Coming Soon: The Calm Cockpit Podcast!

Welcome to a quick introduction of The Calm Cockpit: fly smarter and stress less with strategies and techniques to help you stay calm and sharp both in and out of the cockpit. Join John Niehaus, a professional pilot and flight instructor and Gita, a yoga educator and student pilot, as they share the latest tools in stress reduction, well-being, and high performance mental training. Subscribe now! First episode drops on January 22, 2025