Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
4 episodes
- Before the aviators and the feminist icon status, Gloria Steinem was a young woman determined to build a life on her own terms. From going undercover as a playboy bunny to going through her own illegal abortion, her story takes us through the wild and complicated history of the women’s movement. This week on Petticoat Revolution, we’re remembering the woman who helped shape what is possible for women today.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Jane Austen never got the sweeping love story that she wrote so beautifully about, but her own experiences with love, money, marriage, and heartbreak shaped some of the greatest romances in literary history. From her flirtation with Tom Lefroy to the marriage proposal she famously reconsidered, we get to know the real woman behind Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility, her fight to become a published author, and why we’re still hopelessly in love with her stories more than 2 centuries later. Follow us @petticoatrevolutionpod on Instagram, Youtube, and Tiktok for more!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Welcome to Petticoat Revolution! On our first episode, we meet Mary Toups, the mysterious “Witch Queen of New Orleans” whose life, occult shop, and unexplained death have made her a legend of the city. Daphne, Charlotte, and guest, Emma Roberts, dive into the spooky true story behind Mary, Emma’s own experiences in New Orleans, and what it was like playing the iconic Madison Montgomery on American Horror Story. Emma shares details about season 13 of AHS, tells us about her new project 'A Body In The Woods,' reveals her dream celebrity coven and tells us which historical figure she'd want to have dinner with and her ultimate tea party snacks in our Petticoat Poll!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Petticoat Revolution is a weekly history podcast hosted by twin sisters Charlotte Long and Daphne Woolsoncroft. It's where history meets girl talk! Every week we uncover the people, scandals, and wild moments from history that still shape culture today. Come for the yearning, stay for the learning.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More History podcasts
- American ScandalDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- The Rest Is HistoryHistory
- History That Doesn't SuckEducation, History, Society & Culture
- World War II with Tom HanksHistory
- The AncientsHistory
- What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter RoyHistory
- ThroughlineDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- LoreHistory, True Crime
- American History TellersEducation for Kids, History, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
- Sleepy HistoryDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
Trending History podcasts
- Historyfeels: The PodcastEducation, History
- SPYCRAFT 101Education, Government, History
- How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on EarthHistory, Religion & Spirituality
- Our Ancestors Were MessyArts, Comedy, History
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms PodcastArts, Books, History
- In Pursuit with Colleen ShoganHistory
- Hot HistoryHistory
- AREA52 - DEBRIEFED With Chris RamsayHistory
- Most Notorious! A True Crime History PodcastEducation, History, True Crime
- Decoding The UnknownHistory
- Cautionary Tales with Tim HarfordHistory, Society & Culture
- Ask Haviv AnythingHistory
- D-Day: The Tide TurnsHistory
- Master PlanHistory, News, Politics
- Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country MusicHistory
- You're Dead to MeComedy, History
- The Big DigHistory
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn OrderGovernment, History, News
- The Bowery Boys: New York City HistoryDocumentary, History, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Fourth Reich ArchaeologyHistory
- The Team HouseDocumentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
- Who Killed JFK?History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Ben Franklin's WorldArts, Books, History, Society & Culture
- The Civil War & ReconstructionHistory
- UnobscuredDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
About Petticoat Revolution
Petticoat Revolution is a weekly history podcast hosted by twin sisters Charlotte Long and Daphne Woolsoncroft. It's where history meets girl talk! Every week we uncover the people, scandals, and wild moments from history that still shape culture today. Come for the yearning, stay for the learning.Podcast website
Listen to Petticoat Revolution, American Scandal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Petticoat Revolution
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.