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139 episodes
- In Episode 138 of Mike's On Mic, hosts Mike Miller, Mike Hightower, and Mike Tolbert sit down with Dr. Sean Freeder, UNF political science professor and director of the Public Opinion Research Lab. The team breaks down the latest July UNF poll numbers, exploring what they reveal about voter sentiment, shifting party advantages, and major upcoming races in Florida.
Key Discussion Topics & Highlights:
Florida’s Political Landscape: Dr. Freeder analyzes why Republicans maintain a strong voter registration advantage, but why a narrower turnout differential could make the 2027/2028 election cycles much more competitive.
The Affordability Crisis: A look at why affordability and housing costs dominate voter concerns across all political lines, and how candidates must move past generic platitudes to craft targeted messaging.
The Homestead Exemption Amendment: Breaking down the legal challenges facing the property tax ballot language, how budget impact estimates drastically change voter support, and shifting stances from key interest groups and leadership.
The Governor's Race: Examining the surprising polling numbers between Byron Donalds and David Jolly, the impact of national anti-incumbent sentiment, and Republican primary fallout.
The U.S. Senate Primary & General Outlook: A close look at the Democratic primary race between Lieutenant Colonel Vindman and State Representative Angie Dixon, and how either candidate stacks up against incumbent Ashley Moody.
Tune in every two weeks for more insider political analysis and local insights from the Three Mikes and follow the program at MikesOnMic.com
Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.com
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731
Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sA
Connect with us on Social:
Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic
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Enjoy!
- Step into the complex and ever-shifting landscape of Florida politics with renowned political reporter A.G. Gancarski. In this episode, we dissect the mechanical realities driving the Sunshine State's political future, exploring everything from looming constitutional property tax amendments to the early, high-stakes maneuvering of Jacksonville's 2027 mayoral race.
In This Episode, We Discuss
🗳️ The Property Tax Amendment Paradox: We break down why the proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate property taxes is losing voter support. Support drastically drops when voters learn about the potential $11.8 billion budget shortfall affecting core local services.
🌴 Florida's Gubernatorial Race: We take an early look at the upcoming race for governor, analyzing Representative Byron Donalds' massive campaign war chest. We also discuss why he might still face a surprisingly tight contest against Democrat David Jolly.
🏛️ Jacksonville's 2027 Mayoral Matchup: We explore Mayor Donna Deegan's formidable $2.6 million fundraising momentum and her successful efforts to win over the Republican donor class. We also examine the crucial communication hurdles awaiting potential challenger Wyman Duggan.
⚖️ Local Controversies Unpacked: We unpack the Jacksonville Aviation Authority's ongoing clashes with the City Council regarding Cecil Field's spaceport capabilities. Additionally, we provide the latest expectations regarding the state attorney's investigation into Kevin Carrico.
About the Guest
A.G. Gancarski is an esteemed political reporter and columnist writing for Florida Politics, Jax Today, and dozens of other publications. He is widely recognized as one of the most plugged-in observers of day-to-day political mechanics, offering unparalleled insights into both statewide legislation and Jacksonville's local governance.
About Mikes on Mic
Hosted by 50-year opinion leaders Mike Hightower and Mike Tolbert, alongside award-winning broadcaster Mike Miller, Mikes on Mic delivers incisive conversations about politics, government, and the city of Jacksonville.
Links & Resources
Show Website: MikesOnMic.com
Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.com
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731
Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sA
Connect with us on Social:
Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic
Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmic
Enjoy!
- In this special episode marking the third anniversary of Mikes on Mic, hosts Mike Miller, Mike Hightower, and Mike Tolbert are back in the studio together to celebrate three years of insightful political conversation. Joining the celebration is investigative reporting legend and Executive Editor of The Tributary, Nate Monroe.
The Mikes dive deep with Nate into the latest political shockwaves rocking Jacksonville, from unredacted text scandals and public records battles to the changing guardrails of local government and the future of the city's independent authorities.
Key Topics Discussed
The Kevin Carrico Text Scandal: Nate breaks down his recent reporting on former City Council President Kevin Carrico's "inartful" text messages regarding a Boys & Girls Club land deal and his flippant approach to public business.
The Public Records Battle: A look behind the curtain at the considerable fight The Tributary and other news organizations faced to extract complete text messages from city council officials, raising serious transparency concerns.
JEA & The Investigative Committee: The fallout of Carrico's accusations against JEA CEO Vicki Cavey and why the council seems ready to move past the drama.
Scrutinizing the Unscrutinized (JSO): Nate discusses how the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office budget consumes a massive chunk of the general fund yet traditionally escapes rigorous council oversight.
The Death of Local "Guardrails": A poignant look at how Jacksonville politics have nationalized into a permanent partisan campaign mode, shifting away from the traditional influence of local stakeholders with "skin in the game".
Nat Ford’s JTA Legacy: With JTA CEO Nat Ford resigning effective January 2027 after 13 years, the team reflects on his knack for securing federal grants balanced against the controversial autonomous vehicle program and the fate of the Skyway.
Notable Quotes
"Kevin Carrico, as council president, has now had to either apologize or explain away the kind of flippant language that he has used to discuss public business repeatedly... In plain English, it reads quite badly.""When cities lose their newspaper... fewer people run for office, partisan attitudes increase, local government spending goes up. It's not just that public officials act differently, the community changes in serious ways."Connect With Us
Website: mikesonmic.com
Watch & Listen: Catch Mikes on Mic on your favorite podcast platform, YouTube, and Facebook!
Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.com
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731
Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sA
Connect with us on Social:
Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic
Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmic
Enjoy!
