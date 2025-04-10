In this episode, Mary Katharine Ham and Karol Markowicz discuss the changes at the FDA under Dr. Marty Makary, who is reevaluating nutrition guidelines. The conversation shifts to media narratives surrounding political events, particularly the White House Easter Egg Roll, which becomes a focal point for criticism of the Trump administration. They also touch on a recent theft involving DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Normally is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Tuesday & Thursday. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
25:38
Normally Podcast: The Case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
In this episode, Mary Katharine Ham and Karol Markowicz discuss the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the return of Joe Biden. They also delve into the controversy surrounding Harvard's funding and the cultural perspectives on ADHD, including parenting strategies and screen time management. Normally is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Tuesday & Thursday.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
27:36
Normally Podcast: Taylor Lorenz Is At It Again...
In this episode, Mary Katharine Ham and Karol Markowicz discuss the troubling rise of violent rhetoric in politics, particularly from the left, and the media's role in normalizing such discourse. They explore recent incidents of political violence, including assassination attempts, and emphasize the need for accountability and responsible reporting. The conversation highlights the dangers of glorifying violence and the implications for societal safety and political discourse. Normally is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Tuesday & Thursday.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
33:13
Normally Podcast: Navigating the Trade War: Tariffs and Tensions
In this episode, Mary Katharine Ham and Karol Markowicz discuss the latest developments in the trade war, focusing on tariffs and their implications for the U.S. economy. They also explore the influence of social media in shaping political narratives, particularly regarding Kamala Harris. The conversation shifts to the trust issues plaguing mainstream media and the need for transparency in influencer marketing. Normally is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Tuesday & Thursday. #tradewar #tariffs #China #socialmedia #influence #KamalaHarris #media #trust #politicalcommentary #economicpolicySee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
23:06
Normally Podcast: Trump's Tariffs Are Here...Now What?!
In this episode, Mary Katharine Ham and Karol Markowicz discuss economic issues surrounding tariffs and the stock market, the nature of recent protests, and the implications of political rhetoric. They also delve into the conversation around women's roles in the workforce, inspired by comments from Megyn Kelly, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and choice in women's careers. Normally is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Tuesday & Thursday. #tariffs #protests #MegynKelly #stockmarket #tradedeficit #Americanmanufacturing #political #discourse #womenchoices #economicpolicies #politicalprotestsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Normally is the podcast for normal people, by normal people. We’re going to limit the hysteria, tone down the crazy, and talk about what really matters. Mary Katharine Ham and Karol Markowicz have been in the political commentary world a long time. Both are known for being funny, and a bit irreverent, but also serious and thoughtful about the issues that are important to the country. On Normally, you’ll get a