The Oldest Internet Mystery? | Publius Enigma
In the corners of the early Internet, a mystery began unfolding in an unlikely place, a forum discussing the band Pink Floyd. Even before Cicada 3301, users online banded together to try to solve it, but to this day it still mystifies many users. Today, we discuss what is perhaps the oldest Internet Mystery, the Publius Enigma.
6/12/2023
55:34
What Happened to Four Innocent Employees in Indiana? | Burger Chef Murders
In November 1978, four employees from a popular fast-food chain were abducted from their workplace in Speedway, Indiana. The case shocked the nation and remains one of the most notorious unsolved murders in American history. Join us as we dive into the baffling details of this cold case: the infamous Burger Chef Murders.
6/5/2023
58:59
Over 10,000 Cows Found With Mysterious Injuries | Cattle Mutilation Mystery
For decades, farmers across the world have reported a disturbing phenomenon: cattle found dead with their organs removed, their flesh carved with surgical precision, and not a drop of blood in sight. To this day, the FBI classifies these instances under “unexplained phenomenon”. Today, let’s dissect the history and theories of the Cattle Mutilation Mystery.
5/29/2023
1:24:50
The Story Behind the Weeping Woman? | La Llorona
In Mexican folklore there exists a story of a woman who weeps for her lost children. Taking the form of a malevolent spirit, her cries are said to bring misfortune to those who hear them. Today, we’re going to compare legend to history as we discuss La Llorona.
5/22/2023
53:38
How Area 51 Became a Hub for Alien Conspiracies | Area 51
Aliens. They seem to be the answer to many paranormal stories, but no other place has attracted as much extraterrestrial attention as today’s topic. It’s been the center to many government conspiracies, stories about close encounters with otherworldly beings, and recently the focus of internet attention as users presumed to storm the gates. Today we’re going to talk about the history and conspiracies surrounding the infamous Area 51.
Red Web dives into the Internet's most intriguing mysteries, conspiracies, and supernatural events. With an appetite for the unknown, Trevor Collins and his co-host Alfredo Diaz analyze various unsolved incidents.