Dann Huff

Full Rig Info: https://www.premierguitar.com/videos/rig-rundown/dann-huff

The all-star producer invites John Bohlinger to his home studio for a glimpse of his most treasured gear.

Veteran producer and behind-the-scenes guitar superstar Dann Huff released his debut solo album, When Words Aren't Enough, on May 30, but his career began long before that. He's been making records and playing guitar for roughly 50 years, working with everyone from Taylor Swift to Rodney Crowell to Michael Jackson.

His home studio is where the magic happens, and for this Rig Rundown, he invited PG's John Bohlinger over to talk about his career, his new record, and the best bits of gear he's played along the way. Keep an eye out for our feature on Huff online and in our August print issue.

0:00 - Mark Knopfler & D'Addario
0:15 - Dann Huff Playing Intro
1:08 - John Bohlinger Intro
1:48 - Musical Start in Brentwood with Gordon Kennedy
5:58 - White Heart Years
8:16 - Moving to SoCal at 23 to Start Studio Career
13:15 - Giant Band 1987–1992
18:40 - Moment He Knew Music Was Changing
19:58 - Moving Back to Nashville as Session Guitarist
23:58 - Working with Mutt Lange & Shania Twain
26:54 - Becoming a Nashville Producer
29:53 - Working with Keith Urban
41:39 - Living with Imposter Syndrome
43:22 - Learned & Growing From Instagram Guitar Virtuosos
46:36 - Writing & Recording New When Words Aren't Enough Album
59:00 - James Tyler Guitars Dann Huff Original Classic
1:07:29 - Revv D40
1:08:44 - Chet Atkins Parallel & Using a Gretsch 6120
1:15:31 - Fender Custom Shop Telecaster (Gift from Keith Urban)
1:16:15 - 1960s Rickenbacker 360 Capri
1:19:51 - 1960 Fender Jazzmaster
1:23:43 - Using Studio Monitors vs Headphones When Recording
1:26:28 - Fixing a Guitar Solo While on Vacation
1:31:17 - Joe Walsh is the "Master of Midrange"
1:33:40 - Revv D40 & Dann Huff Pedalboard
1:37:40 - What's Next After Releasing When Words Aren't Enough Album?

[Brought to you by D'Addario: https://ddar.io/wykyk-rr]