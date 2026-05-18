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Inside Perry, Georgia
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Inside Perry, Georgia

City of Perry Communications Office
Government
Inside Perry, Georgia
Latest episode

61 episodes

  • Inside Perry, Georgia

    Perry Parks | Exploring the Spaces Bringing Perry Together

    05/18/2026 | 9 mins.
    Parks shape a city’s mood more than most of us realize, and Perry is a great example! In this episode, we’re joined by Leisure Services Director Curtis Coates, III for a look at how Perry’s parks support quality of life and everyday recreation.

    We talk through the different kinds of parks you’ll find across the city, including destination parks designed for big gatherings and youth sports, along with neighborhood parks and passive green spaces perfect for quiet walks.

    Summer in Perry brings its own energy, and Creekwood Park comes alive when the Splash Pad fills up and the pickleball courts stay busy on warm days. We also highlight Heritage Oaks Park, where scenic walking paths and amphitheater events create a unique community gathering space, along with Pine Needle Park and its inclusive playground.
    If you haven’t visited a Perry park in a while, this episode shares simple ways to get started and where to find updates on events, programs, and amenities.
    Learn More About Perry's Parks
    Creekwood Splash Pad
    If you like Inside Perry - subscribe and share the podcast with friends and family. The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

    Visit us at perry-ga.gov.
     
    We hope to see you around in our amazing community...Where Georgia Comes Together.
  • Inside Perry, Georgia

    Tourists Are Spending Millions in Perry & Here’s Why

    05/06/2026 | 26 mins.
    In this episode of the Inside Perry Podcast, we’re diving into the surprising impact tourism has on Perry’s economy and community.
    Visit Perry Executive Director Anya Turpin joins us to discuss National Travel and Tourism Week and how visitors are spending millions in Perry each year, while supporting much more than hotels and restaurants.
    We also talk about Perry’s growing reputation as more than just a stop along I-75, the role Historic Downtown Perry plays in attracting visitors, changing travel trends, hidden gems around the community, and how locals can help tell Perry’s story. Plus, hear about the “We Speak Perry” program, the Welcome Center, and what makes Perry stand out as a welcoming destination in Georgia.
    This episode offers a fresh perspective on the community we call home.
    Connect with Visit Perry on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
    Listen to Let's Go: A Visit Perry Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more at https://www.visitperry.com/
    If you like Inside Perry - subscribe and share the podcast with friends and family. The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

    Visit us at perry-ga.gov.
     
    We hope to see you around in our amazing community...Where Georgia Comes Together.
  • Inside Perry, Georgia

    Sip And Stroll Through Historic Downtown Perry

    04/15/2026 | 15 mins.
    A spring Friday in Downtown Perry has a way of slowing you down, from the glow of the lights in the trees to the energy of people enjoying the evening together. That atmosphere is exactly what makes the Historic Downtown Perry Wine Tasting such a standout event, and in this episode, we’re sharing what makes it a favorite year after year!
    We're joined by Downtown Manager Alicia Hartley to walk through the full experience: how the tasting works, what you’ll see as you sip and stroll, and why the night feels elevated without being overwhelming. We also talk about what makes this event different from other downtown festivals. The focus stays on Downtown Perry businesses instead of being vendor-heavy, and that means extended shopping hours, restaurant specials, and a chance to discover storefronts you might not normally catch during the usual workweek.

    We dig into the bigger story too: how this wine tasting grew from a small merchant-led fundraiser into a signature Main Street event that can raise tens of thousands of dollars to reinvest in downtown placemaking and beautification. Alicia shares examples of projects these funds support, plus what’s new with the VIP ticket option, including the VIP lounge, faster check-in, restrooms, and light bites. We also cover how to buy tickets safely online, what to watch for with scams, and where to find official links.

    Purchase tickets to the 2026 Historic Downtown Perry Spring Wine Tasting by clicking here.
    Alicia Hartley can be reached at [email protected]
    If you like Inside Perry - subscribe and share the podcast with friends and family. The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

    Visit us at perry-ga.gov.
     
