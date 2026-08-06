Why are working families in Jacksonville one rent increase away from financial distress? Why has homeownership become an elusive dream for an entire generation, even for those who can afford rent?

In this episode of Mikes on Mic, Mike Miller and Mike Tolbert dive deep into the uncomfortable questions surrounding Jacksonville’s dramatic housing market shift. They are joined by Dr. David Jaffe (Sociology Professor at the University of North Florida) and Katie Renzi (Project Manager for UNF’s Rental Housing Project), co-authors of the book, The Financialization of Human Shelter: The Rental Housing Crisis in a Sun Belt City.

Together, they pull back the curtain on how basic human shelter has been converted into an asset class for wealthy clients and corporate landlords. They break down the failures of traditional supply-and-demand models, the political roadblocks to local affordable housing initiatives, and why the state’s political landscape is making tenant protections harder to enforce.

If you want to understand who really benefits from the current housing market and what alternative models could actually move the needle, this is a conversation you cannot afford to miss.

Key Takeaways From This Episode

The Financialization Shift: How private equity firms and institutional investors are buying single-family homes in Jacksonville, bundling them into portfolios, and prioritizing investor returns over safe, affordable living conditions.

The "Middle Housing" & Transit Dilemma: Why zoning deregulation alone won't solve the crisis without capital subsidies and robust public infrastructure, like transit networks, to drive purposeful development.

State Preemption vs. Home Rule: A look at how Florida's Live Local Act and other state-level legislation have effectively dismantled local "home rule," wiping out democratically passed Tenant Bills of Rights overnight.

4 Priorities to Fix the Crisis: Dr. Jaffe shares his blueprint if he were given the keys to City Hall: creating an Office of Housing Resources, launching a public landlord registry, beefing up code compliance, and funding publicly owned, non-profit, mixed-income housing.

Resources Mentioned in This Episode

Book: The Financialization of Human Shelter: The Rental Housing Crisis in a Sun Belt City by Dr. David Jaffe & Katie Renzi (Published by Emerald Point).

Research Website: Check out the multifamily apartment complex database and resources at the [Jax Rental Housing Project Website].

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