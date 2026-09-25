Two Women Yelling About Knitting

Welcome back to Season 3! Anjali and Alison kick things off with a topic that a lot of knitters have A Lot of Feelings about: knitwear designers releasing brand-new patterns that are similar (sometimes very similar) to patterns they have already released. We also hear from Sophie Hemmings of the Knit Purl Girl, who was kind enough to share her thoughts from the designer's perspective.

Buckle up and put on that cardigan version of the pullover pattern you also own. Or is it a jacket? Or did you buy the blouse version, not the pullover? Doesn't matter, we're going to talk about it all!

Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod

Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com

We are now on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music (audio only) and are experimenting with adding video to our podcast on Spotify. Find us and subscribe on your preferred platform!

"Would you like to double down on your meal?" - Portlandia

Examples of Single Pattern Releases

Felix Cardigan and Felix Pullover by Amy Christoffers

Esther Vest and Esther Jacket by Petite Knit

Anker's Sweater by PetiteKnit

Ooey Gooey, plus the Sock Set, Cowl, and Mitt Set by Andrea Mowry

Cozy Classic Raglan and Cozy Classic Light by Jessie Maed Designs

The Weekender, Weekender Light and Weekender Crew by Andrea Mowry

Cumulus Blouse and Cumulus Blouse O-neck by PetiteKnit

Lakes Pullover, Lakes Cardigan, Lakes Crew Cardigan, etc by Ozetta

Celeste Sweater, Celeste Sweater Junior and Celeste Sweater Man by PetiteKnit

Gib I and Gib II by Andrea Mowry

Examples of Multi-Option Patterns

Musselburgh by Ysolda Teague

Mara Blouse by the Knit Purl Girl

Lanark Sweater by Rebecca Clow

Lauder by Rebecca Clow

Saglan by Ailbíona McLochlainn

Other Knitty Things

Alison is wearing the Autumn Alpine sweater with yarn from Queen City Yarn

The Tin Can Knits app lets you choose the size you are knitting and just shows you the instructions for that size

Other Recommendations

WALNUT yarn store in Tokyo

Amirisu Sprint hand-dyed yarn

Okadaya Shinjuku

Craft Code Switching - Pom Pom Mag Substack

Anjali's Caddis reading glasses are the Wabi Sabi in "Gloss Minor Blues" and Triple G in Heritage Green