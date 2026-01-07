Open app
Navel Gazing
Navel Gazing
Navel Gazing

John Dickerson
HistoryNews
Navel Gazing
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Navel Gazing

    John Dickerson’s Notebooks: The Meaning Behind All This Navel Gazing

    6/01/2024 | 36 mins.
    In this week's essay, John discusses instinct versus obligation, his daughter's wit, how he has changed since episode one, and more.
     
    Notebook Entries:
     
    Notebook Entries:
    Notebook 58, page 10. September 16, 2021
    “You don’t measure your life the way you measure your writing.” - Nan

    Notebook 75, page 46-47. September 2021
    When your dog dies and son goes to college and you are confronted with your life’s work it all boils down to one alarm: the clock is ticking. If a scream is better than a thesis, I was hearing some kind of scream, but what was the thesis?

    References:
    Everything Is Copy – HBODocs 
     The Power of Regret – Daniel Pink

    The Mezzanine – Nicholson Baker 
    “The Creative Process” – James Baldwin
    Slouching Towards Bethlehem – Joan Didion
    “Three Paths Toward the Meaning of Life” - Arthur Brooks for The Atlantic

    Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
    Email us at [email protected]

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Navel Gazing

    John Dickerson’s Notebooks: Time Travel Via an Assortment of Journal Entries

    5/25/2024 | 25 mins.
    In this week's essay, John discusses Mothers's Day, playing tennis with the Attorney General, medical scares, and more.
     
    Notebook Entries:
     
    Notebook Entries:
    Notebook 19, page 16. April 2011
    Is it possible, through applied thought, to become systematic in an approach to life? If you were to do that how would you proceed? 

    Notebook 16, page 6. July 26, 2005
    “I’m here with a bunch of midshipmen and wondering what there is to do around here.” - Boy trying to hit on a girl working @ The Reef in Castine, ME.

    Notebook 15, page 30. September 2004
    Head problems:
    Sunday 9/5 morning
    Tuesday 9/7 evening
    Wednesday 9/8 before lunch

    Notebook 22, page 22. April 24, 2014
    Question: 
    What did you want to be when you were a kid? 
    What do you want to be now?
    Why the difference?

    Notebook 9. 1995
    “That’s just the ticket the doctor ordered”

    Notebook 13. 2001
    “Free as a clam”

    Notebook 17, page 67. December 2006
    The man sitting next to me has a face on the boil and garlic and old booze on his breath. When he sleeps, he sighs. For this leg of the flight I am wrapped in his breathy gumbo.

    Notebook 15, page 7. April 2004
    “In all these there are messages for those who use their reason.” - Quran quotation

    Notebook 15, page 80. 2005
    Would like to meet her.

    Notebook 54. July 26, 2020
    “Writing requires a reader. You can’t do it alone.” - John Cheever

    Notebook 15, page 71. 2005
    In the light of sobriety not sure what this means

    Notebook 13. March 2001
    Yesterday I played tennis with John Ashcroft the atty. general of the U.S.

    Notebook 13, page 108. December 11, 2001
    Anne just called. There is one little heartbeat beating in her today. Everything is okay for this hurdle. I must say, I was really worried.

    Notebook 20, page 10. December 24, 2013
    “Sometimes Dad says weird stuff, just ignore him” - Anne to kids about me

    Notebook 15, page 84.
    “Life goes on,” Hayawi says. “We are in the middle of a war [in Iraq] and we still smoke the water pipe.”

    Notebook 45, page 24. April 16, 2019
    Our savior lives by the manner in which we live.

    Notebook 19, page 23. 2011
    People on their mobile phones in England say goodbye a lot: “Cheers, alright then, speak to you soon, ta.” (That’s four ways of saying goodbye). Amelia tells the story of a man who thanked a ticket-taker by saying “Ta, magical, cheers.”

    References:
    Disaster on the Penobscot - John Henry Fay for Naval History Magazine
    One Man’s Meat by E.B. White
    The House at Allen Cove I E.B. White House Tour - New England Magazine
    Little Plastic Castle - Ani Defranco
    “Two Years of War: Taking Stock” - Anthony Shadid for the Washington Post

    Want to listen to Navel Gazing uninterrupted? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock ad-free listening to Navel Gazing and all your other favorite Slate podcasts.
     
    Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
    Email us at [email protected]

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Navel Gazing

    John Dickerson’s Notebooks: Moving in New York Twenty Years After September 11th.

    5/18/2024 | 40 mins.
    In this week's essay, John discusses the differences between moving around New York in 1991 and 2021; remembering 9/11 twenty years later; and more. 
     
