Surviving Betrayal: Escaping the Grip of Abuse

Disclaimer: This episode contains graphic language and descriptions of abuse that may be distressing for some listeners. Please proceed with caution, and feel free to skip or take breaks if needed.In this powerful episode of Never Talk to Strangers, we speak with a courageous woman who faced unimaginable trauma—almost marrying a man who assaulted her and tried to take her life. She shares her story of resilience, detailing the path from trusting someone she thought she knew to discovering his dark side and finding the strength to survive and rebuild. With unflinching honesty, she opens up about the ongoing challenges of moving forward, and what it’s like to reclaim her life while he still tries to contact her.This episode explores the complexities of abusive relationships, emotional manipulation, and the psychological toll survivors face even after escaping a traumatic experience. It’s a reminder of the courage it takes to break free, seek support, and find a way to heal.If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, please reach out to the resources below. Help is available.Support Resources:•National Domestic Violence Hotline•Phone: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)•Website: https://www.thehotline.org•Available 24/7, offering confidential support and assistance to those in need.•RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)•Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)•Website: https://www.rainn.org•Provides support, information, and resources for survivors of sexual violence.•Women’s Shelters•Website: https://www.domesticshelters.org•Find shelters and support services near you. This resource offers assistance for those in immediate need of housing and support.•National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)•Website: https://ncadv.org•Provides resources, information, and advocacy for individuals affected by domestic violence.•Love is Respect (for teens and young adults)•Phone: 1-866-331-9474 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522•Website: https://www.loveisrespect.org•Offers support and guidance for young people in abusive relationships.This episode stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of survivors. Thank you for listening, and remember, you’re not alone.Send us a textEnjoying Never Talk to Strangers? Don’t miss out on new episodes—subscribe today! If our conversations leave you curious, inspired, or just wanting more, please take a moment to leave a review. Your support helps keep these stories coming! Got a story to share or a question for the show? Call in and leave a message at 813-616-3294. Whether you’re looking to join as a guest or just have something on your mind, I’d love to hear from you! www.NeverTalkToStrangers.com Instagram: PodNeverTalkToStrangers TikTok: NeverTalkToStrangersPod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.