Over 100 years of Ford throwing everything they had at every finish line on Earth. James Pumphrey, Vin Anatra, and Zach Redpath dig through Ford's archives for the best stories in racing, from Le Mans to NASCAR to the Baja desert. 8 episodes. The first two drop September 30. Follow now so you don't miss it. Produced by Speeed in partnership with Ford Racing.

In 1901, Henry Ford was 38, out of work, and one failed company deep. So he built a racecar and challenged America's biggest name in cars to a head-to-head race in front of 8,000 people. James Pumphrey, Vin Anatra and Zach Redpath kick off You Better Win: The History of Ford Racing with the story that started it all. From the Quadricycle and the 2 AM test drive that required an axe, to the Sweepstakes upset over Alexander Winton at Grosse Pointe, to the 999 and Barney Oldfield. Plus James and Vin ride in an exact replica of Sweepstakes at The Henry Ford, and the crew explains where the name "You Better Win" came from. New episodes of You Better Win, an 8-part series from Ford Racing and Speeed. Next up: Ford in Formula 1.

In 1967, Ford paid £100,000 for a brand-new V8 it had never seen run. It won its very first race, then went on to win 154 more. James Pumphrey, Vin Anatra and Zach Redpath dig into how Henry Ford II, Colin Chapman's Lotus and a tiny engine shop called Cosworth built the DFV, and how Ford then sold it to anyone who wanted one. Suddenly small teams could beat the giants, and names like Williams and McLaren got their shot. Plus how that thread runs from Jackie Stewart's team to Jaguar to Red Bull, and Ford's return to F1 in 2026. You Better Win: The History of Ford Racing, an 8-part series from Ford Racing and Speeed. Next up: NASCAR.

Before NASCAR had a name, Ford V8s were already tearing up the sand at Daytona Beach. James, Vin and Zach trace Ford's stock car story from the flathead V8 and Bill France's first races to the Wood Brothers inventing the modern pit stop, the 427 wars, and Richard Petty walking across the street to drive a Ford. Then come Jack Roush's self-funded leap into Cup racing and Penske joining the Blue Oval, all the way up to Joey Logano's championships in the Mustang.

About You Better Win: The History of Ford Racing

About You Better Win: The History of Ford Racing

About You Better Win: The History of Ford Racing