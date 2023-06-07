Countdown to excitement! Every week Christina Warren, Brianna Wu and Simone de Rochefort have accelerated geek conversation. Tech, comics, movies, games and boo...
Available Episodes
5 of 445
445: Many People Are Saying This
Meta has launched its major Twitter competitor, Threads, and there’s a LOT to talk about – from privacy issues, to onboarding, to BRANDS!! How will it fare in the Twitterclone-verse, much less… the fediverse? Then, Twitter itself has had a weird week, to say the least.
7/6/2023
1:00:04
444: Who are the Mac Pro Pros?
This week we’re discussing the Wall Street Journal’s extensive reporting on drug use among tech workers on Silicon Valley — from psilocybin to ketamine — and why it’s such a difficult, complicated issue to talk about. Then, the Mac Pro is here, but where are the Mac Pro Pros?? For dessert, an update on Bri’s search for the perfect drone!
6/29/2023
1:11:14
443: The Thrust is Wrong
The FTC is shaking and baking, with a lawsuit against Amazon for alleged dark patterns in the sign-up and cancellation process for Amazon Prime. But is this lawsuit really… it? Then, a feature at The Verge goes into the human labor that trains AI, and the shadow industry that makes it all work. For dessert: Brianna buys a drone!
6/22/2023
55:39
442: Reddit Black-out
The Reddit black-out has begun, and there is a lot of news coming out of Reddit’s conflict with Christian Selig and other third-party app developers, in the wake of Reddit’s API changes. We’ll be discussing that and a huge roadblock in Activision and Microsoft’s proposed merger. Plus, it was Summer Game Fest this weekend! What looks good? All of it, maybe? Even Starfield?
6/15/2023
58:21
441: How to Spend A Lot Of Money
In news surprising no one, it’s an almost all-WWDC week here on Rocket! We’ve got OS updates and new MacBooks but the story sucking all the air out of the room is Apple Vision Pro headset. Christina interviews Inverse’s Raymond Wong, who demo’d the headset and has all the hands-on details. Plus, a money-grabbing choice by Reddit threatens beloved third-party apps.
