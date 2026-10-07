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Petticoat Revolution

Daphne Woolsoncroft, Charlotte Long
HistorySociety & Culture
Petticoat Revolution
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • Petticoat Revolution

    Gloria Steinem: The It Girl Behind a War on Women

    10/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    Before the aviators and the feminist icon status, Gloria Steinem was a young woman determined to build a life on her own terms. From going undercover as a playboy bunny to going through her own illegal abortion, her story takes us through the wild and complicated history of the women’s movement. This week on Petticoat Revolution, we’re remembering the woman who helped shape what is possible for women today.



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  • Petticoat Revolution

    Jane Austen: The Original Lady of Yearning

    09/30/2026 | 47 mins.
    Jane Austen never got the sweeping love story that she wrote so beautifully about, but her own experiences with love, money, marriage, and heartbreak shaped some of the greatest romances in literary history. From her flirtation with Tom Lefroy to the marriage proposal she famously reconsidered, we get to know the real woman behind Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility, her fight to become a published author, and why we’re still hopelessly in love with her stories more than 2 centuries later. Follow us @petticoatrevolutionpod on Instagram, Youtube, and Tiktok for more!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Petticoat Revolution

    Mary Toups: The Real Witch Queen of New Orleans ft. Emma Roberts

    09/23/2026 | 52 mins.
    Welcome to Petticoat Revolution! On our first episode, we meet Mary Toups, the mysterious “Witch Queen of New Orleans” whose life, occult shop, and unexplained death have made her a legend of the city. Daphne, Charlotte, and guest, Emma Roberts, dive into the spooky true story behind Mary, Emma’s own experiences in New Orleans, and what it was like playing the iconic Madison Montgomery on American Horror Story. Emma shares details about season 13 of AHS, tells us about her new project 'A Body In The Woods,' reveals her dream celebrity coven and tells us which historical figure she'd want to have dinner with and her ultimate tea party snacks in our Petticoat Poll!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Petticoat Revolution

    Introducing Petticoat Revolution

    09/21/2026 | 1 mins.
    Petticoat Revolution is a weekly history podcast hosted by twin sisters Charlotte Long and Daphne Woolsoncroft. It's where history meets girl talk! Every week we uncover the people, scandals, and wild moments from history that still shape culture today. Come for the yearning, stay for the learning.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Petticoat Revolution
Petticoat Revolution is a weekly history podcast hosted by twin sisters Charlotte Long and Daphne Woolsoncroft. It's where history meets girl talk! Every week we uncover the people, scandals, and wild moments from history that still shape culture today. Come for the yearning, stay for the learning.
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HistorySociety & CultureTV & Film

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