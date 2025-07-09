Inside the Sonic World of POM POM: From John Legend to Suki Waterhouse
In this episode of Producer Points, Justin sits down with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter POM POM (Kellen Pomeranz), whose sound spans genre and generation—from stripped-down ballads with John Legend to alt-pop gems with Lyn Lapid, Leyla Blue, Suki Waterhouse, and more.🎸 We explore her guitar-forward production style, signature drum sound, and how she uses space and texture to support powerful storytelling.🔊 Go behind the scenes of Leyla Blue's "What a Shame" and Lyn Lapid's "In My Mind"—from guitar mic'ing and vocal layering to trap drum programming and foley-laced intros.🎛️ Plus: her go-to mixbus tricks, backing vocal philosophies, favorite gear, and a Plug or Unplug round featuring the Frank Dukes Prince Synth, Valhalla Delay, CLA Vocals, and more.Whether you're a producer, songwriter, or just someone who loves beautifully crafted records—this one's a masterclass.
In this episode of Producer Points, Justin sits down with producer and songwriter Cambo, whose genre-defying work spans pop, rock, and country. From shaping the explosive sound of Doja Cat and Jackson Wang to redefining what modern country can be with Tanner Adell, Cambo unpacks the creative mindset and technical workflow behind his bold productions.🎸 Deep dive on Jackson Wang's "Blow" — how Cambo fused gritty guitars with polished pop🤠 Breaking down "Buckle Bunny" by Tanner Adell — from 808s and acoustic guitars to sub-lifting bass🎛️ Mixbus tricks, vocal chain techniques, and his studio setup at Lineage Studios🤝 Collaboration philosophy, artist-first sessions, and how to stay genre-versatile without losing your identityA must-listen for producers, songwriters, and anyone curious about pushing sonic boundaries in today's music.
Roundtable: How to Co-Produce Without Killing Each Other
How to Co-Produce Without Killing Each Other (Roundtable)Co-producing can be one of the most rewarding—and most frustrating—parts of making music. Sometimes you click instantly and the track builds itself. Other times, every decision feels like a tug-of-war.In this episode of Producer Points, Justin is joined by three seasoned producers—DJ Kyriakides (Daylight), Skylar Mones, and Lowen—to unpack the real-life dynamics of co-production. From setting roles to settling disputes, they share what actually works.We cover:🎛️ The difference between creative chemistry and creative clashes🎧 Working remotely vs. in-person💾 Session org nightmares and file naming hacks💸 How to approach splits, credits, and backend🛠 Favorite tools for smooth collaboration💬 What to do when it just isn't workingAlso mentioned: Jungle Audio — the plugin company co-founded by Daylight.
Hazey Eyes on Producing Jeremy Zucker & Suki Waterhouse’s Most Emotional Tracks
In this episode of Producer Points, Justin sits down with producer and artist Hazey Eyes — known for his lush, cinematic production style on tracks with Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler, Suki Waterhouse, and more.Blending classical training with indie-pop instincts, Hazey Eyes opens up about how he builds emotional landscapes through texture, restraint, and careful sound design. From banjos and layered choirs to dreamy strings and reverb-drenched guitars, his productions let the song breathe without ever feeling empty.🎛️ We dive into:• The story behind "Terrible Things" by Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler• How "Model Actress Whatever" came together with Suki Waterhouse• Mixing dreamy vocals, gritty drums, and minimal elements for maximum emotion• His favorite gear, go-to plugins, and how he organizes sessions• Rapid-fire opinions in our Plug or Unplug segmentIf you're into emotional, cinematic production that still hits hard, this one's for you.
Lo-Fi Vibes to Folk Anthems — Sarcastic Sounds on Collaborating with Lil Wayne & David Kushner
Lo-Fi Vibes to Folk Anthems — Sarcastic Sounds on Collaborating with Lil Wayne & David KushnerIn this episode of Producer Points, Justin dives into the world of Sarcastic Sounds — the Canadian producer and artist redefining modern music with his unique blend of lo-fi aesthetics and hi-fi precision. From crafting moody beats to working with genre giants like Lil Wayne and David Kushner, Sarcastic Sounds shares how he bridges the gap between hip-hop, pop, and folk-inspired anthems.🎛️ Go behind the scenes on collaborations like BoyWithUke's "Loafers" and Dean Lewis' "Empire" as Sarcastic Sounds unpacks his approach to sound design, emotional storytelling, and the creative freedom that comes with trusting your instincts.🎹 Highlights:• The story behind "Loafers" and balancing rawness with polish• Techniques for building anthemic yet intimate productions• How to craft lo-fi drum textures that stand out• His favorite gear and plugins — including Soundtoys Little AlterBoy and Chandler TG2• Advice for aspiring producers on blending imperfections into hit recordsIf you're passionate about sound design, songwriting, and taking risks in the studio, this episode is a must-listen.
