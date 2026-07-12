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34 episodes
- Jay Gilley shares his story of how he became drawn into MAGA ideology, how gaming culture, Gamergate-era anger, conspiracy media, and QAnon-style thinking shaped his worldview, and what finally helped him begin questioning it all.
To watch this conversation, visit here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXkZq4lQ8Vk&t=5s
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About My Leaving MAGA Odyssey
I left MAGA. Founded Leaving MAGA. We are a community for those who leave MAGA; those having doubts; and friends and families. What we do is tell stories. Visit us at https://leavingmaga.orgPodcast website
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