    Notebook Entries: 
     
    Notebook Entries:
    Notebook 75, page 12. September 2021
    Notebooks to Garret

    Notebook 75, page 13. September 2021
    Can you make a typo with handwriting? What’s a typo with handwriting called?

    Notebook 4. 1991
    We have to unplug the light to run the vacuum, so we do a lot of our vacuuming in the dark.

    Notebook 75. September 11, 2021
    Fritz want something?

    References:
    Smythson Notebooks in Blue
    9/11 ceremonies, events and coverage on 20th anniversary - CBS News
    Richard Drew on Photographing the “Falling Man” of 9/11 - CBS News

    Want to listen to Navel Gazing uninterrupted? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock ad-free listening to Navel Gazing and all your other favorite Slate podcasts.
     
    Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
    Email us at [email protected]

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Navel Gazing

    John Dickerson’s Notebooks: The Sneaky Pitfalls of the To-Do List

    5/11/2024 | 35 mins.
    In this week's essay, John discusses the Pomodoro Routine (among other productivity routines), why he especially needs a meditation pillow, and how a particular teacher captured his heart. 
     
     
    Notebook Entries: 
     
     
    Notebook Entries:
    Notebook 75, pages 8 and 9. September 2021
    OReinstating the Pomodoro Routine…
    Starting Marshall again…
    Write Brice…
    Send Laura the larger project list…
    Work on budget to get accounts in order
    Meditation pillow upstairs.

    Notebook 18. December 6, 2009
    Instapaper
    Alpha Smart
    Richard Hugo on poetry
    Degrees of Gray In Philipsburg.

    Notebook 18, page 105. June 4, 2011
    Visit to Mr. Mead. He was playing piano as we entered. [During our conversation, he asked]: do you find your work fulfilling? Do you have a close circle of friends? Questions about life and living it well…

    References:
    Getting Things Done - David Allen
    The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey 
    The Questions That Will Get Me Through the Pandemic - John Dickerson
    43 Folders - Merlin Mann 
    The Hardest Job in the World - John Dickerson
    Essays of E.B. White
    “Merlin Mann” - Tina Essmaker for The Great Disconnect
    More about Ernest “Boots” Mead
    “Because Buying New Running Shoes is More Fun Than Actually Running” - Merlin Mann for 43 Folders
    Atomic Habits - James Clear
    The Creative Habit - Twyla Tharp
    Free Agent Nation - Daniel Pink
    “Sharon Salzberg On: Openness, Not Believing the Stories You Tell Yourself, and Why the Most Powerful Tools Often Seem Stupid at First” - Ten Percent Happier

    Want to listen to Navel Gazing uninterrupted? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock ad-free listening to Navel Gazing and all your other favorite Slate podcasts.
     
    Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
    Email us at [email protected]

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Navel Gazing

    John Dickerson’s Notebooks: Remembering Early 1990s New York

    5/04/2024 | 41 mins.
    In this week's essay, John discusses an onboarding memo for his assistant Laura, and recounts his early days living and working in New York City. 
     
    Notebook Entries: 
     
    Notebook Entries:
    Notebook 75
    Onboard memo for Laura

    Notebook 3, page 44. May 1991
    June 17 start job. Good stuff

    Notebook 3, page 46. May 1991
    Tips on buying renting in NYC
    Ask about broker
    20s and 30s East side. Murry Hill
    Live on no major avenue
    Interest bearing account for security deposit
    Medeco locks

    Notebook 4, page 15
    Scared standing on 34th and Broadway
    $6 cab fare

    Notebook 4, page 42
    Getting lost in the village

    References:
    The Little Brown Book of Anecdotes by Clifton Fadiman 
    Medeco Locks
    “Here is New York” by E.B. White
    “Silly Job Interview” - Monty Python 
    John Cleese on Creativity in Management
    Herbie Hancock: Miles Davis’ Essential Lesson On Mistakes

    Want to listen to Navel Gazing uninterrupted? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock ad-free listening to Navel Gazing and all your other favorite Slate podcasts.
      
    Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
    Email us at [email protected]
     
    Host
    John Dickerson

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Navel Gazing

Political Gabfest host John Dickerson has been a journalist for more than three decades, reporting about presidential campaigns, political scandals, the evolving state of our democracy. Along the way, he's also been recording his observations in notebooks he has carried in his back pocket. On the Navel Gazing podcast, John Dickerson invites you to join him in figuring out what these thirty years of notebooks mean: sorting out what makes a life—or a day in a life—noteworthy.
HistoryNewsSociety & CulturePolitics

