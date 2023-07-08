Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsGovernment
Mike Miller, Mike Tolbert, Mike Hightower
GovernmentNewsPoliticsSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Disturbing Trends: Privatization, Neglected Healthcare, and Tripled Deaths in the Local Jail with Andrew Pantazi
    Today we dive into the shocking increase in deaths at a local jail since contracting with Armor Correctional. With an average of 13 deaths per year, compared to just four before the contract, the quality of medical care provided is under scrutiny. We discuss the potential irregularities in the bidding process for healthcare contracts and the questionable decision to hire Nafcare, a company known for preventable deaths. We also talk about the issue of privatization and its negative impact on the jail's conditions and healthcare services. Tune in to this eye-opening episode as they explore the troubling state of healthcare in the local jail system.00:01:24 Native, journalist uncovers corruption, exposes racial gerrymandering.00:06:29 Exploring buying paper led to nonprofit idea.00:09:04 Newspapers struggle due to internet, shift to nonprofit.00:12:05 Heart transplant patient dies in jail without medication.00:14:37 Compelling story of ridiculous arrest and opinions.00:20:47 No procurement documents received, questionable bidding process. Nafcare has a bad reputation. Limited competition in healthcare industry. Lack of investigation into other options. Concerns over potential lawsuits and defense.00:25:03 Sheriff claims delay in firing armor. Doubts remain.00:28:18 Sheriffs lack budget control, lack ethics laws.00:31:46 Help wanted, transparency issues, potential conflict.00:33:37 Thanks, Mike's! New website, spread the word.Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.comApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sAConnect with us on Social: Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmicEnjoy!
    8/7/2023
    34:38
  • Transparency, Funding, and Community Engagement: Inside Sheriff Waters' Town Hall Meeting. E3
    Join Mike Hightower, Tolbert and Miller as they dive into the hot topic of crime in Jacksonville. They discuss the recent town hall meeting where Sheriff Waters presented his plans for change in the sheriff's department. Key points include the sheriff's embrace of community policing, plans for reorganization into smaller zones, and the need for transparency and accountability in the allocation of funds. Tune in to hear insightful discussions on crime reduction strategies and the importance of public trust in law enforcement.[00:01:39] Town hall contradicted campaign, seeking more funding.[00:04:27] Increase in police budget and staffing under Mayor Curry and Mayor Degan proposes additional funding, demanding proof of results.[00:09:20] Police aim to restore trust with public. Surveillance collaboration and community policing crucial.[00:11:55] Connective ball; expensive for economically challenged neighborhoods.[00:16:43] Questioning the benefits of new police cars.[00:20:18] Questions arise about next steps and funding. Concerns about measurement and accountability. Previous budgets easily secured funds for sheriff. New jail is desired despite location debate.[00:22:41] Jail lacks medical care, causing inmate deaths.[00:25:58] Sheriff promises investigation, transparency on spending.Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.comApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sAConnect with us on Social: Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmicEnjoy!
    7/31/2023
    27:44
  • The New City Council. E2
    Mikes On Mic looks at the newly elected City Council members and how they’ll work with the new Mayor.They dive into the world of local politics and city government. Tune in as they discuss the recent changes brought about by the new mayor and city council members, and the impact these changes may have on the community. Discover how the Jacksonville Jaguars football team and its owner, Shad Khan, have gained momentum and support from the city, and explore the contrasting significance of the team and the relocated jail. Don't miss out on this engaging conversation that delves into the dynamics of city leadership and the issues that matter to the people of Jacksonville.-----------------00:05:37 Donna and Ron's relationship goes back.00:08:15 Elephants, firefighters, neighbors, West Side connections.00:11:40 Donna: underestimated yet…00:15:46 Scott Wilson's council experience and connections.00:18:35 Chris Miller is a retired lieutenant colonel and rock star in the business and veterans community who ran a positive campaign.00:22:39 Jaguars have momentum, maybe even jail.00:23:59 Infrastructure, community, pensions, jail, Jaguars priorities.00:28:53 Rockman believes he will win the race.00:30:30 Late for nap? -----------------Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform.Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731Spotify link:  https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sAConnect with us on Social: Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmicTune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.comApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sAConnect with us on Social: Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmicEnjoy!
    7/23/2023
    31:14
  • Breaking Barriers: Donna Deegan's Historic Win. E1.
    Welcome to 'Mike's on Mike,' your newest favorite political podcast.Hosted by Mike Miller, Mike Tolbert, and Mike Hightower. We delve deep into the political landscape.Tune in every week as we unpack the complex world of politics, observing and discussing the most pressing issues of the time.Drawing from our extensive experience and unique perspectives, we're dedicated to providing you with thoughtful insights, sparking meaningful discussions, and challenging conventional wisdom.So, whether you're a political junkie or just curious about what's going on in the world, 'Mikes on Mic' is here to guide you through it all.Join us on this enlightening journey and let's dive into politics, one episode at a time!Today, we dissect and give our opinion on Jacksonville’s new Major, Donna Deegan’s inaugural speech.Timestamped overview:[00:00:57] President Carter, 70, my 4th candidate.[00:05:13] Democratic campaign, payment discrepancies, meeting with Hightower.[00:09:20] Interviews with Rosen Carter & Jimmy Carter summarized: Unexpected encounters with amazing former first lady and underestimated president.[00:13:55] Donna Deegan overcomes odds, wins election.[00:16:08] Mike made key points about successful politics, using differentiation. Campaigns should focus on positive messages, not divisive tactics.[00:21:40] Inauguration: Cult-like reaction to inspiring speech.[00:22:53] Spontaneous smile, Jacksonville in her DNA, optimism, new day, infrastructure[00:27:01] Opportune time for federal money and networking.[00:30:58] Powerful advocate for collaboration, coordinating health efforts.[00:33:35] Diversity and support for Delaney at event.[00:38:37] Tired hosts conclude first episode of mics on mic.Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.comApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sAConnect with us on Social: Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmicEnjoy!
    7/14/2023
    39:24
  • Welcome to Mikes on Mic!
    Welcome to 'Mike's on Mike,' your newest favorite political podcast. Hosted by Mike Miller, Mike Tolbert, and Mike Hightower. We delve deep into the political landscape. Tune in every week as we unpack the complex world of politics, observing and discussing the most pressing issues of the time. Drawing from our extensive experience and unique perspectives, we're dedicated to providing you with thoughtful insights, sparking meaningful discussions, and challenging conventional wisdom. So, whether you're a political junkie or just curious about what's going on in the world, 'Mikes on Mic' is here to guide you through it all. Join us on this enlightening journey and let's dive into politics, one episode at a time!Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.comApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sAConnect with us on Social: Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmicEnjoy!
    7/13/2023
    0:27

About Mikes on Mic

Welcome to 'Mike's on Mike,' your newest favorite political podcast.Hosted by Mike Miller, Mike Tolbert, and Mike Hightower. We delve deep into the political landscape.Tune in every week as we unpack the complex world of politics, observing and discussing the most pressing issues of the time.Drawing from our extensive experience and unique perspectives, we're dedicated to providing you with thoughtful insights, sparking meaningful discussions, and challenging conventional wisdom.So, whether you're a political junkie or just curious about what's going on in the world, 'Mikes on Mic' is here to guide you through it all.Join us on this enlightening journey and let's dive into politics, one episode at a time!

