Our very first episode explores the beginnings of the universe, the Big Bang, as well as the beginnings of a podcast! Join Sirisha and Jacki as they discuss the Big Bang - what is it? How did it get its name? I mean was there even really a “bang?” They are joined by scientist and former NASA Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator, Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen.
Star Tales & Cocktails is a podcast that dives into a range of interesting space topics - from the cruel de-planetization of Pluto to the politics of Europa – in a way that feels like a casual conversation at Happy Hour. Join each week to listen to intergalactic banter from your hosts Sirisha Bandla and Jacki Cortese, as they are joined on the pod with a leading industry guest to discuss the mysteries of the universe. Follow along on the Star Tales & Cocktails instagram page (@startales_and_cocktails) for a themed cocktail to pair with each episode.