- In this episode of Mikes on Mic, hosts Mike Miller, Mike Hightower, and Mike Tolbert sit down with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan live from City Hall. As she begins the final year of her first term and launches her 2027 re-election campaign, Mayor Deegan reflects on her commitment to turning renderings into reality and keeping her administration's foot on the gas.
From downtown revival and neighborhood infrastructure to navigating local political drama and bracing for a major state-level tax battle, Mayor Deegan shares an inside look at the challenges and triumphs of leading one of Florida's fastest-growing cities.
Key Topics Discussed
Jacksonville's Momentum: Mayor Deegan highlights the city's growth, including major investments in riverfront parks, healthcare, and pioneering local funding to address the affordable housing crisis.
Neighborhood Infrastructure vs. Downtown Revival: Addressing critics, the Mayor details how downtown development brings a high return on investment that funds neighborhood projects. She highlights an increase from $15 million to $100 million for infrastructure in underserved areas, including vital septic tank removals.
Public Safety & Prevention: A look at why violent crime numbers are down, the impact of literacy initiatives in partnership with former Mayor John Peyton, and the implementation of Journey Forward intervention programs.
Navigating City Council Relations: Mayor Deegan discusses her working relationship with the new Council President, finding common ground on jobs and economic development despite differing views on what constitutes "core services".
The Tallahassee Threat: A deep dive into the upcoming November homestead exemption referendum, which threatens a $300 million revenue hole for Jacksonville and strips local control over quality-of-life funding.
Florida’s Best-Run City: Mayor Deegan reacts to WalletHub’s recent study naming Jacksonville the best-run city in Florida, contrasting the ranking with recent unspecific criticisms from the State CFO.
Notable Quotes
"People say it all the time to me, that they can feel Jacksonville's momentum. It's clearly a city on the rise, and I think that is what I am most proud of...""This is big government, guys... We are the government closest to the people. We should be allowed to run our own cities without interference from folks who literally were not elected by our citizens."Connect With Us
Website: mikesonmic.com
Available On: Catch Mikes on Mic on your favorite podcasting platform, YouTube, and Facebook!
Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.com
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731
Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sA
Connect with us on Social:
Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic
Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmic
Enjoy!
- Why are working families in Jacksonville one rent increase away from financial distress? Why has homeownership become an elusive dream for an entire generation, even for those who can afford rent?
In this episode of Mikes on Mic, Mike Miller and Mike Tolbert dive deep into the uncomfortable questions surrounding Jacksonville’s dramatic housing market shift. They are joined by Dr. David Jaffe (Sociology Professor at the University of North Florida) and Katie Renzi (Project Manager for UNF’s Rental Housing Project), co-authors of the book, The Financialization of Human Shelter: The Rental Housing Crisis in a Sun Belt City.
Together, they pull back the curtain on how basic human shelter has been converted into an asset class for wealthy clients and corporate landlords. They break down the failures of traditional supply-and-demand models, the political roadblocks to local affordable housing initiatives, and why the state’s political landscape is making tenant protections harder to enforce.
If you want to understand who really benefits from the current housing market and what alternative models could actually move the needle, this is a conversation you cannot afford to miss.
Key Takeaways From This Episode
The Financialization Shift: How private equity firms and institutional investors are buying single-family homes in Jacksonville, bundling them into portfolios, and prioritizing investor returns over safe, affordable living conditions.
The "Middle Housing" & Transit Dilemma: Why zoning deregulation alone won't solve the crisis without capital subsidies and robust public infrastructure, like transit networks, to drive purposeful development.
State Preemption vs. Home Rule: A look at how Florida's Live Local Act and other state-level legislation have effectively dismantled local "home rule," wiping out democratically passed Tenant Bills of Rights overnight.
4 Priorities to Fix the Crisis: Dr. Jaffe shares his blueprint if he were given the keys to City Hall: creating an Office of Housing Resources, launching a public landlord registry, beefing up code compliance, and funding publicly owned, non-profit, mixed-income housing.
Resources Mentioned in This Episode
Book: The Financialization of Human Shelter: The Rental Housing Crisis in a Sun Belt City by Dr. David Jaffe & Katie Renzi (Published by Emerald Point).
Research Website: Check out the multifamily apartment complex database and resources at the [Jax Rental Housing Project Website].
Support the Show: Mikes on Mic is made possible by our wonderful community of donors. Thank you for keeping our lights on and the cameras rolling! If you enjoyed this episode, please rate, review, and subscribe on your favorite podcast app.Tune in to the show on your favorite Podcasting platform and on MikesOnMic.com
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mikes-on-mic/id1697258731
Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/1osbkLvqreSJPXmfaubY1M?si=yVwAAnw1TmSSzZnZ3vM8sA
Connect with us on Social:
Youtube Channel: http://youtube.com/@mikesonmic
Facebook Page link: http://facebook.com/mikesonmic
Enjoy!
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About Mikes on Mic
Welcome to 'Mike's on Mike,' your newest favorite political podcast.Hosted by Mike Miller, Mike Tolbert, and Mike Hightower. We delve deep into the political landscape.Tune in every week as we unpack the complex world of politics, observing and discussing the most pressing issues of the time.Drawing from our extensive experience and unique perspectives, we're dedicated to providing you with thoughtful insights, sparking meaningful discussions, and challenging conventional wisdom.So, whether you're a political junkie or just curious about what's going on in the world, 'Mikes on Mic' is here to guide you through it all.Join us on this enlightening journey and let's dive into politics, one episode at a time!Podcast website
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