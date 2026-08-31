Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
55 episodes
Podchat 37 | Learning from Indigenous Worldviews to Build a Better Tomorrow with Gisele Martin08/31/2026 | 1h 24 mins.In many ways, the world today seems to be in shambles, and it’s easy to assume that humans are the cause of it all…but it’s not all humans. Instead, many of the destructive forces present in the world today are the result of a global colonial capitalist mindset that inherently views humans as separate from this world we are so intimately a part of.
I sat down with Gisele Martin to delve into Nuu-Chah-Nulth language, stewardship and worldviews to see how these perspectives can help all of us reframe our relationship to the world in order to build stronger, better futures for all whom we share it with.
This episode was brought to you by Tla-O-Qui-Aht Tribal Parks. Learn more about all that they do, become a member and more at TribalParks.com
Donate to Tribal Parks
For every episode, I make a donation to the non-profit of my guests choosing using funds from supporters on Patreon, and this weeks donation will be going to Tla-O-Qui-Aht Tribal Parks
Nerdy About Nature is an independent passion project that relies on support from folks like you. If you’re enjoying this podcast and videos, help me keep making them by joining the Patreon family.
Got Questions? Want Stickers? Want community? Wanna engage? Do it all as a Patreon member, it’s easy!
You can also make a one-time donation, get NAN merch, resources and more information at www.NerdyAboutNature.com
Podchat 36 | Building Reciprocity & Right Relationship as Settlers with Julian Hockin-Grant08/05/2026 | 1h 15 mins.What does Indigenous Stewardship look like in the modern age?How can Settler communities form Right Relationship with their Indigenous neighbours?
How can participating in the potlatch economy give us hope for a different, post-capitalist future?
I sat down with Julian Hockin-Grant, founder of Allied Certifications, to answer all of these questions, and talk all about his role in helping to establish the Tribal Parks Allies program, what it entails, different visions of the future, and ways we can all work to build reciprocal relationships with our lands, waters, and each other.
This episode was brought to you by Tla-O-Qui-Aht Tribal Parks. Learn more about all that they do, become a member and more at TribalParks.com
Donate to Tribal Parks
Coast Funds Report
Belonging With Indigenous Lands Book
This Changes Everything Book
Allied Certifications
For every episode, I make a donation to the non-profit of my guests choosing using funds from supporters on Patreon, and this weeks donation will be going to Tla-O-Qui-Aht Tribal Parks
Nerdy About Nature is an independent passion project that relies on support from folks like you. If you’re enjoying this podcast and videos, help me keep making them by joining the Patreon family.
Got Questions? Want Stickers? Want community? Wanna engage? Do it all as a Patreon member, it’s easy!
You can also make a one-time donation, get NAN merch, resources and more information at www.NerdyAboutNature.com
Podchat 35 | Kelp Ecology and Restoration for Vibrant Marine Ecosystems with Tom Campbell07/07/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Kelp has been getting a ton of publicity lately, from it's use in cosmetics and food, to it's role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. In short, kelp is pretty dang cool - but what the heck is it, and what makes it so unique?
I sat down with Tom Campbell from West Coast Kelp to learn all about kelp - how it's evolved, how it reproduces, the 3D habitat it's structure creates, it's importance to marine ecosystems, why it needs help, and the role of restoration in maintaining the health of these critical ecosystems.
Learn about West Coast Kelp
Adopt a Kelp
For every episode, I make a donation to the non-profit of my guests choosing using funds from supporters on Patreon, and this weeks donation will be going to Redd Fish Restoration Society.
Nerdy About Nature is an independent passion project that relies on support from folks like you. If you’re enjoying this podcast and videos, help me keep making them by joining the Patreon family.
Got Questions? Want Stickers? Want community? Wanna engage? Do it all as a Patreon member, it’s easy!
You can also make a one-time donation, get NAN merch, resources and more information at www.NerdyAboutNature.com
Podchat 34 | Policy Failures, Propaganda and Ongoing Old Growth Logging with Dr. Rachel Holt05/28/2026 | 1h 29 mins.Dr. Rachel Holt is a renown forest ecologist who has been working for the past 30 years on protecting old growth forests in BC. After witnessing the first Old Growth Strategic Review in the 90s fall short on its promises, and then watching the recent one she contributed to follow a similar path, Rachel shares her frustrations and learnings from these experiences, along with thoughts on what more is needed to create change for a better future.
In this episode, we'll learn about what makes the old growth forests of BC so unique, their current state, how much is left and what is still threatened under the guidance of our current government. We'll also learn of ongoing industry-funded propaganda, and how it contributes to policy failures that allow these incredibly rare and important forests to still be logged today.
Learn more about Rachel and give her a follow.
Last Stand for Biodiversity Report
Old Growth Strategic Review
Each episode of Nerdy About Nature makes a donation to a non-profit of the guests choosing using funds from Patreon supporters, and in this episode Rachel chose to support Neighbours United.
Nerdy About Nature is an independent passion project that relies on support from folks like you. If you’re enjoying this podcast and videos, help me keep making them by becoming a paid subscriber on Patreon or Substack.
You can also make a one-time donation, get NAN merch, resources and more information at www.NerdyAboutNature.com
Podchat 33 | Progressive rebellion for connection, place and belonging with Rande Cook12/09/2025 | 1h 21 mins.Rande Cook is an Indigenous wood carver and artist, a hereditary chief of the Ma'amtagila Nation, a progressive / rebellious visionary, and one heck of an inspiring human. I sat down with him at his studio in Victoria BC to chat all about his art, his role as a chief, land back, and the work he does connecting folks to each other and the lands we all share to create a better future.
Learn more about Rande's art at the Rande Cook gallery
Learn more about Awi'nakola
Each episode of Nerdy About Nature makes a donation to a non-profit of the guests choosing using funds from Patreon supporters, and in this episode Rande chose to support the Akala Society.
Nerdy About Nature is an independent passion project that relies on support from folks like you. If you’re enjoying this podcast and videos, help me keep making them by becoming a paid subscriber on Patreon or Substack.
You can also make a one-time donation, get NAN merch, resources and more information at www.NerdyAboutNature.com
More Nature podcasts
- Tooth & Claw: True Stories of Animal AttacksComedy, Nature, Science, True Crime
- Bigfoot SocietyNatural Sciences, Nature, Science
- Just the Zoo of UsKids & Family, Nature, Pets & Animals, Science
- Okay, But... BirdsEducation, Nature, Science
- Bigfoot Eyewitness RadioEducation, Nature, Science
- Life List: A Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Places & Travel, Science, Society & Culture
- Constant WonderHistory, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
- The Wild with Chris MorganNature, Science
- Blurry CreaturesChristianity, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
- SASQUATCH THEORYNatural Sciences, Nature, Personal Journals, Science, Society & Culture
Trending Nature podcasts
About Nerdy About Nature
Hosted by Ross Reid, Nerdy About Nature is a passion project that creates fun, educational content with the aim of inspiring folks to engage with the outdoor world, to fall in love with it, and to advocate on it's behalf so that we can create a more inclusive, diverse, equitable, and just future for us all. From a 'Podchat' series that interviews experts in their field to the 'Undercurrent' news updates and everything in between, full of fun fact to make your time outside more fun. Visit NerdyAboutNature.com or @NerdyAboutNature on social media for more videos & ways to support this project.Podcast website
Listen to Nerdy About Nature, Tooth & Claw: True Stories of Animal Attacks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Nerdy About Nature
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.