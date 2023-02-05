On today’s episode of Ideas of Order, we’re joined by New York Times bestselling author, Design Expert and Television Superstar Nate Berkus to discuss the immeasurable joys of fatherhood, the meaning of home in the spaces that shape us into the people we hope to become and how to capture the fleeting moments of life's most treasured seconds. Join Jeremiah as he and his husband reminisce and share vulnerable insights into the lives of their growing family and the homes that nourished them.About the series:Designed by California Closets, in this series you'll discover the nourishment of now and the joys of the spaces that shape who you’re becoming. About Jeremiah:Jeremiah Brent is an interior designer, television personality and founder of Jeremiah Brent Design, an interior design firm with locations in Los Angeles and New York City. Named to Architectural Digest’s AD100 list as a leading design talent, the Central California native first honed his forward-thinking yet elegantly timeless artistry through furniture design. He soon emerged as a singular new voice in the interior design world, embracing a highly intuitive approach focused on elevating each client’s emotional connection to their space. Jeremiah currently lives in New York City with his husband, Nate Berkus, and their two young children, Poppy and Oskar.An Everything Podcasts production. Discover more on California Closets' Instagram or YouTube.

On today's episode of Ideas of Order, we're joined by Design and Style Expert on Netflix's Queer Eye and Next in Fashion, Tan France to discuss the power of representation through visibility, the significance of intentional daily self-love and the magic of writing your life's story page by page. Join Jeremiah and Tan through illustrious and conscious dialogue about the spaces of the past and the spaces they hope to inhabit in the future.

On today's episode of Ideas of Order, we're joined by Designer, Curateur Founder and Aesthetic Powerhouse Rachel Zoe to discuss the inspiring effects of physical beauty, career longevity in being true to personal aesthetic and the power of formal introductions in the saplings of new love. Join Jeremiah and Rachel as they reminisce on their years of mutual admiration and friendship and gab about the beauty of intentional design.

On today's episode of Ideas of Order, we're joined by Creative, Musician and one of Los Angeles' most sought after Designers, Brigette Romanek to discuss the importance of being present, curiosity as a grounding tool in resonant emotional longevity and how music impacts and influences creative processes from day to day. Join Jeremiah and Brigette as they share stories of reiterative presentness and how to sway to the natural flow of your creative rhythm.

On today's episode of Ideas of Order, we are joined by Author, Podcaster and former Executive Producer of the Oprah Winfrey Show, Sheri Salata to discuss life's unpredictable paths on the road to self-discovery and finding peace in your present. Join Jeremiah and Sheri as they dive into the nourishing waters of energetic intention and the importance of establishing resilient personal foundations.

About Ideas of Order

Just as we hold space for others, our homes hold space for us. On Ideas of Order, we join Jeremiah Brent in communion with some very special guests to discover what home means to them. Through honest and moving conversations, we’ll learn about how their most memorable spaces have shaped our guests throughout their lives. Unwind with Athena Calderone on the intrinsic warmth of a well-loved space and the robust importance our kitchens play in nourishing the lives of our loved ones. Indulge with Queer Eye star Tan France in discussing the integral role of marginalized visibility and the importance of representation in the world of fashion. Reminisce alongside Vogue magazine icon Rachel Zoe on the importance of beautiful spaces and the unpredictability of our individual life journeys. Plus many more iconic guests including Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire to design legend Brigette Romanek. Designed by California Closets, in this series you'll discover the nourishment of now and the joys of the spaces that shape who you’re becoming. Welcome to Ideas of Order. We’re glad you’re here. An Everything Podcasts production. About Jeremiah Brent: Jeremiah Brent is an interior designer, television personality and founder of Jeremiah Brent Design, an interior design firm with locations in Los Angeles and New York City. Named to Architectural Digest’s AD100 list as a leading design talent, the Central California native first honed his forward-thinking yet elegantly timeless artistry through furniture design. He soon emerged as a singular new voice in the interior design world, embracing a highly intuitive approach focused on elevating each client’s emotional connection to their space. Jeremiah currently lives in New York City with his husband, Nate Berkus, and their two young children, Poppy and Oskar. About California Closets: California Closets has built a reputation as the leader and design authority in delivering custom-designed organizational solutions for the whole home. We believe home is more than just a place — it should be a source of creativity, comfort, and connection. From beautiful walk in closets and entertainment centers to versatile pantries and home offices, we design custom storage solutions that add value to your life and home by making space for what belongs. Think of it as ‘practical magic.'