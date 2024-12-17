Powered by RND
The Calm Cockpit Podcast

Join John Niehaus, a professional pilot and flight instructor and Gita Brown, a yoga educator and student pilot as they share the latest tools in stress reduction, well-being, and high performance mental training.
LeisureAviationHealth & WellnessMental Health

  • Coming Soon: The Calm Cockpit Podcast!
    Welcome to a quick introduction of The Calm Cockpit: fly smarter and stress less with strategies and techniques to help you stay calm and sharp both in and out of the cockpit.    Join John Niehaus, a professional pilot and flight instructor and Gita, a yoga educator and student pilot, as they share the latest tools in stress reduction, well-being, and high performance mental training.   Subscribe now! First episode drops on January 22, 2025
About The Calm Cockpit Podcast

Join John Niehaus, a professional pilot and flight instructor and Gita Brown, a yoga educator and student pilot as they share the latest tools in stress reduction, well-being, and high performance mental training.
