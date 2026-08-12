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Photography is Nothing

Zach Dobson and Courtney McCracken
ArtsVisual Arts
Photography is Nothing
Latest episode

47 episodes

  • Interview with Christopher Morris

    08/12/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Zach & Courtney interview Christopher Morris, a documentary photographer who has covered war, politics, and fashion since 1981.

    In this interview, Morris talks about being mistaken for a CIA agent, living with the consequences of witnessing atrocities firsthand, working to make sure his vast archive lives on, and more.

    Christopher Morris got his start with the Black Star agency covering conflicts in the Philippines, Panama, the Persian Gulf War, Yugoslavia, Chechnya, Yemen, Iraq, and more. 

    Largely leaving war photography behind in the early 2000s, Morris covered the Bush and Obama administrations for Time Magazine. He left Black Star in 2001 and was one of the founding members of VII Photo Agency.

    In recent years, Morris has photographed for fashion magazines & brands, worked as the personal photographer for Princess Charlene of Monaco, and continued to take breaking news & editorial assignments around the world.

    Index
    0:00 - Interview with Christopher Morris
    3:50 - TIME said stop photographing Republicans in black & white
    7:25 - Going through 40 years of photo archives
    16:47 - Chris was hired by the Princess of Monaco
    18:40 - Keeping your copyright 
    22:30 - Stephen Shore as an influence
    25:58 - 1981 on the New York Subway
    28:22 - What he learned from Susan Meiselas
    30:50 - Don’t stay in hotels as a documentary photographer
    33:09 - Taking photos behind the handler’s back in Saudi Arabia
    37:56 - Are photojournalists capitalizing on suffering?
    44:16 - Winning awards for war photography
    47:49 - The toll it takes on the family of a war photographer
    58:05 - Taking portraits & maintaining journalistic integrity
    1:03:14 - The influence of W. Eugene Smith’s Country Doctor
    1:23:22 - How does a conflict photographer get to the front lines?
    1:37:27 - Getting the best seat in the house without a pass
    1:42:04 - How Morris got to the front lines in Iraq
    1:47:14 - When photographing the government means you’re one of them
     1:57:30 - PTSD: No one asked if he needed help
    2:02:18 - Israel has killed over 200 journalists in Gaza
    2:04:50 - Planning a visit to see the archives in person

    Buy, Sell or Trade with MPB:
    https://shorturl.at/Szqs2

    Find Zach
    Website: https://zachdobson.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zachdobsonphoto/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zachdobsonphoto
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@zachdobsonphoto

    Find Courtney
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happylifelessons/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happy_life_lessons

    About the Podcast
    Photography is Nothing with Zach Dobson and Courtney McCracken is a weekly conversation about photography and all its impact. Each week Zach and Courtney discuss their latest adventures, life lessons, and anything else that sounds interesting. 

    Photography is Nothing invites you into the conversations they were already having as a married couple running a photography and media company in the current world.

    Fair Use Statement
    This document contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. I have determined this to be "fair use" of the copyrighted material as referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this document for purposes of your own that go beyond fair use, you must obtain express permission from the copyright owner.

  • The Photography of Christopher Morris

    08/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    Christopher Morris is a documentary photographer who has covered wars, politics, and fashion since 1981. In this episode, Courtney & Zach introduce Morris’s photography ahead of next week’s interview with the photographer.

    Christopher Morris got his start with the Black Star agency covering conflicts in the Philippines, Panama, the Persian Gulf War, Yugoslavia, Chechnya, Yemen, Iraq, and more. 

    Largely leaving war photography behind in the early 2000s, Morris covered the Bush and Obama administrations for Time Magazine. He left Black Star in 2001 and was one of the founding members of VII Photo Agency.

    In recent years, Morris has photographed for fashion magazines & brands, worked as the personal photographer for Princess Charlene of Monaco, and continued to take breaking news & editorial assignments around the world.

