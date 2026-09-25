Two Women Yelling About Knitting

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16 episodes
- Is slower knitting more mindful? Are process knitters superior to project knitters? In this episode, Anjali and Alison talk about the recent social media conversation around fast knitting and fast fashion, why continental knitting isn’t always the fastest, and why Elizabeth Zimmerman was right (of course). Plus, we revisit our thoughts on AI and knitting and invent a foolproof method for evaluating yarn stores called the Rosa Pomar Test!
Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
We are now on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music (audio only) and are experimenting with adding video to our podcast on Spotify. Find us and subscribe on your preferred platform!
Further Reading & Watching
Slow Knitting: A Journey from Sheep to Skein to Stitch by Hannah Thiessen seems to be out of print, but you can find it used at places like Powell's Books
The Slow Fashion Renaissance: An In-Depth Exploration of Crochet and Knitting as Sustainable Technologies for Contemporary Fashion by Jie Peng
Knitting Rebellion, Elizabeth Zimmerman, Identity and Craftsmanship in Post-War America by Maureen Lilly Marsh
Lou Dangit on timing their knitting
VickyIsKnitting on why knitting speed is not always a choice
AI Discussion
Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI by Karen Hao
Sam Altman May Control Our Future -- Can He Be Trusted? - The New Yorker
Lucy Liang on the Hobbii AI debacle
The Joji Locatelli AI backstory on Craftsnark and Joji's response and apology
Deborah Knits on how AI is breaking the knitting pattern economy
Other Knitty Things
High Tide Fibers, a store in Rehoboth Beach, RI that passes the Rosa Pomar test
Retrosaria Rosa Pomar Mondim in colorway M82
Andrea Rangel short row heel
Patty Lyons's improved slip slip knit
Burgos Vest pattern by Rosa Pomar
Yarn lineup at The Wooly Thistle - help me choose!
Other Happy Things
Trailer for This is a Gardening Show
CarlsFriendsDotNet is sadly not accepting new orders right now due to overwhelming social media demand! But they say they may be back in November
- Welcome back to Season 3! Anjali and Alison kick things off with a topic that a lot of knitters have A Lot of Feelings about: knitwear designers releasing brand-new patterns that are similar (sometimes very similar) to patterns they have already released. We also hear from Sophie Hemmings of the Knit Purl Girl, who was kind enough to share her thoughts from the designer's perspective.
Buckle up and put on that cardigan version of the pullover pattern you also own. Or is it a jacket? Or did you buy the blouse version, not the pullover? Doesn't matter, we're going to talk about it all!
Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
We are now on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music (audio only) and are experimenting with adding video to our podcast on Spotify. Find us and subscribe on your preferred platform!
"Would you like to double down on your meal?" - Portlandia
Examples of Single Pattern Releases
Felix Cardigan and Felix Pullover by Amy Christoffers
Esther Vest and Esther Jacket by Petite Knit
Anker's Sweater by PetiteKnit
Ooey Gooey, plus the Sock Set, Cowl, and Mitt Set by Andrea Mowry
Cozy Classic Raglan and Cozy Classic Light by Jessie Maed Designs
The Weekender, Weekender Light and Weekender Crew by Andrea Mowry
Cumulus Blouse and Cumulus Blouse O-neck by PetiteKnit
Lakes Pullover, Lakes Cardigan, Lakes Crew Cardigan, etc by Ozetta
Celeste Sweater, Celeste Sweater Junior and Celeste Sweater Man by PetiteKnit
Gib I and Gib II by Andrea Mowry
Examples of Multi-Option Patterns
Musselburgh by Ysolda Teague
Mara Blouse by the Knit Purl Girl
Lanark Sweater by Rebecca Clow
Lauder by Rebecca Clow
Saglan by Ailbíona McLochlainn
Other Knitty Things
Alison is wearing the Autumn Alpine sweater with yarn from Queen City Yarn
The Tin Can Knits app lets you choose the size you are knitting and just shows you the instructions for that size
Other Recommendations
WALNUT yarn store in Tokyo
Amirisu Sprint hand-dyed yarn
Okadaya Shinjuku
Craft Code Switching - Pom Pom Mag Substack
Anjali's Caddis reading glasses are the Wabi Sabi in "Gloss Minor Blues" and Triple G in Heritage Green
- We're popping in for a surprise bonus episode! Join Anjali and Alison in a conversation about the viewer comments that made us think differently, opened our minds to new ideas, or even made us realize we were wrong. Y'all are classy and we appreciate you.
