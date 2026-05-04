Something Wonderful: Exploring the Great American Songbook

In this episode, John and Adam explore the extraordinary career of Barbra Streisand, the Brooklyn girl who wanted to be an actress, took only one singing lesson, and became one of the defining voices of the 20th century.



The hosts trace Streisand’s rise from her childhood moviegoing days at Loew’s Kings Theatre to her early nightclub triumphs at The Lion and the Bon Soir, where her unmistakable voice quickly made her impossible to ignore. Along the way, they discuss her first single, “My Coloring Book,” her breakout Broadway role in I Can Get It for You Wholesale, and the arrival of Funny Girl, where songs like “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “People” turned her into a phenomenon.



John and Adam also follow Streisand’s move from stage to screen, including Funny Girl, Hello, Dolly!, The Way We Were, A Star Is Born, and her later work as a director and film star. They reflect on the infamous 1967 Central Park concert moment that led her to avoid professional live concerts for nearly three decades, and her triumphant return to the stage in the 1990s.



With humor, affection, and plenty of musical insight, this episode considers Streisand as both a once-in-a-generation vocalist and a performer who helped carry the Great American Songbook into the modern era. From Fanny Brice to Judy Garland, from Broadway standards to contemporary pop, it’s a portrait of an artist who never stopped trying to live inside those Technicolor dreams.