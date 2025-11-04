Physical Therapy vs. Surgery: How to Navigate Shoulder Injuries and Treatment Options
Welcome back to ShoulderWise, the podcast where clarity, strength, and care come together for every shoulder journey. In today's episode, host Dr. Ben Szerlip tackles one of the questions patients ask most: "Can physical therapy really fix my shoulder?"He breaks down common myths around physical therapy, including why being strong doesn’t always mean your shoulder is healthy, and how even the most active people can develop imbalances that lead to pain. Dr. Ben Szerlip shares the science behind the 17 muscles that keep the shoulder working, discusses the role of mindset and habits in recovery, and dives into the value of small, consistent changes over time.You’ll also hear about the mistakes people often make in rehab, when physical therapy might not be enough, and how new advances like PRP and stem cell treatments fit into a comprehensive care plan. With real-life patient stories and plenty of actionable advice, this episode is your guide to understanding how physical therapy, proper expectations, and a supportive mindset can empower you toward stronger, pain-free shoulders.So whether you’re an athlete, someone recovering from an injury, or just want to keep your shoulders healthy as you age, tune in for expert insights and inspiration to keep you moving forward, ShoulderWise.00:00 Teaching Self-Sufficiency Through Therapy03:35 Value of Health Maintenance06:26 Shoulder Blade Mobility Exercises11:43 Common Injuries and Recovery Therapy13:07 Therapy vs. Surgical Intervention Insights17:02 "PRP: Healing with Platelets"21:58 "Power of Daily Improvement"23:36 "Systems Over Goals"29:03 Unexpected Healing Through Perseverance31:48 Patient Empowerment in Medical Decisions34:53 "Building Trust as a Doctor"37:17 "Shoulder Therapy Insights"Dr. Ben Szerlip - https://drbenszerlip.com/ Show Website - https://shoulderwise.com/ Dr. Ben Szerlip's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjamin-w-szerlip-456b6763/ Podcast Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
Do I Really Need Shoulder Surgery? Navigating Choices, Fears, and True Recovery Paths
Welcome to ShoulderWise, the podcast where clarity, strength, and care come together for every shoulder journey. In today's episode, host Dr. Ben Szerlip cracks one of the biggest questions patients face: “Do I really need shoulder surgery?” Drawing from daily real-life conversations with patients, Dr. Szerlip blends medical expertise with human stories, guiding us through the emotional hurdles and intellectual challenges of making this life-changing decision.Together, they unravel the process behind surgical recommendations, the common fears and myths around shoulder surgery, and the thoughtful approach Dr. Szerlip takes as a “not scalpel-first” surgeon, always prioritizing honesty, trust, and what's best for each individual. From professional athletes to parents trying to keep up with their kids, you'll hear stories of resilience, patience, and the power of agency in healthcare.Whether you're considering surgery yourself or are simply curious about what goes into these critical choices, this episode is packed with insights for anyone wanting better movement and better understanding. So tune in as ShoulderWise dives deep into what “needing surgery” really means, and how the right decision starts with the right questions.00:00 Empowering Patients Through Tailored Care06:01 Fear, Surgery, and Regaining Control09:31 "Diagnosis and Surgery Decision Factors"10:48 Chronic Pain and Treatment Decisions14:29 Mentorship, Integrity, Trust, and Success19:17 Adjusting Expectations for Progress22:31 "Prioritizing Self-Care in Decisions"24:07 "Rule of Three Approach"27:39 "Negative Bias in Modern Society"33:52 "Guiding Decisions Amid Challenges"34:35 High-Stakes Recovery and Identity39:58 Guiding Patients Through Surgery Decisions42:19 Decision-Making Factors Explained44:45 "Shoulder Surgery: Is It Necessary?"Dr. Ben Szerlip - https://drbenszerlip.com/ Show Website - https://shoulderwise.com/ Dr. Ben Szerlip's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjamin-w-szerlip-456b6763/ Podcast Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
Why Does My Shoulder Hurt? Understanding Pain, Prevention, and Healing
