My Dark Corner

Brielle Martini
My Dark Corner is a podcast exploring the eerie and mysterious, diving into unexplained events, supernatural phenomena, urban legends, and a little bit of true ...
  • Legend: Black-Eyed Kids
    In this episode of My Dark Corner we dive into one of the most chilling legends ever reported—the Black-Eyed Children. These eerie figures have terrified people worldwide with their hollow voices, strange behavior, and, of course, their pitch-black eyes. We’ll start with the story that brought this legend to life: journalist Brian Bethel’s spine-tingling encounter in Abilene, Texas, in 1996. Then, we’ll journey to Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, England, a place infamous for paranormal activity, where sightings of a ghostly girl with black eyes and sometimes no eyes at all, have haunted locals for decades. Turn off the lights, grab a blanket, and join me, Brielle, as we explore the unsettling mystery of the Black-Eyed Children and the terrifying encounters tied to Cannock Chase. Have your own creepy encounter or story? Submit it here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1YRdKbCa-dTLQbG4bcCZWNRlq06MF0XA0W532mcn-Kzc/edit For more content check out my socials TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@brielletruecrime Youtube: https://youtube.com/@brielletruecrimeofficial?si=719FtlMu1uvqNIcn Lee Brickley's Blog: http://paranormalcannock.blogspot.com/2013/06/demonic-black-eyed-children.html Staffordshire live article: https://www.staffordshire-live.co.uk/news/local-news/couple-traumatised-after-terrifying-encounter-7770097
    18:05

About My Dark Corner

My Dark Corner is a podcast exploring the eerie and mysterious, diving into unexplained events, supernatural phenomena, urban legends, and a little bit of true crime. Join Brielle as she unravels the world's biggest mysteries and the stories that refuse to stay buried.
