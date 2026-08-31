In many ways, the world today seems to be in shambles, and it’s easy to assume that humans are the cause of it all…but it’s not all humans. Instead, many of the destructive forces present in the world today are the result of a global colonial capitalist mindset that inherently views humans as separate from this world we are so intimately a part of.

I sat down with Gisele Martin to delve into Nuu-Chah-Nulth language, stewardship and worldviews to see how these perspectives can help all of us reframe our relationship to the world in order to build stronger, better futures for all whom we share it with.



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