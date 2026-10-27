10 Skills More Valuable Than Stockpiling More Gear

One of the biggest misconceptions in preparedness is that the person with the most gear wins. Gear has its place, but when an emergency happens, knowledge, training, and practical preparedness skills can be far more valuable than another gadget sitting on a shelf.

In this episode of The Prepping Academy Podcast, Forrest Garvin shares 10 preparedness skills that may be more valuable than buying more survival gear.

We cover learning how to learn, emergency communications using HAM radio, GMRS and other methods, first aid, water procurement and purification, cooking without electricity, gardening and food production, mechanical and repair skills, situational awareness, building strong relationships, and making good decisions under pressure.

You'll also learn why simply owning survival equipment isn't enough. A $30 radio you know how to use can be more valuable than a $500 radio still sitting in the box. Emergency food isn't much help if you've never practiced cooking without electricity. And the middle of a disaster is the worst possible time to learn how your equipment works.

Preparedness isn't about owning everything. It's about becoming more capable, adaptable, and self-reliant.

Gear wears out. Batteries die. Technology changes. Skills stay with you.

The best prepper isn't the one with the most gear. It's the one who knows how to use what they have.

Tags: preparedness skills, survival skills, prepping skills, prepper skills, emergency preparedness, preparedness, prepping, preppers, prepper, survival, survival training, survival gear, preparedness gear, self-reliance, self-sufficiency, emergency communications, HAM radio, ham radio preparedness, GMRS, FRS radio, satellite communicator, first aid, emergency first aid, CPR, bleeding control, water purification, water filtration, emergency water, water storage, cooking without electricity, off-grid cooking, emergency cooking, food storage, gardening, food production, survival gardening, mechanical skills, repair skills, situational awareness, decision making, emergency decision making, community preparedness, preparedness community, survival community, emergency planning, disaster preparedness, disaster survival, practical preparedness, preparedness training, The Prepping Academy, The Prepping Academy Podcast, Forrest Garvin, PrepperNet



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