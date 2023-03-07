A kid-centric podcast focusing on stories that make the world a little bit better. We’re here as a fun place to learn, explore, grow, and help kids tap into th...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
F6 - Frank Flies Fast
The number of the moment is 6 and the letter is F! Get ready to guess the animal in this week's story! We can't wait for our open-hearted, playful and intelligent listeners to tune in and be part of our crew.
7/31/2023
16:41
E5 - Elena Makes a Friend
The number of the moment is 5 and the letter is E! Get ready to guess the animal in this week's story! We can't wait for our open-hearted, playful and intelligent listeners to tune in and be part of our crew.
7/24/2023
15:36
D4 - Dylan and Dusty Find Home Base
The number of the moment is 4 and the letter is D! Get ready to guess the animal in this week's story! We can't wait for our open-hearted, playful and intelligent listeners to tune in and be part of our crew.
7/17/2023
15:37
C3 - Carmen and Friends Opposite Day
The number of the moment is 3 and the letter is C! Get ready to guess the animal in this week's story! We can't wait for our open-hearted, playful and intelligent listeners to tune in and be part of our crew.
7/10/2023
18:09
Bonus Reading - "An Above Par Day"
We have a bonus episode this holiday weekend! We hope you are inspired as you listen to Lindsay Farley read "An Above Par Day". Get your copy at https://kiddywinkcrew.myshopify.com/
A kid-centric podcast focusing on stories that make the world a little bit better. We’re here as a fun place to learn, explore, grow, and help kids tap into their imaginations. All are warmly welcomed!These diverse and inclusive stories are originals. Created by Julianna Bria and Lindsay Farley, the founders and CEOs of Kiddywink Crew.