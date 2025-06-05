Ep. 2: Warming Up a Cold Case w/ Allison Ryall & Lt. Chris McMullin

Join Sheriff Fred Harran as he welcomes forensic genetic genealogist Allison Ryall and veteran detective Lieutenant Chris McMullin to discuss the fascinating world of cold case investigations. This episode delves into the use of cutting-edge technology and good old-fashioned police work to bring closure to long-unsolved crimes.Episode Highlights:(2:30) Learn about the groundbreaking use of DNA and genetic genealogy in solving cold cases.(6:55) Lt. McMullin details the chilling 1984 homicide of 14-year-old Barbara Rowan and the decades-long journey to find justice.(12:00) The incredible story of identifying a Jane Doe after 36 years, thanks to genetic genealogy.(28:40) Genealogist Allison Ryall explains the science behind tracing ancestry through DNA and its impact on investigations.(34:00) The emotional impact of bringing closure to families and the importance of a team effort in solving cold cases.This episode reveals the dedication, science, and human connection behind cracking the toughest cases.Ready for an unfiltered look at law and order in Bucks County? Like, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you get your podcasts.----Allison Ryall, AIGG, is a Forensic Genetic Genealogist with Bode Technology, where she plays a pivotal role in applying cutting-edge genetic genealogy techniques to support law enforcement and forensic investigations. At Bode, she works on complex cases involving the identification of unknown individuals, the resolution of cold cases, and assistance in criminal investigations through DNA analysis. Her expertise is instrumental in advancing the use of genetic genealogy in forensics, effectively bridging the gap between science and criminal justice. She also serves as a faculty member in Boston University's Genealogy Studies Program, where she teaches courses in research methodology and genetic genealogy. Allison holds a Master’s Certificate in Crime Analysis from the University of Central Florida. She also earned degrees in U.S. History and Russian Studies, as well as a Master’s degree in American and New England Studies from the University of Southern Maine.Lieutenant Chris McMullin is a seasoned law enforcement professional with decades of experience investigating complex cases. Currently serving with the Bucks County Sheriff's Office, McMullin began his career as a patrol officer with the Philadelphia Police Department before transitioning to the Bensalem Police Department, where he served as a detective for 30 years. During his tenure in Bensalem, he specialized in major investigations, including homicides, sex crimes, assaults, and robberies, earning a reputation for his dedicated work on challenging cases. McMullin is the co-founder of the nonprofit Cold Case Initiative – and organization dedicated to providing crucial funding for advanced forensic testing and genetic genealogy, helping law enforcement agencies identify unidentified human remains and make progress on cold cases. He is also the author of the book 3 Decades Cold, which reflects on his extensive career and the impactful cases he has investigated.