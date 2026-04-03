Matt Reed, Vice President at Foreign Reports, joins the Oil Ground Up Podcast to analyze the unprecedented and total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crisis that has now entered its third week with no clear off-ramp in sight. The conversation explores how a prolonged blockage represents more than a recessionary risk, threatening a "global depressionary event" that could fundamentally break energy markets and trigger double-digit contractions in regional economies. Reed breaks down the strategic impasse, noting that while the Trump administration seeks to degrade Iranian military capacity, Tehran is focused on regime survival by raising the global cost of intervention. The episode details a significant escalation in violence, highlighting recent Iranian strikes that targeted critical refineries in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, as well as the destruction of Qatari LNG facilities. A major point of concern is the vulnerability of the East-West pipeline at Yanbu, demonstrating that even infrastructure designed to bypass the Strait is now within the reach of Iranian drones and missiles. The speakers address the "mystifying" price disconnect between Brent paper markets and the extreme physical scarcity reflected in $170 cash prices for Dubai crude and $200 jet fuel in Asia. In a surprising turn, the discussion touches on potential White House desperation, including rumors of seizing Iranian territory or offering sanctions relief to restore global supply. Finally, Reed concludes that the Strait remains a "shooting gallery" where commercial ships are ineligible for insurance, creating a crisis of lost time that could take years to repair.