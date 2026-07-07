Thinking about relocating for tax reasons? It’s not as simple as counting days on a calendar.
On this week's Jet Setting Wealth Advisory, David T. Yu speaks with Tina Azarvand Esq., Managing Partner of Azarvand Tax Law, about the little-known tax structure of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and why residency, domicile, and intent matter far more than most people realize.
Tina explains how CNMI source income can qualify for significant local tax rebates, why there is no federal income tax filing for qualifying residents, and how the IRS evaluates whether someone truly moved versus simply trying to claim a new address. From the 183-day misconception to how your daily life, family ties, and documentation determine your tax reality, this episode highlights the complexity behind relocation-based tax strategies.
Key Takeaways:→ CNMI source income may qualify for local tax rebates under the territory’s tax system→ Qualifying residents file locally, not federally, when requirements are properly met→ The 183-day rule is only one small part of proving residency and domicile→ The IRS evaluates intent through lifestyle, documentation, and personal ties→ Relocation tax strategies require planning, structure, and proof
More from Tina Azarvand and Azarvand Tax Law:
Email: tina@azarvandtaxlaw.comWebsite: azarvandtaxlaw.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/tinaazarvandFacebook: facebook.com/azarvandtaxlawInstagram: instagram.com/azarvandtaxlaw
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