Podchat 11 | Rebuilding Indigenous Culture and Community with Siginaak Court Larabee

Siginaak Court Larabee is an incredible human who also happens to be the director of the Indigenous Life Sport Academy, a non-profit which works to provide Indigenous youth access to outdoor sports as a means of healing, and to build culture and community. In this Podchat, I sat down with Court to chat all about the work he is doing as a leader within these communities, the recent growth they've had, his recent appearance on TV & in the Amazing Race Canada, and some intricacies surrounding the current state of affairs across Turtle Island with different Indigenous communities, Land Back, and Decolonization. It’s truly inspiring stuff, and I’m so stoked to share this episode with you! Trigger Warning: We discuss sensitive subjects here including Residential Schools, the 60's Scoop, drug & alcohol abuse, and racism against Indigenous people. There are also parts of this conversation which may be a bit uncomfortable for some of you to hear for other reasons, addressing things like the type of privilege that comes from the colonization of stolen lands or ways that that privilege is upheld in certain communities or industries that furthers division, so I’d just like to take a moment here and remind everyone that it’s ok to be uncomfortable sometimes. We’re all here in this big old mess of life together and in order to figure this all out, we’ve get used to sitting through some mild discomfort from time to time, because that’s where we learn and that’s where we grow. So let’s get into this, hear some different perspectives, think about it all differently so that we can all work together to create a better world for us all. Learn more & support the Indigenous Life Sport Academy: https://www.lifesportcanada.org/ @ILSAcrew: https://www.instagram.com/ilsacrew/ Watch our short film, 'Riding Red': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNMtDDvPvdc Nerdy About Nature is an independent passion project that relies on support from folks like you! If you’re enjoying this podcast and videos, please don’t hesitate to support their production at my Patreon page for as little as 1$ per month! - https://www.patreon.com/nerdyaboutnature You can also get NAN merch, stickers, resources and more information at www.NerdyAboutNature.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nerdy-about-nature/support