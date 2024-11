Looking Ahead to 2024: Conventions, Caucuses, and the Balance of Democracy

What can we expect from the 2024 Conventions? Heather and Joanne look at the role of political conventions in American life, from the "King Caucus" era of the early 1800s, to President Lincoln's ascendance at the 1860 RNC, to the impact of the 1968 DNC on the political process. Heather and Joanne discuss the power of political history in the "Backstage" portion of the podcast.