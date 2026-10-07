Welcome to Petticoat Revolution! On our first episode, we meet Mary Toups, the mysterious “Witch Queen of New Orleans” whose life, occult shop, and unexplained death have made her a legend of the city. Daphne, Charlotte, and guest, Emma Roberts, dive into the spooky true story behind Mary, Emma’s own experiences in New Orleans, and what it was like playing the iconic Madison Montgomery on American Horror Story. Emma shares details about season 13 of AHS, tells us about her new project 'A Body In The Woods,' reveals her dream celebrity coven and tells us which historical figure she'd want to have dinner with and her ultimate tea party snacks in our Petticoat Poll!



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