Legend: Black-Eyed Kids

In this episode of My Dark Corner we dive into one of the most chilling legends ever reported—the Black-Eyed Children. These eerie figures have terrified people worldwide with their hollow voices, strange behavior, and, of course, their pitch-black eyes. We'll start with the story that brought this legend to life: journalist Brian Bethel's spine-tingling encounter in Abilene, Texas, in 1996. Then, we'll journey to Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, England, a place infamous for paranormal activity, where sightings of a ghostly girl with black eyes and sometimes no eyes at all, have haunted locals for decades.