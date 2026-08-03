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148 episodes
- As sports betting, online gambling, and prediction market apps continue to grow, so does the risk of increased gambling addiction. In this episode of Social Work Talks, experts from the University of Maryland School of Social Work and its Center for Excellence on Problem Gambling discuss the warning signs of problem gambling, what drives gambling behavior, and how social workers can help through awareness, screening, and evidence-based treatment.
Hosted by NASW Senior Practice Associate for Behavioral Health Makeba Royall
Guests: Paul Sacco, Ph.D., MSW, Professor at University of Maryland School of Social Work, and Kristen Beall LCSW-C, Clinical Manager at University of Maryland, Center for Excellence on Problem Gambling
EP 146 - Anime and Adolescent Wellness: Using Modern Media to Build Rapport and Assess Sexual Risk07/15/2026 | 21 mins.Anime is often viewed as harmless entertainment, but some content can include explicit sexual themes that influence adolescent development and mental health. In this episode, we explore with our guest Jermaine Wall, LCSW-S, owner of Crescent Counseling why social workers and mental health professionals should consider digital media use as part of assessment and treatment planning. Listen now and join the conversation wherever your normally listen to podcasts, or on our website: https://www.socialworkers.org/news/nasw-social-work-talks-podcast
We also discuss the complex intersection of anime, sexual content, identity development, and clinical practice through a research-informed, clinically grounded perspective.
Learn why digital media should be part of comprehensive psychosocial assessments, how anime and other online content can shape adolescent behavior and development, and what social workers, therapists, counselors, psychologists, and other mental health professionals should consider when assessing risk and developing treatment plans.
EP 145 - Destigmatizing and Advocating for Communities Affected by Mental Illness06/05/2026 | 52 mins.Social Work Talks sits down with NAMI New York State to discuss the growing need for stronger mental health advocacy, policy reform, and collaboration between social workers and individuals with lived experience. This episode explores efforts to address insurance prior authorizations, mental health care access, and the movement to recognize mental health as a constitutional right in New York State. Tune in for an important conversation on reducing stigma, advancing mental health equity, and strengthening support for communities statewide.
- Representatives from the #Right2RemainSilent: Children's Early Access to Counsel campaign join Social Work Talks to discuss groundbreaking youth justice legislation aimed at protecting young people during police interrogations.
The coalition, made up of more than 150 organizations across New York State, is advocating for passage of the Youth Interrogation Bill, which would require that anyone under the age of 18 consult with an attorney before waiving their constitutional right to remain silent during law enforcement questioning.
Leading the discussion is José Perez, Program Strategist at Children's Defense Fund – New York and an impacted individual dedicated to criminal justice reform and systemic change.
This important conversation explores:
The history and urgency behind the legislation
The impact of false confessions on youth
Racial inequities within the legal system
Adolescent brain development and decision-making
Why youth access to legal counsel matters
EP 143 - What Social Workers Need to Know About the Supreme Court's Decision in Chiles v. Salazar05/12/2026 | 22 mins.In this episode of Social Work Talks, we break down the Supreme Court's ruling on conversion therapy bans, free speech, and the growing debate around "talk therapy." Our host NASW Member and Social Worker Lorrie Appleton sits down with our guest NASW Deputy General Counsel Ashlee Fox, JD, MSW, who leads the National Association of Social Workers Legal Defense Fund. Learn why many experts believe this case could have far-reaching implications for professional standards, evidence-based practice, and the future of mental health care. Tune in for this important conversation every social worker should hear.
#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth #SocialWorkTalks #SocialWork #MentalHealth #Therapy #NASW #ConversionTherapy#BehavioralHealth
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About NASW Social Work Talks
NASW Social Work Talks informs, educates and inspires through conversations with experts and exploring issues that social work professionals care about. Brought to you by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).Podcast website
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