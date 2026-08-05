From her upbringing in Boston to her tremendously successful career in Hollywood, Ellen Pompeo joins Jeremiah to discuss the innate resilience that helped her navigate life in and out of the industry and how her love for home design and rituals have helped her create beautiful and safe environments for her and her family. Everything is brought to the table in this conversation: shared experiences, style evolution, and the joys and challenges of balancing family life with fame.

Ideas of Order, the California Closets podcast, is produced by Rob Schulte at SANDOW DESIGN GROUP and is part of the SURROUND Podcast Network. Discover more shows from SURROUND at surroundpodcasts.com.

Follow Ideas of Order on Instagram @IdeasOfOrderCaliforniaClosets

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.