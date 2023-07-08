The New City Council. E2

Mikes On Mic looks at the newly elected City Council members and how they'll work with the new Mayor.They dive into the world of local politics and city government. Tune in as they discuss the recent changes brought about by the new mayor and city council members, and the impact these changes may have on the community. Discover how the Jacksonville Jaguars football team and its owner, Shad Khan, have gained momentum and support from the city, and explore the contrasting significance of the team and the relocated jail. Don't miss out on this engaging conversation that delves into the dynamics of city leadership and the issues that matter to the people of Jacksonville.-----------------00:05:37 Donna and Ron's relationship goes back.00:08:15 Elephants, firefighters, neighbors, West Side connections.00:11:40 Donna: underestimated yet…00:15:46 Scott Wilson's council experience and connections.00:18:35 Chris Miller is a retired lieutenant colonel and rock star in the business and veterans community who ran a positive campaign.00:22:39 Jaguars have momentum, maybe even jail.00:23:59 Infrastructure, community, pensions, jail, Jaguars priorities.00:28:53 Rockman believes he will win the race.00:30:30 Late for nap? -----------------