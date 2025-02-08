S1E1: Diving into the procurement skills for the future

What skills will define the future of procurement?Host Brit Moorer sits down with Vaibhav Sahgal (Economist Impact) and Oloyede Olumide (Amazon Business) to discuss findings from the recent Economist Impact "Procurement skills for the future" report.This first episode of the season covers how priorities in procurement are shifting, the impact of technology adoption, and the challenges organizations face in addressing skills gaps.If you enjoyed this episode, follow the Smart Business Buying Podcast to stay up to date. For the full research, visit amazonbusiness.com/podcast.