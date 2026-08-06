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126 episodes
- What if the modern life we call progress is actually making us less human?
Retired Navy SEAL and 3 of 7 Project founder Chadd Wright joins former Army Ranger John Lovell for one of the most direct and vulnerable conversations on the show. Together, they challenge the modern definition of success—and ask whether real success looks less like status, wealth, travel, and endless reach, and more like putting down roots, working with your hands, building real relationships, raising a family, and becoming useful to the people around you.
Chadd opens up about wanting to leave public life, trading his smartphone for a flip phone, learning to feed his family, and building a homestead through community instead of trying to become completely self-sufficient. He also explains why he wants a family cemetery on his property—and why physically digging a grave helped him and his wife work grief out through their bodies.
The conversation then becomes deeply personal as Chadd confronts his own pride, criticism, and tribalism within the Church. John and Chadd discuss Christian unity, theological disagreement, preaching in full tactical gear, the Man in the Arena, and why honest conversations between brothers are necessary for real growth.
Chadd also shares the terrifying story of nearly losing his newborn son, the fear that followed, and how fatherhood has reshaped his understanding of love, responsibility, and sacrifice.
In this episode:
• Winning the Mid-State Mile and using psychological warfare• Endurance through addiction, marriage, and public life
• Redefining success and becoming more human
• Escaping screen addiction and choosing a flip phone
• Homesteading, practical skills, and communal self-sufficiency
• Grief, burial, and creating a family legacy
• Pride, tribalism, and unity within the Church
• Nearly losing a child and confronting fear as a father
• Chad’s unexpected EDC
• Why protectors, providers, and leaders must continue to train
• What parts of modern life do you believe have made us less human? Let us know in the comments.
Chapters:
0:00 What Does It Mean to Be Human?
1:25 Chadd Wright Joins the Show
2:38 Winning the Mid-State Mile
7:09 Psychological Warfare and Refusing to Quit
9:18 When Endurance Means Saving a Marriage
12:41 Why Chadd Wants to Leave Public Life
14:00 Redefining Success
18:30 Social Media and Artificial Relationships
20:52 Lost Skills Are Making Us Less Human
24:15 Beginning the Homestead Journey
27:22 Self-Sufficiency Through Community
32:37 Why Chadd Wants a Family Cemetery
35:56 The Flip Phone and Being Present
39:07 From Modern Rage to Tribalism
43:59 Humility Is the Answer
49:55 Christians Can’t Give Up on the Church
52:32 Chadd’s Honest Confession About Pride
1:00:24 Close-Handed vs. Open-Handed Issues
1:06:39 Why John Preached in Full Kit
1:20:13 The Man in the Arena
1:27:37 The Hardest Day of Chadd’s Life
1:31:38 Fatherhood, Fear, and Idolatry
1:38:00 Authenticity Over Polish
1:42:04 Chadd’s EDC
1:43:19 Train for Life
Warrior Poet WEBSITE - https://warriorpoetsociety.com
TRAIN with us - https://warriorpoetsupplyco.com/train1/
Books by John Lovell - https://johnlovell.com
GET the WarPoet app! | Original shows, training, and much more. iPhone, Android, Amazon, Apple TV etc. https://www.watchwpsn.com
Watch the Rally Point Show on the Warrior Poet app
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(DISCLAIMER: This post may contain paid advertisements or affiliate links. What is an affiliate link? It means that if you click on one of the product links, Warrior Poet Society will receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support the channel and allows awesome future content. Thank you for the support!).
- What happened to bread—and why are so many people blaming gluten?John sits down with food scientist Sue Becker of Bread Beckers to uncover the dark history of modern flour. Sue explains how industrial milling removed the bran, germ, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and essential oils from wheat to create a softer, longer-lasting white flour—and how many of those valuable byproducts ended up in animal feed.They explore the rise of “enriched” flour, bleaching agents, nutrient deficiencies, gluten intolerance, digestion, stomach acid, celiac disease, and the difference between store-bought flour and bread made from freshly milled whole grains.John enters the conversation believing “meat good, carbs bad.” By the end, Sue has him reconsidering nearly everything he thought he knew about bread.In this episode:• What industrial milling removes from wheat• Why white flour became food for the masses• How “enriched” flour got its name• Why gluten may be taking the blame for a larger problem• The connection between fiber, digestion, cravings, and energy• Why bread carries such deep significance throughout Scripture• How to select wheat and begin milling flour at home• Personal stories from people who changed the bread they ate• And yes—Sue Becker torches a loaf of Wonder BreadLearn more from Sue Becker:Bread Beckers: https://www.breadbeckers.com/Sue’s Healthy Minutes Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sues-healthy-minutes-with-sue-becker-the-bread-beckers/id1609279985Bread Beckers YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BreadBeckersMedical Disclaimer: This conversation is provided for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. The personal experiences discussed are not guarantees of results. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes or changing any medication or treatment.Warrior Poet WEBSITE - https://warriorpoetsociety.comTRAIN with us - https://warriorpoetsupplyco.com/train1/Books by John Lovell - https://johnlovell.comGET the WarPoet app! | Original shows, training, and much more. iPhone, Android, Amazon, Apple TV etc. https://www.watchwpsn.com Watch the Rally Point Show on the Warrior Poet appFOLLOW US: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/warriorpoetsociety Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/warriorpoetsociety/ X | https://x.com/johnlovell275 Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/6O2q4F2tbmoddeSTo9jKNM?si=qzbO0G6xRs-rs51BZuP31Q(DISCLAIMER: This post may contain paid advertisements or affiliate links. What is an affiliate link? It means that if you click on one of the product links, Warrior Poet Society will receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support the channel and allows awesome future content. Thank you for the support!).
