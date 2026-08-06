What if the modern life we call progress is actually making us less human?

Retired Navy SEAL and 3 of 7 Project founder Chadd Wright joins former Army Ranger John Lovell for one of the most direct and vulnerable conversations on the show. Together, they challenge the modern definition of success—and ask whether real success looks less like status, wealth, travel, and endless reach, and more like putting down roots, working with your hands, building real relationships, raising a family, and becoming useful to the people around you.

Chadd opens up about wanting to leave public life, trading his smartphone for a flip phone, learning to feed his family, and building a homestead through community instead of trying to become completely self-sufficient. He also explains why he wants a family cemetery on his property—and why physically digging a grave helped him and his wife work grief out through their bodies.

The conversation then becomes deeply personal as Chadd confronts his own pride, criticism, and tribalism within the Church. John and Chadd discuss Christian unity, theological disagreement, preaching in full tactical gear, the Man in the Arena, and why honest conversations between brothers are necessary for real growth.

Chadd also shares the terrifying story of nearly losing his newborn son, the fear that followed, and how fatherhood has reshaped his understanding of love, responsibility, and sacrifice.

In this episode:

• Winning the Mid-State Mile and using psychological warfare• Endurance through addiction, marriage, and public life

• Redefining success and becoming more human

• Escaping screen addiction and choosing a flip phone

• Homesteading, practical skills, and communal self-sufficiency

• Grief, burial, and creating a family legacy

• Pride, tribalism, and unity within the Church

• Nearly losing a child and confronting fear as a father

• Chad’s unexpected EDC

• Why protectors, providers, and leaders must continue to train

• What parts of modern life do you believe have made us less human? Let us know in the comments.

Chapters:

0:00 What Does It Mean to Be Human?

1:25 Chadd Wright Joins the Show

2:38 Winning the Mid-State Mile

7:09 Psychological Warfare and Refusing to Quit

9:18 When Endurance Means Saving a Marriage

12:41 Why Chadd Wants to Leave Public Life

14:00 Redefining Success

18:30 Social Media and Artificial Relationships

20:52 Lost Skills Are Making Us Less Human

24:15 Beginning the Homestead Journey

27:22 Self-Sufficiency Through Community

32:37 Why Chadd Wants a Family Cemetery

35:56 The Flip Phone and Being Present

39:07 From Modern Rage to Tribalism

43:59 Humility Is the Answer

49:55 Christians Can’t Give Up on the Church

52:32 Chadd’s Honest Confession About Pride

1:00:24 Close-Handed vs. Open-Handed Issues

1:06:39 Why John Preached in Full Kit

1:20:13 The Man in the Arena

1:27:37 The Hardest Day of Chadd’s Life

1:31:38 Fatherhood, Fear, and Idolatry

1:38:00 Authenticity Over Polish

1:42:04 Chadd’s EDC

1:43:19 Train for Life

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