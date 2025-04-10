Normally Podcast: Taylor Lorenz Is At It Again...

In this episode, Mary Katharine Ham and Karol Markowicz discuss the troubling rise of violent rhetoric in politics, particularly from the left, and the media's role in normalizing such discourse. They explore recent incidents of political violence, including assassination attempts, and emphasize the need for accountability and responsible reporting. The conversation highlights the dangers of glorifying violence and the implications for societal safety and political discourse. Normally is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network - new episodes debut every Tuesday & Thursday.