Episode 122: My OSINT Training with Griffin Glynn and Micah Hoffman

My OSINT Training is a company created by Griffin (@hatless1der) Glynn and Micah (@webbreacher) Hoffman. Their goal was to create affordable high quality OSINT training, and they'll be offering that at the Layer 8 Conference in June! You can sign up today for their class! In this episode, we also spoke about the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) and how Micah and Griffin conduct investigations along with how others can help and how ethics play a huge part in their investigations. Griffin also runs a hugely popular page of OSINT tools at The Ultimate OSINT Collection