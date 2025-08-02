Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessMeet the Bonk Babes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Meet the Bonk Babes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Meet the Bonk Babes

bonkbabespodcast
Health & Wellness
Meet the Bonk Babes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Meet the Bonk Babes
    Welcome to Episode 1 of The Bonk Babes!! In this episode of the Bonk Babes podcast, hosts Danni, Esma, and Grace discuss their cycling backgrounds, preferences between road and gravel biking, and their experiences in various cycling events. They delve into the cultural differences in cycling terminology between the UK and the US, the current state of women's cycling, and the importance of empathy and support among racers. The conversation highlights the camaraderie in the cycling community and the evolving landscape of women's cycling. In this engaging conversation, the hosts discuss the evolving landscape of gravel racing, the dynamics of team versus individual racing, and the unique challenges faced by privateers. They share personal anecdotes about their experiences at races, including the humorous and sometimes daunting encounters with dogs while riding. The conversation also touches on the need for better gear for women in cycling, the impact of aging on performance, and the excitement surrounding upcoming races. Overall, the discussion highlights the camaraderie and challenges within the cycling community.
    --------  
    49:57

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Meet the Bonk Babes

In this episode of the Bonk Babes podcast, hosts Danni, Esma, and Grace discuss their cycling backgrounds, preferences between road and gravel biking, and their experiences in various cycling events. They delve into the cultural differences in cycling terminology between the UK and the US, the current state of women's cycling, and the importance of empathy and support among racers. The conversation highlights the camaraderie in the cycling community and the evolving landscape of women's cycling. In this engaging conversation, the hosts discuss the evolving landscape of gravel racing, the dynamics of team versus individual racing, and the unique challenges faced by privateers. They share personal anecdotes about their experiences at races, including the humorous and sometimes daunting encounters with dogs while riding. The conversation also touches on the need for better gear for women in cycling, the impact of aging on performance, and the excitement surrounding upcoming races. Overall, the discussion highlights the camaraderie and challenges within the cycling community.
Podcast website
Health & Wellness

Listen to Meet the Bonk Babes, The School of Greatness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/6/2025 - 1:15:44 AM