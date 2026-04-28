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Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks

9Marks
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks
Latest episode

335 episodes

  • Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks

    On "Can I Reimburse that as a Pastor?" (Ep. 330)

    04/28/2026 | 37 mins.
    How should pastors think about their work hours? What are some principles that churches and pastors can consider for pastors to get reimbursed? Mark and Jonathan talk with Garrett and Mike on lessons learned.
  • Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks

    On Discerning Repentance in Church Discipline (Ep. 329)

    04/21/2026 | 40 mins.
    Should Christians talk about discerning the repentance of other Christians? What are the instructions from the New Testament to churches? Mark and Jonathan invite Caleb Morell to discuss this.
  • Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks

    On The Homebound and Those Near Death (Ep. 328)

    04/14/2026 | 36 mins.
    How to pastor and walk with those in the unique season of life when they can't leave home and approaching death. Mark and Jonathan discuss practical ideas on how to be mindful as pastors.
  • Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks

    On Eastern Orthodoxy Part 2 (Ep. 327)

    04/07/2026 | 35 mins.
    Jonathan and Mark Feather talk to Joshua Schooping, a former Eastern Orthodox priest, on how to pastor church members who may be considering joining the Eastern Orthodox church.
  • Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks

    On Eastern Orthodoxy Part 1 (Ep. 326)

    03/31/2026 | 41 mins.
    Jonathan, Mark and Mark Feather talk to Joshua Schooping, a former Eastern Orthodox priest, on the reasons he had to leave that church.

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About Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks

Pastors Talk is a weekly conversation between Jonathan Leeman and Mark Dever about practical aspects of the Christian life and pastoral ministry.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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Pastors Talk - A podcast by 9Marks: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks & Southern Seminary
    Bible Talk — A podcast by 9Marks & Southern Seminary
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