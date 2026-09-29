Trust is one of the strangest things about being human. It's completely invisible, entirely made up, and yet it holds all of society together. Every time you hand over cash, cross the road, or click "buy," you're taking a small leap of faith that the whole system will hold. These are systems we've quietly built to make life with strangers possible. But trust is fragile, it has to be maintained or it breaks, and throughout history we've repeatedly had to rebuild it. That's what this series is about: trust, making it and breaking it. Over six episodes, anthropologist and archaeologist Mary-Ann Ochota talks to some of the world's sharpest minds, from poker players and astrophysicists to mafia experts and cryptographers, tracing how trust has evolved from the invention of money and the Scientific Revolution, through conmen, pirates and spies, to gossip and today's digital world. Beneath every story sits the same question: how do we build the invisible agreements that hold society together, and how do we decide what, and who, to believe? Trust Forward is a podcast from Sumsub, AI powered trust infrastructure for compliance operations at scale, made in collaboration with This is Distorted. Every story here is a version of the same problem playing out in a different era. Today it plays out online, in the moment a business decides whether to trust a stranger on the other side of a screen. That's the problem Sumsub exists to solve. CREDITS From Sumsub and This Is Distorted Presented by Mary-Ann Ochota Written, produced, and sound designed by Anna Staufenberg, This Is Distorted Assistant Producer is Sian Heron, This Is Distorted Executive Producer is Alex Jungius, This Is Distorted Executive Producer is Anna Brusnik, Sumsub Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Money only works because we all agree to believe in it. It's not backed by gold, or by anything you can hold, but by trust. And that trust had to start somewhere. In this first episode, Mary-Ann Ochota takes us back roughly two thousand years, to a Roman trading site buried beneath a working farm in Yorkshire. Guided by archaeologist Dr Brendon Wilkins, who's spent the last decade excavating the site, she pieces together what life looked like for the traders who passed through, haggling over pottery and silver coins, deciding in the moment whether to trust a stranger. It's a question that's been with us ever since. How do two people who've never met agree on what something is worth, and how does that tiny act of trust scale up into the systems we rely on today, from the coins in your pocket to the number on your banking app? To help answer that, Mary-Ann talks to Bruce Schneier, cryptographer and author of Liars and Outliers, about how humanity built trust between strangers on a global scale. Cognitive neuroscientist Professor Sophie Scott also joins to unpack what's going on in our brains every time we decide to trust someone. It's the first step in a story running from ancient coins to today's digital world, starting with one slippery question: what is money, really? Trust Forward is a podcast from Sumsub, AI powered trust infrastructure for compliance operations at scale, made in collaboration with This is Distorted. Every story here is really a version of the same problem playing out in a different era. Today it plays out online, in the moment a business has to decide whether to trust a stranger on the other side of a screen. That's the problem Sumsub exists to solve. Sumsub's Website: sumsub.com Sumsub's LinkedIn: linkedin.com/sumsub Sumsub's Instagram: instagram.com/sumsubcom Sumsub on X: x.com/Sumsubcom Sumsub's YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@sumsubcom Mary-Ann Ochota on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mary-ann-ochota-frgs-9234aa61/ Bruce Schneier: www.schneier.com Dr Brendon Wilkins on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/brendonwilkins1 Professor Sophie Scott on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sophie-scott-179b6610/ __________ Resources for this episode can be found here: https://trustforward.sumsub.com/episodes/money-is-a-made-up-thing/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Science is meant to be ruled by reason and evidence. But for centuries, only certain people were trusted to practise it. In this episode, Mary-Ann Ochota takes us to Cambridge in 1897, where crowds gathered on the streets to protest against women being allowed to earn degrees. Journalist and author Angela Saini explains how the Royal Society, founded in 1660 on the radical idea of testing claims rather than simply trusting the person making them, became a gentlemen's club that kept women and working class scientists locked out for centuries. It's a question that's shaped science ever since. If evidence is meant to speak for itself, why has reputation always mattered just as much, and what happens when that reputation is faked, as with Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who convinced billionaires to back blood testing technology that never worked? To help answer that, Mary-Ann talks to astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, who discovered pulsars as a PhD student in 1967 and had to fight to be believed by her own supervisor. Cognitive neuroscientist Professor Sophie Scott also joins to unpack why humans are so easily swayed by authority and status. It's the next step in a story running from ancient coins to today's digital world, asking one slippery question: who gets to decide what's true? Trust Forward is a podcast from Sumsub, AI powered trust infrastructure for compliance operations at scale, made in collaboration with This is Distorted. Every story here is really a version of the same problem playing out in a different era. Today it plays out online, in the moment a business has to decide whether to trust a stranger on the other side of a screen. That's the problem Sumsub exists to solve. Sumsub's Website: sumsub.com Sumsub's LinkedIn: linkedin.com/sumsub Sumsub's Instagram: instagram.com/sumsubcom Sumsub on X: x.com/Sumsubcom Sumsub's YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@sumsubcom Mary-Ann Ochota on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mary-ann-ochota-frgs-9234aa61/ Angela Saini: https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelasaini/ Jocelyn Bell Burnell: https://royalsociety.org/people/jocelyn-bell-burnell-11066/ Professor Sophie Scott on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sophie-scott-179b6610/ __________ Resources for this episode can be found here: https://trustforward.sumsub.com/episodes/trust-me-im-a-scientist/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The best conmen never have to steal a thing. They just ask, and people hand it over. In this episode, Mary-Ann Ochota tells the story of William Thompson, the original "confidence man," who spent the 1840s asking wealthy strangers a simple question: do you have the confidence in me to lend me your watch until tomorrow? Most said yes, and never saw it again. Writer and psychologist Maria Konnikova, author of The Confidence Game, explains how the same trick has echoed through history, from Charles Ponzi's fake investment scheme in 1920s Boston to Victor Lustig, who once sold the Eiffel Tower for scrap metal. The method barely changes: give someone a reason to trust you, then use that trust against them. It raises an uncomfortable question. If con artists are so predictable, why do we keep falling for them? Cognitive neuroscientist Professor Sophie Scott explains why humans are wired to believe people by default, and Maria, now a professional poker player herself, reveals what a table full of world class liars taught her about reading people, and being read. It's the next step in a story about how trust gets built, and how it gets broken. Trust Forward is a podcast from Sumsub, AI powered trust infrastructure for compliance operations at scale, made in collaboration with This is Distorted. Every story here is really a version of the same problem playing out in a different era. Today it plays out online, in the moment a business has to decide whether to trust a stranger on the other side of a screen. That's the problem Sumsub exists to solve. Sumsub's Website: sumsub.com Sumsub's LinkedIn: linkedin.com/sumsub Sumsub's Instagram: instagram.com/sumsubcom Sumsub on X: x.com/Sumsubcom Sumsub's YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@sumsubcom Mary-Ann Ochota on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mary-ann-ochota-frgs-9234aa61/ Maria Konnikova: linkedin.com/in/maria-konnikova-697256/ Professor Sophie Scott on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sophie-scott-179b6610/ Resources for this episode can be found here: https://trustforward.sumsub.com/episodes/the-art-of-the-con Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Trust Forward

About Trust Forward

About Trust Forward