    Index
    0:31 - The Photography Christopher Morris
    6:36 - How Christopher Morris got started in photography
    10:35 - Photographing the conflict in Chechnya - 1990s
    18:25 - Documenting American politics in the early 2000s
    23:15 - Books by Christopher Morris: My America and Americans
    29:24 - Archiving decades of film photos
    32:00 - Moscow in the 1990s
    34:01 - Fashion photography paired with war and politics
    40:00 - New York City subway in 1981
    41:31 - How Christopher Morris’s photos have influenced Zach
    43:25 - How do you decide to be a war photographer

    Buy, Sell or Trade with MPB:
    https://shorturl.at/Szqs2

    Find Zach
    Website: https://zachdobson.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zachdobsonphoto/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zachdobsonphoto
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@zachdobsonphoto

    Find Courtney
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happylifelessons/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happy_life_lessons

    About the Podcast
    Photography is Nothing with Zach Dobson and Courtney McCracken is a weekly conversation about photography and all its impact. Each week Zach and Courtney discuss their latest adventures, life lessons, and anything else that sounds interesting. 

    Photography is Nothing invites you into the conversations they were already having as a married couple running a photography and media company in the current world.

    Fair Use Statement
    This document contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. I have determined this to be "fair use" of the copyrighted material as referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this document for purposes of your own that go beyond fair use, you must obtain express permission from the copyright owner.

  • Interview with Kiliii Yüyan

    07/29/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Episode 45 • Kiliii Yüyan
    Zach & Courtney interview Kiliii Yüyan, National Geographic photographer, Explorer, and speaker. Kiliii’s work focuses on indigenous communities around the world with special attention to environmental issues.

    Indigenous Photography
    Kiliii is himself of Chinese and Nanai/Hèzhé descent and speaks often of how his own background informs his photography with Indigenous people of the world. He spends extended periods with each group of people that he photographs, building relationships and serving as an active member of the communities.

    Kiliii has photographed Indigenous communities and environments across the globe, such as Mongolia, Palau, and the Navajo Nation. His immersive approach is apparent in all aspects of his work, from the unusual scenes he's able to capture, to the descriptions he writes for each photograph. Kiliii is clearly well versed in the cultures he's documenting.

    Backstory
    Yüyan took up photography only in his 30's, when as a traditional kayak builder he began photographing his work. As a visual artist, photography came naturally, and he was photographing for National Geographic in just about 3 years.

    An award winning photographer, Killiii has also earned 3 covers for National Geographic and his work has also been featured in TIME, Vogue, and WIRED. Yüyan is a keynote speaker through Changemaker Talent with appearances at TEDx, and NatGeo Live, among others.

    Current Work
    In February 2026, Kiliii published a new book: Guardians of Life: Indigenous Knowledge, Indigenous Science, and Restoring the Planet. Guardians of Life features a decade of of his photos and includes contributions from two dozen Indigenous authors.

    Yüyan is currently working on project in the arctic, photographing Greenland sharks under the ice. He's famously known for his encounters with polar bears, sharks, and other wildlife where he captures stunning images under intense pressure.

    Index
    0:00 - Intro: Indigenous communities are the best conservationists
    0:52 - Introducing photographer Kiliii Yüyan
    3:41 - Three years to becoming a National Geographic photographer
    5:28 - Combining aesthetics and storytelling
    9:03 - Becoming a part of the community you’re photographing
    11:24 - How Kiliii finds the stories he tells
    17:44 - The business of documentary photography: grants, speaking engagements, and more
    32:35 - Bringing indigenous heritage to documentary photography
    39:50 - A natural skill for storytelling
    42:59 - Pushing past your discomfort to find success
    46:12 - New book: Guardians of Life
    53:22 - Indigenous conservation: Treating land as a museum vs a home 
    59:05 - Kiliii explains “solutions journalism”
    1:06:20 - Book publisher Braided River’s unique approach
    1:10:26 - Documentary photography is for kids, too

    Buy, Sell or Trade with MPB:
    https://shorturl.at/Szqs2

    Find Zach
    Website: https://zachdobson.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zachdobsonphoto/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zachdobsonphoto

    Find Courtney
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happylifelessons/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happy_life_lessons

    About the Podcast
    Photography is Nothing with Zach Dobson and Courtney McCracken is a weekly conversation about photography and all its impact. Each week Zach and Courtney discuss their latest adventures, life lessons, and anything else that sounds interesting. 

