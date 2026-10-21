Join host Diego J. Cancel from Coral Gables, Florida, as he interviews several of our SSDN members and leadership at the 2026 Annual Meeting. Interviewees share the important things they learned and what they are taking home with them.

Dr. Shaleen Miller talks with Cameron Gonzalez, Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, and Kimberly Conley, Sustainability Coordinator, with the Town of Morrisville, NC, about the real-world transition to electric vegetation management equipment. Hear what they have learned about costs, battery life, charging, crew performance, staff buy-in, and quieter day-to-day operations. #sustainability #SSDN #SoutheastUS

Climate change is often described as a generational issue, but is age really what shapes how people think about climate action? The reality is more nuanced, especially in a time of deep polarization. On this episode, leading climate scientist and climate communications expert Dr. Katharine Hayhoe join podcast host and Senior Sustainability Strategist for the City of Raleigh, N.C., Jessica Reid, to discuss how we can connect climate change to people's values and help them take action. The conversation also examines a challenge that is especially relevant across the American South: how climate discussions intersect with rapid growth, community identity, and differing visions for the future. Whether you work in local government or are interested in the future of your community, this episode offers practical insights for fostering productive conversations across generations and finding common ground in a changing world.

In a city as historic as Charleston, balancing preservation with modern sustainability can be a challenge. In this episode of Green Minds, host Mika Gadsden (Director of Sustainability for the City of Charleston) sits down with April Magill, Principal Architect of Root Down Designs, to discuss how we can build healthier, more resilient homes without losing the character of our city. April is a true pioneer in the advancement of Healthy Buildings. As an architect, small business owner, Executive Director, and Adjunct Professor, she brings a wealth of knowledge on how to navigate the intersection of design, policy, and public health. Together, Mika and April dive into the nitty-gritty of engaging local government, the challenges of retrofitting historic structures, and the urgent need for sustainable building practices in the Lowcountry.

Check out our new Green Minds Podcast episode with co-host Diego J. Cancel who works for the City of Coral Gables as the Sustainability and Resiliency Supervisor, interviewing Kevin Lindley the Solid Waste and Sustainability Director for Chatham County, North Carolina as they explore electric vehicle charging stations, from locations to cost, and much more.

About SSDN‘s Green Minds

About SSDN‘s Green Minds

About SSDN‘s Green Minds