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My Leaving MAGA Odyssey

Rich Logis
EducationSociety & Culture
My Leaving MAGA Odyssey
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • My Leaving MAGA Odyssey

    Meet Jay, who was radicalized by MAGA, Gamergate and QAnon.

    07/12/2026 | 27 mins.
    Jay Gilley shares his story of how he became drawn into MAGA ideology, how gaming culture, Gamergate-era anger, conspiracy media, and QAnon-style thinking shaped his worldview, and what finally helped him begin questioning it all.

    To watch this conversation, visit here:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXkZq4lQ8Vk&t=5s
  • My Leaving MAGA Odyssey

    Ex-Mormon's Odyssey of Leaving MAGA

    03/25/2026 | 20 mins.
    Meet Jennie Gage, an ex-Mormon who left MAGA.

    To watch Jennie's testimonial, visit here:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qusHI_fiCaQ
  • My Leaving MAGA Odyssey

    Surviving the Trauma of MAGA

    01/24/2026 | 21 mins.
    Meet Steve Francisci, who survived the trauma of being in the MAGA community.

    To watch Steven's testimonial, visit here:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uDcLXjz3Jc
  • My Leaving MAGA Odyssey

    Missouri Man Was Radicalized Online and Left MAGA

    01/18/2026 | 17 mins.
    Meet Jerry Koch, who was radicalized online and left MAGA.

    To watch Jerry's testimonial, visit here:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqrZ1F0aE2c
  • My Leaving MAGA Odyssey

    From QAnon to Leaving MAGA

    12/26/2025 | 15 mins.
    Meet Erica Roach, who was deep in QAnon before she left MAGA.

    To read Erica's testimonial, visit here:

    https://leavingmaga.org/they-left-maga/erica-roach/
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About My Leaving MAGA Odyssey
I left MAGA. Founded Leaving MAGA. We are a community for those who leave MAGA; those having doubts; and friends and families. What we do is tell stories. Visit us at https://leavingmaga.org
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