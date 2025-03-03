Olie Brown is a self-described hacker and the creator of the penetration testing company CC Labs. In this episode, Olie tells us of some social engineering exploits he has pulled off with some very simple techniques. He also stresses the social in social engineering with his tips on how people can get started and how to get better at social engineering. He also talks about why he is constantly learning and hasn't slowed down.
--------
49:20
Episode 124: Soxoj - OSINT on ICQ, His Substack, Tools and More!
Dmitry Danilov, aka Soxoj is an OSINT investigator and CPO for Social Links. In this episode, we talk about his Substack where he shares his methodology and his incredibly helpful "4P Method" of doing investigations. We also talked about some of the tools he works with and created, which you can find in his github: https://github.com/soxoj https://soxoj.com/ https://t.me/soxoj_insides https://github.com/soxoj/maigret Presentation at LeHack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yQRf0Mx-hc https://sociallinks.io/products/sl-crimewall
--------
40:06
Episode 123: Jeff Tomkiewicz and His Pretexts!
Jeff Tomkiewicz, aka The Gh0stface Killer is a social engineer who is employed but a health services company. He will also be teaching a pretexting workshop at the Layer 8 Conference! You can find out more about that here: https://layer8conference.com/training-at-layer-8-conference-2025/
In this episode, we learn how Jeff moved from the military to becoming a social engineer where he does red team engagements for his company. He also penned a great article about social engineering and pretexting here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/8467826462.html
Let's talk covert entry, vishing, phishing and how to get into the field with Jeff!
--------
42:48
Episode 122: My OSINT Training with Griffin Glynn and Micah Hoffman
My OSINT Training is a company created by Griffin (@hatless1der) Glynn and Micah (@webbreacher) Hoffman. Their goal was to create affordable high quality OSINT training, and they'll be offering that at the Layer 8 Conference in June! You can sign up today for their class!
In this episode, we also spoke about the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) and how Micah and Griffin conduct investigations along with how others can help and how ethics play a huge part in their investigations. Griffin also runs a hugely popular page of OSINT tools at The Ultimate OSINT Collection
--------
47:13
Episode 121: Dutch OSINT Guy
Get your ticket to the Layer 8 Conference on June 14, in Boston!
In this episode, we're joined by Nico Dekens, aka Dutch_OSINTGuy where he talks about lessons in OSINT including the value of operational security, ethics and classes he teaches. He also tells us about his 5W1H method of performing an investigation. We also discussed some blog posts he wrote for ShadowDragon, including one about OSINT on people in heightened emotional states.