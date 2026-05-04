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Something Wonderful: Exploring the Great American Songbook
Something Wonderful: Exploring the Great American Songbook
Latest episode
6 episodes
- In this episode, John and Adam explore the extraordinary career of Barbra Streisand, the Brooklyn girl who wanted to be an actress, took only one singing lesson, and became one of the defining voices of the 20th century.
The hosts trace Streisand’s rise from her childhood moviegoing days at Loew’s Kings Theatre to her early nightclub triumphs at The Lion and the Bon Soir, where her unmistakable voice quickly made her impossible to ignore. Along the way, they discuss her first single, “My Coloring Book,” her breakout Broadway role in I Can Get It for You Wholesale, and the arrival of Funny Girl, where songs like “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “People” turned her into a phenomenon.
John and Adam also follow Streisand’s move from stage to screen, including Funny Girl, Hello, Dolly!, The Way We Were, A Star Is Born, and her later work as a director and film star. They reflect on the infamous 1967 Central Park concert moment that led her to avoid professional live concerts for nearly three decades, and her triumphant return to the stage in the 1990s.
With humor, affection, and plenty of musical insight, this episode considers Streisand as both a once-in-a-generation vocalist and a performer who helped carry the Great American Songbook into the modern era. From Fanny Brice to Judy Garland, from Broadway standards to contemporary pop, it’s a portrait of an artist who never stopped trying to live inside those Technicolor dreams.
Ep. 5 – Hammerstein & Sondheim: Mentor, Protégé, and the Changing American Musical01/16/2026 | 1h 17 mins.In this episode, John and Adam explore one of the most consequential—and unlikely—relationships in the history of the American musical: the mentorship and friendship between Oscar Hammerstein II and Stephen Sondheim. What began as a chance family connection grew into a formative bond that bridged two eras of musical theater and reshaped the Great American Songbook.
The hosts trace how Hammerstein became a surrogate father to a young Sondheim, offering emotional refuge, artistic guidance, and famously blunt criticism that helped shape one of Broadway’s most distinctive voices. Through vivid stories and musical examples, they contrast Hammerstein’s optimistic, humanistic worldview with Sondheim’s darker, more ironic sensibility—examining how each man’s life experience found its way into his lyrics.
From South Pacific and The Sound of Music to West Side Story, Gypsy, Company, and beyond, John and Adam follow Sondheim’s evolution from devoted apprentice to fully independent artist. Along the way, they debate the role of optimism versus realism in musical theater, the purpose of art as escape or confrontation, and whether beauty must always be comforting.
The episode closes with a moving reflection on Hammerstein’s generosity as a teacher and Sondheim’s lasting legacy as his most complex—and consequential—student. It’s a conversation about mentorship, artistic inheritance, and how one great lyricist helped create another by teaching him to write his own truth.
- In this episode, John and Adam explore the timeless appeal of Perry Como, the unflappable crooner whose calm presence and smooth baritone made him one of America’s most cherished entertainers. From his beginnings as a small-town barber to his rise as a recording and television icon, Como embodied a gentler, more effortless kind of stardom—earning him the nickname “Mr. Relaxation.”
The hosts trace his career from big-band vocalist to household name, highlighting his string of hits including “Till the End of Time,” “Prisoner of Love,” and “Catch a Falling Star.” They discuss his collaborations with Rodgers & Hammerstein, his effortless crossover into the television era with The Perry Como Show, and the grace with which he navigated decades of shifting musical trends.
With humor, affection, and plenty of musical insight, John and Adam reflect on what made Como unique among the crooners—his quiet confidence, humility, and ability to make even the most complex songs sound easy. The result is a portrait of an artist who defined an era, charmed generations, and proved that sometimes, less really is more.
- In this episode, John and Adam celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Ella Fitzgerald, whose voice helped define—and in many ways create—what we now call the Great American Songbook. From her humble beginnings in Yonkers to her breakout performance at the Apollo Theater, the hosts trace Ella’s rise from a shy teenager to one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century.
Through stories, musical excerpts, and lively discussion, they follow her artistic evolution—from her early swing era hits with Chick Webb (“A-Tisket, A-Tasket”), to her pioneering jazz improvisations with Dizzy Gillespie, and finally to the legendary Songbook recordings that cemented her place in American music history. Along the way, John and Adam explore her collaborations with icons like Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, and Rodgers & Hart, as well as the pivotal role of producer Norman Granz, who guided her transition from jazz star to cultural institution.
The episode concludes with a reflection on what the “Great American Songbook” really means—featuring insights from Michael Feinstein, comparisons of different interpretations of “Lush Life,” and a spirited debate about what songs deserve a place in the canon. It’s a rich, heartfelt tribute to Ella Fitzgerald: the woman who sang America’s story, one standard at a time.
- In this second episode, John and Adam turn their attention to Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, the dynamic duo who became two of the most devoted champions of the Great American Songbook. With warmth, wit, and a deep appreciation for musical craft, the hosts trace the couple’s journey from television stardom in the 1950s to their enduring role as torchbearers for the standards that defined American popular music.
Through performances, anecdotes, and spirited commentary, John and Adam explore how Steve and Eydie kept the flame of classic songwriting alive during an era increasingly dominated by rock and pop. They revisit the pair’s collaborations with Frank Sinatra, celebrate their signature number “This Could Be the Start of Something Big,” and reflect on their later years as beloved interpreters of Gershwin, Porter, and Rodgers & Hart.
The episode closes by connecting their legacy to modern interpreters like Michael Feinstein, Harry Connick Jr., and Seth MacFarlane — artists who continue to carry the melody forward. It’s a joyful tribute to two voices who reminded America that great songs never go out of style.
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About Something Wonderful: Exploring the Great American Songbook
This series takes listeners on a song-by-song journey through the Great American Songbook. In each episode, they delve into a particular song or collection of standards, offering historical context, musical commentary, and reflections on how the piece fits into the broader canon of American popular music. Through insightful analysis and storytelling, John and Adam explore the lives of the songwriters, the cultural and social backdrop of the era, the song’s evolution in recordings and performances, and what gives it enduring appeal. The podcast aims both to educate lovers of classic American music and to revive deeper appreciation for these timeless songs.Podcast website
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