    Photography is Nothing invites you into the conversations they were already having as a married couple running a photography and media company in the current world.

    Fair Use Statement
    This document contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. I have determined this to be "fair use" of the copyrighted material as referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this document for purposes of your own that go beyond fair use, you must obtain express permission from the copyright owner.

  • Kiliii Yüyan

    07/22/2026 | 47 mins.
    Zach & Courtney introduce you to the work of Kiliii Yüyan, National Geographic photographer. Kiliii’s work focuses on indigenous communities around the world with special attention to environmental issues.

    This week we talk about Kiliii’s background and some of his best known work so you’ll be familiar with his photography and approach before our next episode, an in-depth interview with Yüyan.

    In February 2026, Kiliii published a new book: Guardians of Life: Indigenous Knowledge, Indigenous Science, and Restoring the Planet. 

    “Photography is nothing–it's life that interests me.” - Henri Cartier-Bresson 

    Index
    0:00 - Making the cover of National Geographic
    0:48 - Meet Kiliii Yüyan
    6:04 - The impartial observer is a myth
    8:46 - Project: People of the Whale
    30:05 - Project: We are Here
    40:42 - Guardians of Life book

    Buy, Sell or Trade with MPB:
    https://shorturl.at/Szqs2

    Find Zach
    Website: https://zachdobson.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zachdobsonphoto/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zachdobsonphoto
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@zachdobsonphoto

    Find Courtney
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happylifelessons/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happy_life_lessons

  • Kids and Cameras

    07/15/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Zach & Courtney talk about supporting their kids taking photos. Zach has always been open to letting kids use his professional cameras, even if it made him nervous at first. 

    ICYMI, Zach & Courtney ARE married! They have 5 kids together, who have free rein with cameras whenever they ask. 

    In this episode, Zach & Courtney talk about how they work to support their kids’ creativity and individual styles without putting their own personal preferences and aesthetics onto the kids’ photography.

    Episode 43

    “Photography is nothing–it's life that interests me.” - Henri Cartier-Bresson 

    Index
    0:00 - Intro: Keeping opinions to yourself.
    1:09 - We’re married
    5:23 - All 5 of our kids like to take photos (sometimes)
    9:05 - Letting kids use professional cameras
    12:32 - The kids like to use the smaller, mirrorless camera
    14:06 - Zach doesn’t teach photography lessons (unless asked)
    17:05 - How I set up cameras for kids
    18:31 - Take photos of whatever you think is interesting
    23:56 - Louisa takes headshots for the cast of her play
    28:42 - Kids learn from what they see me do
    35:05 - Helping kids feel comfortable being themselves
    40:31 - Zach & Courtney’s viral video: kids using Instax cameras
    45:01 - Courtney’s view on “high art”
    51:44 - Street photography photo contest

    Buy, Sell or Trade with MPB:
    https://shorturl.at/Szqs2

    Find Zach
    Website: https://zachdobson.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zachdobsonphoto/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zachdobsonphoto
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@zachdobsonphoto

    Find Courtney
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happylifelessons/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happy_life_lessons

    About the Podcast
    Photography is Nothing with Zach Dobson and Courtney McCracken is a weekly conversation about photography and all its impact. Each week Zach and Courtney discuss their latest adventures, life lessons, and anything else that sounds interesting. 

    Photography is Nothing invites you into the conversations they were already having as a married couple running a photography and media company in the current world.

    Fair Use Statement
    This document contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. I have determined this to be "fair use" of the copyrighted material as referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this document for purposes of your own that go beyond fair use, you must obtain express permission from the copyright owner.
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About Photography is Nothing
Photography is Nothing with Zach Dobson and Courtney McCracken is a weekly conversation about photography and all its impact. Each week Zach and Courtney discuss their latest adventures, life lessons, and anything else that sounds interesting. Photography is Nothing invites you into the conversations they were already having as a married couple running a photography and media company in the current world. “Photography is nothing—it’s life that interests me.” - Henri Cartier-Bresson
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