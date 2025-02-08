S1E1: Diving into the procurement skills for the future
What skills will define the future of procurement?Host Brit Moorer sits down with Vaibhav Sahgal (Economist Impact) and Oloyede Olumide (Amazon Business) to discuss findings from the recent Economist Impact "Procurement skills for the future" report.This first episode of the season covers how priorities in procurement are shifting, the impact of technology adoption, and the challenges organizations face in addressing skills gaps.If you enjoyed this episode, follow the Smart Business Buying Podcast to stay up to date. For the full research, visit amazonbusiness.com/podcast.
16:57
Welcome to the Smart Business Buying Podcast
Amazon Business introduces the Smart Business Buying Podcast, a new podcast series designed for purchasing professionals. From trends to solutions and stories, Amazon Business will bring insights from industry experts and leaders to help you make better decisions when buying for work. New episodes air weekly. Follow to stay up to date.
Buying for work can be just as easy as buying for home. When we share approaches and collaborate, it becomes even simpler. The Smart Business Buying Podcast speaks to purchasing professionals looking to stay informed on industry trends and solve challenging problems. Hear from industry experts and leaders as they share trends, stories, and tools for smarter purchasing.