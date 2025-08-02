Meet the Bonk Babes

Welcome to Episode 1 of The Bonk Babes!! In this episode of the Bonk Babes podcast, hosts Danni, Esma, and Grace discuss their cycling backgrounds, preferences between road and gravel biking, and their experiences in various cycling events. They delve into the cultural differences in cycling terminology between the UK and the US, the current state of women's cycling, and the importance of empathy and support among racers. The conversation highlights the camaraderie in the cycling community and the evolving landscape of women's cycling. In this engaging conversation, the hosts discuss the evolving landscape of gravel racing, the dynamics of team versus individual racing, and the unique challenges faced by privateers. They share personal anecdotes about their experiences at races, including the humorous and sometimes daunting encounters with dogs while riding. The conversation also touches on the need for better gear for women in cycling, the impact of aging on performance, and the excitement surrounding upcoming races. Overall, the discussion highlights the camaraderie and challenges within the cycling community.