The Deep End

  Meet Jon Nelson
    Hear why he volunteered to get brain implants for his relentless depression.
  The Deep End Trailer
    Brain implants for depression: It sounds like science fiction but it’s real. The Deep End, a new podcast from Science News, will give you a glimpse of what it’s like to live with electrodes in your brain. It might change how you think about mental health, the brain and what makes you you. 
About The Deep End

Many of us are struggling. But treatments for mental health disorders like depression don’t help everyone. Join us for a 6-part look at the lives of people who have volunteered to test an experimental therapy: permanent brain implants. It will change the way you think about mental health, the brain and maybe even yourself.
