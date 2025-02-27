About Snuffing Torches

A podcast for Survivor fans by Survivor fans. "Snuffing Torches" will be released after every new Survivor episode with knee-jerk reactions as we break down the show. Hosted by Survivor superfan Tommy Smokes and featuring Barstool's other biggest Survivor fans Nate, Glenny Balls, Jeff D Lowe, and Jake Marsh. Each week, we'll give our unfiltered thoughts on every player and their gameplay, updated winner rankings, reactions to new twists and more. Former Survivor players will be regular guests as well.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/snuffingtorches