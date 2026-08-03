Anime is often viewed as harmless entertainment, but some content can include explicit sexual themes that influence adolescent development and mental health. In this episode, we explore with our guest Jermaine Wall, LCSW-S, owner of Crescent Counseling why social workers and mental health professionals should consider digital media use as part of assessment and treatment planning. Listen now and join the conversation wherever your normally listen to podcasts, or on our website: https://www.socialworkers.org/news/nasw-social-work-talks-podcast

We also discuss the complex intersection of anime, sexual content, identity development, and clinical practice through a research-informed, clinically grounded perspective.

Learn why digital media should be part of comprehensive psychosocial assessments, how anime and other online content can shape adolescent behavior and development, and what social workers, therapists, counselors, psychologists, and other mental health professionals should consider when assessing risk and developing treatment plans.