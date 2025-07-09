Lo-Fi Vibes to Folk Anthems — Sarcastic Sounds on Collaborating with Lil Wayne & David Kushner

Lo-Fi Vibes to Folk Anthems — Sarcastic Sounds on Collaborating with Lil Wayne & David KushnerIn this episode of Producer Points, Justin dives into the world of Sarcastic Sounds — the Canadian producer and artist redefining modern music with his unique blend of lo-fi aesthetics and hi-fi precision. From crafting moody beats to working with genre giants like Lil Wayne and David Kushner, Sarcastic Sounds shares how he bridges the gap between hip-hop, pop, and folk-inspired anthems.🎛️ Go behind the scenes on collaborations like BoyWithUke’s "Loafers" and Dean Lewis’ "Empire" as Sarcastic Sounds unpacks his approach to sound design, emotional storytelling, and the creative freedom that comes with trusting your instincts.🎹 Highlights:• The story behind “Loafers” and balancing rawness with polish• Techniques for building anthemic yet intimate productions• How to craft lo-fi drum textures that stand out• His favorite gear and plugins — including Soundtoys Little AlterBoy and Chandler TG2• Advice for aspiring producers on blending imperfections into hit recordsIf you're passionate about sound design, songwriting, and taking risks in the studio, this episode is a must-listen.Follow & Listen:🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/39LcUbNHdc7kssfUZ0wB5a🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/producer-points/id1745600859📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/producer_points/🎵 Producer Points Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2oqD4l6js2moC7r1DxqAR9