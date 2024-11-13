Powered by RND
Planet NOAA

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
On Planet NOAA, go behind NOAA news headlines, get up close with cool science, and stream one-on-one conversations with scientists straight from your mobile device or computer!
ScienceNatural SciencesGovernment

Available Episodes

  • Planet NOAA Podcast Episode 10: Hail, yeah!
    Dive into the science and observational tech that helps us research and predict severe weather—including hurricanes—with the scientists that make those innovations possible. Dr. Steve Thur gives us an inside look into how NOAA Research studies scientific phenomena from the deepest depths of the ocean to the stars above.
  • Planet NOAA Podcast Episode 9: Charting Earth’s course
    Grow your geodesy knowledge! Explore NOAA’s charting and spatial awareness innovations throughout air, land and sea. Plus, dig into Earth observations via NOAA’s eyes in the sky – satellites – with Dr. Stephen Volz.
  • Planet NOAA Podcast Episode 8: SEA-stainability
    Aquaculture – or farmed seafood – is making the way we live, work and eat more sustainable. Break down the inner workings of NOAA’s aquaculture and sustainability science with Chief Scientist Dr. Sarah Kapnick and special guests.
  • Planet NOAA Podcast Episode 7: Class is in session!
    Our planet is a living classroom. Pull up a chair for today’s lesson with Asst. Secretary Jainey Bavishi and NOAA Education experts as they discuss how to make environmental science accessible to all ages – and how to build climate adaptation & resilience for AND WITH young people.
  • Planet NOAA Podcast Episode 6: Jaws
    Janet Coit, Asst. Administrator for Fisheries, and special guests unpack how NOAA conserves and manages living marine resources, including endangered and threatened marine species.
About Planet NOAA

On Planet NOAA, go behind NOAA news headlines, get up close with cool science, and stream one-on-one conversations with scientists straight from your mobile device or computer! Transcripts available at https://www.noaa.gov/podcasts/planet-noaa-from-sun-to-sea-and-everything-in-between
