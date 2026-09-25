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Two Women Yelling About Knitting

Anjali and Alison
CraftsLeisure
Two Women Yelling About Knitting
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • Two Women Yelling About Knitting

    Is there a wrong way to knit?

    09/25/2026 | 51 mins.
    Is slower knitting more mindful? Are process knitters superior to project knitters? In this episode, Anjali and Alison talk about the recent social media conversation around fast knitting and fast fashion, why continental knitting isn’t always the fastest, and why Elizabeth Zimmerman was right (of course). Plus, we revisit our thoughts on AI and knitting and invent a foolproof method for evaluating yarn stores called the Rosa Pomar Test!
    Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
    Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
    We are now on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music (audio only) and are experimenting with adding video to our podcast on Spotify. Find us and subscribe on your preferred platform!
    Further Reading & Watching
    Slow Knitting: A Journey from Sheep to Skein to Stitch by Hannah Thiessen seems to be out of print, but you can find it used at places like Powell's Books
    The Slow Fashion Renaissance: An In-Depth Exploration of Crochet and Knitting as Sustainable Technologies for Contemporary Fashion by Jie Peng
    Knitting Rebellion, Elizabeth Zimmerman, Identity and Craftsmanship in Post-War America by Maureen Lilly Marsh
    Lou Dangit on timing their knitting
    VickyIsKnitting on why knitting speed is not always a choice
    AI Discussion
    Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI by Karen Hao
    Sam Altman May Control Our Future -- Can He Be Trusted? - The New Yorker
    Lucy Liang on the Hobbii AI debacle
    The Joji Locatelli AI backstory on Craftsnark and Joji's response and apology
    Deborah Knits on how AI is breaking the knitting pattern economy
    Other Knitty Things
    High Tide Fibers, a store in Rehoboth Beach, RI that passes the Rosa Pomar test
    Retrosaria Rosa Pomar Mondim in colorway M82
    Andrea Rangel short row heel
    Patty Lyons's improved slip slip knit
    Burgos Vest pattern by Rosa Pomar
    Yarn lineup at The Wooly Thistle - help me choose!
    Other Happy Things
    Trailer for This is a Gardening Show
    CarlsFriendsDotNet is sadly not accepting new orders right now due to overwhelming social media demand! But they say they may be back in November
  • Two Women Yelling About Knitting

    Knitting pattern déjà vu

    09/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Welcome back to Season 3! Anjali and Alison kick things off with a topic that a lot of knitters have A Lot of Feelings about: knitwear designers releasing brand-new patterns that are similar (sometimes very similar) to patterns they have already released. We also hear from Sophie Hemmings of the Knit Purl Girl, who was kind enough to share her thoughts from the designer's perspective.
    Buckle up and put on that cardigan version of the pullover pattern you also own. Or is it a jacket? Or did you buy the blouse version, not the pullover? Doesn't matter, we're going to talk about it all!
    Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
    Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
    We are now on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music (audio only) and are experimenting with adding video to our podcast on Spotify. Find us and subscribe on your preferred platform!
    "Would you like to double down on your meal?" - Portlandia
    Examples of Single Pattern Releases
    Felix Cardigan and Felix Pullover by Amy Christoffers
    Esther Vest and Esther Jacket by Petite Knit
    Anker's Sweater by PetiteKnit
    Ooey Gooey, plus the Sock Set, Cowl, and Mitt Set by Andrea Mowry
    Cozy Classic Raglan and Cozy Classic Light by Jessie Maed Designs
    The Weekender, Weekender Light and Weekender Crew by Andrea Mowry
    Cumulus Blouse and Cumulus Blouse O-neck by PetiteKnit
    Lakes Pullover, Lakes Cardigan, Lakes Crew Cardigan, etc by Ozetta
    Celeste Sweater, Celeste Sweater Junior and Celeste Sweater Man by PetiteKnit
    Gib I and Gib II by Andrea Mowry
    Examples of Multi-Option Patterns
    Musselburgh by Ysolda Teague
    Mara Blouse by the Knit Purl Girl
    Lanark Sweater by Rebecca Clow
    Lauder by Rebecca Clow
    Saglan by Ailbíona McLochlainn
    Other Knitty Things
    Alison is wearing the Autumn Alpine sweater with yarn from Queen City Yarn
    The Tin Can Knits app lets you choose the size you are knitting and just shows you the instructions for that size
    Other Recommendations
    WALNUT yarn store in Tokyo
    Amirisu Sprint hand-dyed yarn
    Okadaya Shinjuku
    Craft Code Switching - Pom Pom Mag Substack
    Anjali's Caddis reading glasses are the Wabi Sabi in "Gloss Minor Blues" and Triple G in Heritage Green
  • Two Women Yelling About Knitting

