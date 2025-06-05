Powered by RND
Law and Order: BUX
  • Ep. 4: Undercover High: Cops in the Classroom w/ Det. David Nieves
    Join Sheriff Fred Harran and special guest Detective Dave Nieves for a wild ride back to high school – not as students, but as undercover cops! In this episode, hear firsthand accounts of their dangerous and often hilarious operations to bust drug dealers and car thieves in Bucks County high schools. From navigating suspicious classmates to making honor roll, Fred and Dave share the unbelievable stories of what it was like to pose as teenagers, build trust with criminals, and bring down operations from the inside.Ready for an unfiltered look at law and order in Bucks County? Like, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    40:19
  • Ep. 3: A Call to Action w/ Ashley Spence
    In this powerful and emotional episode, Sheriff Fred Harran speaks with Ashley Spence, a tireless victim advocate and founder of the DNA Justice Project. Ashley shares her harrowing personal story of surviving a brutal home invasion and how DNA evidence, years later, brought her attacker to justice. This episode is a compelling call to action, highlighting the critical need for updated DNA collection laws to prevent future crimes and ensure justice for all.Episode Highlights:(3:42) – Ashley recounts the terrifying night of her assault and the subsequent emotional and physical trauma.(7:10) – The shocking phone call: seven years after her assault, Ashley receives news of a DNA match.(11:00) – Discussion of the landmark 2013 Supreme Court case which affirmed DNA collection at arrest as a reasonable booking procedure.(16:00) – Ashley's emotional decision to testify while pregnant with her daughter, realizing the fight for justice was bigger than herself.(20:50) – Dispelling myths about DNA collection.(32:50) – Ashley's reinforces the urgency and importance of changing DNA laws to protect children and prevent future violence.Ready for an unfiltered look at law and order in Bucks County? Like, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.----Ashley Spence is a motivational speaker, victim advocate, author, and the founder of the DNA Justice Project, a non-profit dedicated to educating the public and policymakers on the critical role of forensic DNA in the criminal justice system. At the age of 19, Ashley survived a harrowing home invasion attack that nearly claimed her life. For years, her attacker remained unidentified until DNA evidence secured his conviction, resulting in a 137.5-year prison sentence. This experience fuels her mission to advocate for justice.Ashley testifies across the United States to promote legislation that maximizes the use of forensic DNA and advanced DNA technologies. Her advocacy extends globally, sparking conversations to unite communities in the fight against sexual violence. Driven by her love for her children and a deep commitment to ensuring justice for every victim, Ashley inspires change through her work.Through her practice of herbal medicine and yoga, Ashley has embraced healing methods that transform profound trauma into meaningful growth, shaping her approach to advocacy and life. Her journey reflects a powerful belief in the potential for beauty and transformation to emerge from even the deepest challenges.
    --------  
    39:41
  • Ep. 2: Warming Up a Cold Case w/ Allison Ryall & Lt. Chris McMullin
    Join Sheriff Fred Harran as he welcomes forensic genetic genealogist Allison Ryall and veteran detective Lieutenant Chris McMullin to discuss the fascinating world of cold case investigations. This episode delves into the use of cutting-edge technology and good old-fashioned police work to bring closure to long-unsolved crimes.Episode Highlights:(2:30) Learn about the groundbreaking use of DNA and genetic genealogy in solving cold cases.(6:55) Lt. McMullin details the chilling 1984 homicide of 14-year-old Barbara Rowan and the decades-long journey to find justice.(12:00) The incredible story of identifying a Jane Doe after 36 years, thanks to genetic genealogy.(28:40) Genealogist Allison Ryall explains the science behind tracing ancestry through DNA and its impact on investigations.(34:00) The emotional impact of bringing closure to families and the importance of a team effort in solving cold cases.This episode reveals the dedication, science, and human connection behind cracking the toughest cases.Ready for an unfiltered look at law and order in Bucks County? Like, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.----Allison Ryall, AIGG, is a Forensic Genetic Genealogist with Bode Technology, where she plays a pivotal role in applying cutting-edge genetic genealogy techniques to support law enforcement and forensic investigations. At Bode, she works on complex cases involving the identification of unknown individuals, the resolution of cold cases, and assistance in criminal investigations through DNA analysis. Her expertise is instrumental in advancing the use of genetic genealogy in forensics, effectively bridging the gap between science and criminal justice. She also serves as a faculty member in Boston University's Genealogy Studies Program, where she teaches courses in research methodology and genetic genealogy. Allison holds a Master’s Certificate in Crime Analysis from the University of Central Florida. She also earned degrees in U.S. History and Russian Studies, as well as a Master’s degree in American and New England Studies from the University of Southern Maine.Lieutenant Chris McMullin is a seasoned law enforcement professional with decades of experience investigating complex cases. Currently serving with the Bucks County Sheriff's Office, McMullin began his career as a patrol officer with the Philadelphia Police Department before transitioning to the Bensalem Police Department, where he served as a detective for 30 years. During his tenure in Bensalem, he specialized in major investigations, including homicides, sex crimes, assaults, and robberies, earning a reputation for his dedicated work on challenging cases. McMullin is the co-founder of the nonprofit Cold Case Initiative – and organization dedicated to providing crucial funding for advanced forensic testing and genetic genealogy, helping law enforcement agencies identify unidentified human remains and make progress on cold cases. He is also the author of the book 3 Decades Cold, which reflects on his extensive career and the impactful cases he has investigated.
    --------  
    41:50
  • Ep. 1: Undercover High School Cop & Facing the Unexpected
    In the very first episode of Law & Order: BUX, join Sheriff Fred Harran for a candid conversation about his path to becoming Sheriff.We'll pull back the curtain on the diverse and critical work performed daily by the Bucks County Sheriff's Office, hear about the dedication of his team, and discuss and exciting new developments within the department aimed at keeping our community safe.Episode Highlights:(3:41) An unforgettable encounter from Sheriff Harran's early days on patrol.(4:48) How a theater major ended up going undercover in a local high school drug operation.(10:45) A difficult homicide case that continues to haunt.(18:40 What does the Bucks County Sheriff's Office do for the county? An inside look at their vital functions.(28:40) The core philosophy that drives our approach to law enforcement: focusing on prevention.(32:00) Remembering and honoring the Bucks County officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.This episode is just the beginning. Join Sheriff Fred Harran for future discussions on the toughest cases, the fight against drugs, mental health awareness, and more.Ready for an unfiltered look at law and order in Bucks County? Like, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    31:25
  • (PREVIEW) Law & Order: BUX
    Go inside Bucks County law enforcement with Sheriff Fred Harran.Law & Order: BUX explores the real issues facing law enforcement in our community. Get an inside look at crime and justice, and meet the people who protect and serve Bucks County.Coming Soon.
    --------  
    1:31

About Law and Order: BUX

Step inside the world of law enforcement in Bucks County with "Law & Order: BUX." Join Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran as he takes you behind the headlines, offering his unique perspective on local crime, community safety initiatives, and the challenges facing law enforcement today. Get an insider's look at the work being done to keep Bucks County safe, straight from the Sheriff himself.