Watch for our return for Season 3 in the fall!
Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
Episodes We Mention (In Order of Appearance)
Should You Use AI in Your Knitting?
Are These Knitting Designers Copying Each Other?
Stop Calling Knitting a Grandma Hobby
Craftivism & the Melt the Ice Hat
Knitty Things We Mention
Moby sweater by PetiteKnit
Hanstholm sweater by PetiteKnit
Anjali is wearing the Corran Cardigan in De Rerum Natura Robinson in Citronnade
Green, square buttons from My Sister Knits, an LYS in Fort Collins, CO
Mussel shell buttons from La Mercerie, an LYS in Bainbridge Island, WA
Wood buttons from Retrosaria Rosa Pomar, an LYS in Lisbon, Portugal
Dusty's Vintage Buttons
Denver Asian Food Recs
Nana's Dim Sum and Dumplings
MAK Fam
- Some academics believe gossip is essential for social life, but what happens when it moves from in-person to online spaces? Join Alison and Anjali in a conversation about gossip, fiber arts, and that one terrible fiber festival everyone heard about. It'll be fun!
Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
Further Reading & Listening on Gossip
Normal Gossip podcast knitting episode on Apple and Spotify
An Integrative Definition and Framework to Study Gossip — Group & Organization Management
"Gossip About Knitting" — New York Times
Gossip: An Investigation into the Feminine Art of Conversation — RISD
Ritualizing Language: Ancient Greek Women's Gossip and Magic as Intertwining, Subversive Paths to Justice
Gossip in Evolutionary Perspective by R.I.M. Dunbar
Gossip-Related Artwork
Netherlandish Proverbs (1559) by Peter Bruegel the Elder
The Friendly Gossips (1901) by Eugene de Blaas
Two Women Leaning Back in Sofa, Knitting by Mark Rothko
Knitting Gossip Examples
#Fybrefest: Unraveling What Went Wrong With this Yarn Festival — Aspen in the Moment
'Fybrefest': How the Catskill Wool & Folk Festival unraveled — Times-Union
Original post about Stephen West on Craftsnark
West's first apology
West's second apology
Something is off about the Stephen West backlash — Craftsnark
Two Stitches Enter, One Stitch Leaves
Storm Sweater vs Staffin Pattern
The Sheep Sweater by Rosa Pomar vs Ovis Sweater by Caitlin Hunter
Diana Black Sheep Sweater
Butterscotch Sweater vs Newspaper Pullover
Other Knitty Things
Alison is making the Autumn Alpine sweater with yarn from Queen City Yarn
Anjali is bartering with the Burgos Vest, knit in Harrisville Designs WATERshed in Elm
- What's going on with test knitting culture? Anjali and Alison discuss some of the controversies from the perspectives of both knitters (unrealistic deadlines! demanding photo requirements!) and knitting designers (so much ghosting!). Plus: another edition of Cast On or Drop That Stitch, featuring four trendy knitting patterns.
Follow us on Instagram: @twyakpod
Email us: twyakpod@gmail.com
Further Reading on Test Knitting
Yarnpond: site to find test knitting calls
Reddit: Test knitting deadlines are getting shorter everywhere
Reddit: Since when did test knitting just become giving designers free marketing?
Reddit: Test Knitting "Reviews"
Cast On or Drop That Stitch Patterns
Vilma Top by Gregoria Fibers
Uma Scarf by PetiteKnit
January Socks by Kaitlin Barthold
Miu Top by Una Gil
Other Knitting Things
Anjali's "Woolen Spun" baseball hat from Harrisville Designs
The Traveler pattern by Andrea Mowry
Frog It Yarns
Oxbow Socks pattern by Andrea Mowry
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About Two Women Yelling About Knitting
Not the same old knitting podcast. This is a space where we look up from our works in progress and acquisitions and talk about what we see in the wider world of knitting – its political, social, and historical context. But don't worry. It'll be fun! We're friends who share a love of knitting as well as an interest in a lot of sticky topics that relate to knitting – traditional gender roles, consumerism, body liberation, and more. If you want to join us on this journey, hit the "Subscribe" button to follow along.Podcast website
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