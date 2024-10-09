Heather Cox Richardson on Stay Tuned with Preet

Heather Cox Richardson, host of Now & Then, joins Stay Tuned with Preet to discuss her new book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America." They talk about the origins of the terms "liberal" and "conservative," a 1937 anti-FDR manifesto that presaged today's GOP, and the ways in which the nation might move beyond the chaos of the Trump years. Head to the Stay Tuned feed to listen.