    Bonus Episode! The viewer comments that changed our minds about knitting

    07/14/2026 | 45 mins.
    We're popping in for a surprise bonus episode! Join Anjali and Alison in a conversation about the viewer comments that made us think differently, opened our minds to new ideas, or even made us realize we were wrong. Y'all are classy and we appreciate you.
    Watch for our return for Season 3 in the fall!
    Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
    Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
    Episodes We Mention (In Order of Appearance)
    Should You Use AI in Your Knitting?
    Are These Knitting Designers Copying Each Other?
    Stop Calling Knitting a Grandma Hobby
    Craftivism & the Melt the Ice Hat
    Knitty Things We Mention
    Moby sweater by PetiteKnit
    Hanstholm sweater by PetiteKnit
    Anjali is wearing the Corran Cardigan in De Rerum Natura Robinson in Citronnade
    Green, square buttons from My Sister Knits, an LYS in Fort Collins, CO
    Mussel shell buttons from La Mercerie, an LYS in Bainbridge Island, WA
    Wood buttons from Retrosaria Rosa Pomar, an LYS in Lisbon, Portugal
    Dusty's Vintage Buttons
    Denver Asian Food Recs
    Nana's Dim Sum and Dumplings
    MAK Fam
  • Two Women Yelling About Knitting

    Craftsnark & stitch and b*tch clubs: How knitting gossip has changed

    05/30/2026 | 57 mins.
    Some academics believe gossip is essential for social life, but what happens when it moves from in-person to online spaces? Join Alison and Anjali in a conversation about gossip, fiber arts, and that one terrible fiber festival everyone heard about. It'll be fun!
    Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
    Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
    Further Reading & Listening on Gossip
    Normal Gossip podcast knitting episode on Apple and Spotify
    An Integrative Definition and Framework to Study Gossip — Group & Organization Management
    "Gossip About Knitting" — New York Times
    Gossip: An Investigation into the Feminine Art of Conversation — RISD
    Ritualizing Language: Ancient Greek Women's Gossip and Magic as Intertwining, Subversive Paths to Justice
    Gossip in Evolutionary Perspective by R.I.M. Dunbar
    Gossip-Related Artwork
    Netherlandish Proverbs (1559) by Peter Bruegel the Elder
    The Friendly Gossips (1901) by Eugene de Blaas
    Two Women Leaning Back in Sofa, Knitting by Mark Rothko
    Knitting Gossip Examples
    #Fybrefest: Unraveling What Went Wrong With this Yarn Festival — Aspen in the Moment
    'Fybrefest': How the Catskill Wool & Folk Festival unraveled — Times-Union
    Original post about Stephen West on Craftsnark
    West's first apology
    West's second apology
    Something is off about the Stephen West backlash — Craftsnark
    Two Stitches Enter, One Stitch Leaves
    Storm Sweater vs Staffin Pattern
    The Sheep Sweater by Rosa Pomar vs Ovis Sweater by Caitlin Hunter
    Diana Black Sheep Sweater
    Butterscotch Sweater vs Newspaper Pullover
    Other Knitty Things
    Alison is making the Autumn Alpine sweater with yarn from Queen City Yarn
    Anjali is bartering with the Burgos Vest, knit in Harrisville Designs WATERshed in Elm
  • Two Women Yelling About Knitting

    Who benefits from test knitting?

    05/08/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    What's going on with test knitting culture? Anjali and Alison discuss some of the controversies from the perspectives of both knitters (unrealistic deadlines! demanding photo requirements!) and knitting designers (so much ghosting!). Plus: another edition of Cast On or Drop That Stitch, featuring four trendy knitting patterns.
    Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
    Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
    Further Reading on Test Knitting
    Yarnpond: site to find test knitting calls
    Reddit: Test knitting deadlines are getting shorter everywhere
    Reddit: Since when did test knitting just become giving designers free marketing?
    Reddit: Test Knitting "Reviews"
    Cast On or Drop That Stitch Patterns
    Vilma Top by Gregoria Fibers
    Uma Scarf by PetiteKnit
    January Socks by Kaitlin Barthold
    Miu Top by Una Gil
    Other Knitting Things
    Anjali's "Woolen Spun" baseball hat from Harrisville Designs
    The Traveler pattern by Andrea Mowry
    Frog It Yarns
    Oxbow Socks pattern by Andrea Mowry
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About Two Women Yelling About Knitting
Not the same old knitting podcast. This is a space where we look up from our works in progress and acquisitions and talk about what we see in the wider world of knitting – its political, social, and historical context. But don't worry. It'll be fun! We're friends who share a love of knitting as well as an interest in a lot of sticky topics that relate to knitting – traditional gender roles, consumerism, body liberation, and more. If you want to join us on this journey, hit the "Subscribe" button to follow along.
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