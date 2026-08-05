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28 episodes
- On this episode of Ideas of Order, we’re joined by Designer, Curateur Founder and Aesthetic Powerhouse Rachel Zoe to discuss the inspiring effects of physical beauty, career longevity in being true to personal aesthetic and the power of formal introductions in the saplings of new love. Join Jeremiah and Rachel as they reminisce on their years of mutual admiration and friendship and gab about the beauty of intentional design.
Ideas of Order, the California Closets podcast, is produced by Rob Schulte at SANDOW DESIGN GROUP and is part of the SURROUND Podcast Network. Discover more shows from SURROUND at surroundpodcasts.com.
Follow Ideas of Order on Instagram @IdeasOfOrderCaliforniaClosets
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Joanna Gaines, renowned interior designer and co-star of the hit show "Fixer Upper," shares her journey from the early days of Magnolia Market to becoming a television sensation. She delves into the importance of balancing work and family life, while sharing advice for aspiring designers and entrepreneurs. Tune in for a thoughtful conversation filled with insight and inspirational stories with Joanna and Jeremiah.
Ideas of Order, the California Closets podcast, is produced by Rob Schulte at SANDOW DESIGN GROUP and is part of the SURROUND Podcast Network. Discover more shows from SURROUND at surroundpodcasts.com.
Follow Ideas of Order on Instagram @IdeasOfOrderCaliforniaClosets
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Busy Philipps, longtime actor, author, advocate and friend of Jeremiah joins the podcast to discuss everything from the challenging experience of writing a book, the journey through marriage and parenthood, and the highs and lows of adapting to life in New York City. Busy shares behind the scenes stories from her early role on Freaks and Geeks to her latest on Girls5eva. Together they touch on the pivotal moments and personal spaces that have shaped their lives and careers.
Ideas of Order, the California Closets podcast, is produced by Rob Schulte at SANDOW DESIGN GROUP and is part of the SURROUND Podcast Network. Discover more shows from SURROUND at surroundpodcasts.com.
Follow Ideas of Order on Instagram @IdeasOfOrderCaliforniaClosets
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- A remarkable talent who has quickly become a force in the design community, Marco Zamora’s dynamic social media presence and ingenious home décor projects instantly captured the attention of millions across social media. He joins Jeremiah to discuss his ever evolving career path, the joys and challenges that come with moving and how to bring a thoughtful and approachable perspective to every new space.
Ideas of Order, the California Closets podcast, is produced by Rob Schulte at SANDOW DESIGN GROUP and is part of the SURROUND Podcast Network. Discover more shows from SURROUND at surroundpodcasts.com.
Follow Ideas of Order on Instagram @IdeasOfOrderCaliforniaClosets
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- From her upbringing in Boston to her tremendously successful career in Hollywood, Ellen Pompeo joins Jeremiah to discuss the innate resilience that helped her navigate life in and out of the industry and how her love for home design and rituals have helped her create beautiful and safe environments for her and her family. Everything is brought to the table in this conversation: shared experiences, style evolution, and the joys and challenges of balancing family life with fame.
Ideas of Order, the California Closets podcast, is produced by Rob Schulte at SANDOW DESIGN GROUP and is part of the SURROUND Podcast Network. Discover more shows from SURROUND at surroundpodcasts.com.
Follow Ideas of Order on Instagram @IdeasOfOrderCaliforniaClosets
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Ideas of Order
Just as we hold space for others, our homes hold space for us. On Ideas of Order, we join Jeremiah Brent in communion with some very special guests to discover what home means to them. Through honest and moving conversations, we’ll learn about how their most memorable spaces have shaped our guests throughout their lives. Ideas of Order is a California Closets podcast.Podcast website
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