- Why does peace with Iran keep appearing close—only to collapse again?On this episode of The John Lovell Show, John goes solo to break down three reasons he believes a lasting agreement with Iran may be far more difficult than Western leaders realize. He examines Iran’s military position, nuclear ambitions, the religious and historical forces behind the conflict, and why negotiating with the Iranian regime may not work like a conventional nation-to-nation deal.John also explores the long-term growth of Islam, the ideological divide between the Islamic world and the Christian West, and why he believes any present-day peace agreement may ultimately prove temporary.Is peace with Iran genuinely possible? Could the Strait of Hormuz become a global chokepoint? Or is the current conflict part of something much older and larger?Watch the full episode, then let us know in the comments:Do you agree with John’s assessment? What is he missing? And if an agreement is reached, do you believe the peace will last?Topics covered:Iran peace negotiations, Donald Trump, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the Strait of Hormuz, Islam and Christianity, Middle East conflict, jihad, geopolitics, religious conflict, and the possibility of a wider war.Subscribe to Warrior Poet Society for more commentary on faith, culture, preparedness, politics, and the threats facing the West.Warrior Poet WEBSITE - https://warriorpoetsociety.comTRAIN with us - https://warriorpoetsupplyco.com/train1/Books by John Lovell - https://johnlovell.comGET the WarPoet app! | Original shows, training, and much more. iPhone, Android, Amazon, Apple TV etc. https://www.watchwpsn.com Watch the Rally Point Show on the Warrior Poet appFOLLOW US: Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/warriorpoetsociety Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/warriorpoetsociety/ X | https://x.com/johnlovell275 Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/6O2q4F2tbmoddeSTo9jKNM?si=qzbO0G6xRs-rs51BZuP31QChapters0:00 Why There Is No Peace Deal0:59 Reason One: Iran Can’t Accept the Deal1:30 Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions2:05 An Ancient Theological Conflict3:32 Understanding the Present Through History4:00 The Growth of Islam5:44 Would Peace With Iran Be Temporary?6:50 C.S. Lewis and the Coming War of Ideas8:10 Islam Against All8:59 Why Iran Is More Than a Nation-State10:26 Reason Three: Peace Won’t Last10:55 Ideological, Spiritual and Physical War11:37 Not All Muslims Agree11:52 John’s Final Assessment12:14 Closing(DISCLAIMER: This post may contain paid advertisements or affiliate links. What is an affiliate link? It means that if you click on one of the product links, Warrior Poet Society will receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support the channel and allows awesome future content. Thank you for the support!).
Want A Dream Team? Find Out Where You Fit First. A Conversation on Team Building With Adam James07/15/2026 | 51 mins.John Lovell sits down with special guest Adam James to learn how you can leverage the amazingly accurate Core Values Index (CVI) psychometric assessment to grow as a person, partner and team member of any organization.
Find out if you are a Builder, Banker, Merchant, or an Innovator and what makes you "tick". This conversation will help you get the resources and tools you need to thrive on your teams and avoid burn out.
A free version of this test, as mentioned in video, can be found here:https://erep.com/c/Get our WPS app! | Original shows, training, and much more.SIGN UP: https://www.watchwpsn.com and then download at app stores everywhere. iPhone, Android, Amazon, Apple TV etc.
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About The John Lovell Show
The John Lovell Show provides insightful commentary on current events, practical tips for protecting your home and the lives of those you love, and a good measure of spot-on dad jokes. John is the Founder and CEO of the Warrior Poet Society – a values-based community dedicated to physical protection, the pursuit of truth, and living for higher purpose. His message has garnered over 100 million views across social media and streaming platforms. John is a former war veteran and Special Operations soldier, having served in the 2nd Ranger Battalion. After his military service, he served as a Christian missionary in Central America full-time. Today he is a video content creator, public speaker, firearms trainer, and homesteader. John lives on a small farm in Georgia with his wife and two sons.Podcast website
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