos. Chris shares how his dual background as both a CPA and an attorney allows him to serve as a “quarterback” for business owners who need help translating complex financial decisions into coordinated action. From audit-proofing your books and avoiding common tax pitfalls to aligning business cash flow with personal wealth and estate planning, this episode highlights how small gaps in coordination can create very expensive problems.

    Key Takeaways:

    → Business owners often understand their business but not how financial statements truly work→ Audit-proofing your books is about discipline, separation, and how you treat your business → Debt decisions, spending habits, and cash flow timing can quietly derail long-term goals→ The biggest financial mistakes often come from lack of coordination between advisors→ The right professional should act as a translator and facilitator, not just a technician

    More from Chris Papin and Papin CPA:

    Email: chris@papincpa.com

    Website: papincpa.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/chrispapinFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/PapinCPA

    Engage with David T. Yu:

    Connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, & Facebook

    Sign up for our newsletter or book a call

    Visit:  DTY Wealth Planning Solutions
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Jet Setting Wealth Advisory
Welcome to Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, where your financial journey takes flight with David T. Yu. With over 20 years in financial services and as an active airline pilot, David, founder of DTY Wealth Planning Solutions, will be your financial co-pilot, navigating wealth and tax management in today's fast-paced complex and dynamic financial world. Jet Setting Wealth Advisory features gripping tales and expert insights for aviation aficionados and business enthusiasts alike. Each episode covers the challenges of wealth building, tax planning, and retirement preparation in this new global environment. Buckle up as David brings in aviation all-stars, including Aviation Medical Examiners, specialized CPAs, and Aviation & Tax Attorneys, sharing their personal and professional experiences. Jet Setting Wealth Advisory is more than a podcast; it’s an enlightening flight through the fiscal skies, blending personal stories with expert financial advice. Ready for takeoff? Join us on this enlightening voyage where financial empowerment soars beyond the clouds. Jet Setting Wealth Advisory
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