    We hope to see you around in our amazing community...Where Georgia Comes Together.
  • Inside Perry, Georgia

    Why Your Weather App Isn’t Enough: Inside Houston & Perry Alerts

    02/18/2026 | 22 mins.
    We sit down with Houston County Fire Chief and EMA Director Christopher Stoner to unpack the Houston County's move from CodeRED to Houston Alerts/Perry Alerts, and how smarter technology makes Perry and Houston County safer while cutting the noise.

    We walk through the RFP that led to Rave, the benefits of pairing with existing Motorola systems, and why usability is a lifesaver when you need to launch an alert from the field. Chief Stoner explains how precise geofencing lets teams draw a polygon around an affected neighborhood for a hazmat incident, tornado warning, or boil water advisory, so people outside the area aren’t jolted awake. 

     You’ll learn how re-registering modernized an outdated database and put residents in full control of the information they receive, including emergency weather, public safety alerts, trash delays, water service updates, and community events, as well as how they receive it, whether by call, text, email, push notification, or Alexa. 
    We cover Smart911 privacy safeguards, what data is useful for first responders, and how local caller IDs and familiar emails help people trust the messages they receive. Most importantly, we make a case for why local alerts beat generic weather apps: polygon-level accuracy for your address, not countywide alarms that don’t apply to your block.

    Ready to tailor your notifications? Sign up through houstoncountyga.gov or the City of Perry website, choose only the updates you want, and set how and when you want to be reached. 
    If you need help, call 478-542-2026 and the EMA team will guide you. 
    If this conversation helped, subscribe, share with a neighbor, and leave a quick review so more Perry residents can get informed faster.
    If you like Inside Perry - subscribe and share the podcast with friends and family. The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

    Visit us at perry-ga.gov.
     
    We hope to see you around in our amazing community...Where Georgia Comes Together.
  • Inside Perry, Georgia

    Startup Summit: From Idea To Action

    01/26/2026 | 13 mins.
    Ready to turn a spark into a storefront or scale the business you already run? We sit down with Economic Development Director Holly Wharton to unveil the Perry Startup Summit, a FREE two-day event (Feb 19–20, 2026) built to give entrepreneurs real tools, real contacts, and real momentum.

    We walk through how the summit evolved from Startup Week into a conference-style experience with joint sessions for shared fundamentals and separate tracks for early-stage founders and growth-focused owners. You’ll hear about a funding and bootstrapping session led by a local entrepreneur who has launched, scaled, and sold companies, plus a practical “real estate ready” talk that demystifies leases, build-out costs, zoning, inspections, and timelines. We also highlight a hands-on AI session led by Tabitha Clark that shows how to use AI as your first or next hire for smarter marketing, sharper operations, and faster problem-solving.

    Day Two centers on pitching with confidence. We break down how to craft a clear one-liner, a 60-second version, and a lender-ready overview so you can talk about your business with customers, banks, and investors. The resource fair and working lunch turn networking into action: sit with bankers, SBDC advisors, accountants, and marketers at topic tables and leave with names, answers, and a plan.

    If you’re building in Perry or anywhere in Middle Georgia, this summit connects you to the ecosystem that helps small businesses thrive.
    Registration is not required but encouraged for planning and lunch, and the entire event is free. 
    Register Here
    Learn More
    Questions? Contact Economic Development Director Holly Wharton at [email protected].
    If you like Inside Perry - subscribe and share the podcast with friends and family. The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

    Visit us at perry-ga.gov.
     
    We hope to see you around in our amazing community...Where Georgia Comes Together.
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About Inside Perry, Georgia
Welcome to the Inside Perry podcast! Where you get an inside look at Perry, Georgia’s local government. We’re glad you chose Perry – where people make the difference. Whether you stay a few hours or a lifetime, your time in Perry will be rewarding and unforgettable. We look forward to seeing you around in our amazing community Where Georgia Comes Together. Visit us at perry-ga.gov.
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