Welcome back to Shoulderwise, where clarity, strength, and care come together for every shoulder journey. In today’s episode, host Dr. Ben Szerlip tackles the deceptively simple question that nearly every shoulder patient asks: “Why does my shoulder hurt?” But as you’ll soon find out, the answer is much more layered than it seems.Dr. Szerlip dives deep into the many causes of shoulder pain, dispelling common myths, like the notion that surgery is always necessary and breaking down the “Fab Five” categories of shoulder issues, from age-related changes and trauma to overuse and alignment. Along the way, you’ll hear why the shoulder is such a misunderstood joint, how pain impacts not just our bodies but our lives and relationships, and the crucial importance of setting personal goals with your healthcare team.Whether you’re lying awake with nagging shoulder pain, hoping to get back to your favorite activities, or just curious about keeping your joints healthy, this episode is packed with practical advice, real-life stories, and resources for getting stronger, no surgery required. So, settle in and get ready for a fresh perspective on shoulder pain and the path back to better movement.00:00 Mastering Your Mindset03:39 Aligning Goals in Patient Care07:22 "Unique Motion in Shoulder Joints"12:36 Gym Injuries and Posture Hazards15:05 Unseen Causes of Sudden Symptoms20:01 "Importance of Shoulder Blade Muscles"23:43 Doctors Must Tailor Treatment Plans25:17 Personalized Care Transforms Lives29:23 Prioritize Self-Care Like Loved Ones31:20 Aging with Independence and Activity34:30 "Fitness Routines for All Ages"37:38 Understanding Shoulder PainDr. Ben Szerlip - https://drbenszerlip.com/ Show Website - https://shoulderwise.com/ Dr. Ben Szerlip's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjamin-w-szerlip-456b6763/ Podcast Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
From Construction Sites to Surgery: Dr. Ben Szerlip’s Journey to Shoulder Excellence
Welcome to the very first episode of ShoulderWise, the podcast where clarity, strength, and care come together for every shoulder journey. In this debut episode, host Dr. Ben Szerlip, a leading shoulder surgeon in Central Texas, invites listeners to go beyond medical jargon and truly understand their shoulders, both through expert insight and real life stories.In this conversation, Dr. Szerlip shares his inspiring path from a hardworking upbringing in Ohio, including time spent on construction crews to becoming a top specialist in shoulder surgery. You’ll hear about the pivotal moments, mentors, and unlikely twists that shaped his career, from his love of science inspired by high school teachers and life-changing experiences in Australia, to being mentored by some of the nation’s leading shoulder surgeons.The episode also covers how Dr. Szerlip’s early hands-on work in construction influenced his passion for orthopedics, his thoughts on why shoulder injuries are often misunderstood, and why most shoulder pain doesn’t need surgery but thrives on proactive, conservative care. Along the way, he reflects on the importance of resilience, for both patients and providers, and how personal lessons as a parent and partner shape his ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between patients and their healthcare.Whether you’re hoping to avoid surgery, seeking to better understand your own shoulder pain, or simply love hearing how life’s unexpected turns end up shaping meaningful work, this episode sets the tone for a show built to educate, encourage, and empower. So listen in - your stronger, more informed shoulder journey starts here.Timestamps:00:00 Avoid Shoulder Surgery: Conservative Options03:34 Passion for Science and Tennis09:14 Path to Medical School Insights11:23 Mentorship and Shoulder Injury Care14:25 "Full Circle of Mastery and Impact"17:33 The Impact of Surgical Connections22:41 Scapula's Role in Shoulder Movement26:34 Digital Awareness and Future Challenges29:52 "Surgery vs. Conservative Shoulder Care"33:19 Empowering Patients Through Education36:57 Podcast Highlights: Resilience and Insight37:44 "Shoulderwise Podcast Debut"Dr. Ben Szerlip - https://drbenszerlip.com/ Show Website - https://shoulderwise.com/ Dr. Ben Szerlip's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjamin-w-szerlip-456b6763/ Podcast Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
ShoulderWise - By Dr. Ben Szerlip - Promo
ShoulderWise is your smart, trusted resource for shoulder pain, injury, and recovery. Hosted by Dr. Ben Szerlip, one of Central Texas’s most trusted orthopedic surgeons, the podcast delivers clear, actionable guidance for patients navigating rotator cuff tears, frozen shoulders, arthritis, and everything in between.Whether you’re avoiding surgery or prepping for it, you’ll get expert insight, helpful stories, and real-world strategies to move better, heal smarter, and feel stronger.Dr. Ben Szerlip - https://drbenszerlip.com/ Show Website - https://shoulderwise.com/ Dr. Ben Szerlip's LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjamin-w-szerlip-456b6763/ Podcast Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
