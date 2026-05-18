Ready to turn a spark into a storefront or scale the business you already run? We sit down with Economic Development Director Holly Wharton to unveil the Perry Startup Summit, a FREE two-day event (Feb 19–20, 2026) built to give entrepreneurs real tools, real contacts, and real momentum.
We walk through how the summit evolved from Startup Week into a conference-style experience with joint sessions for shared fundamentals and separate tracks for early-stage founders and growth-focused owners. You’ll hear about a funding and bootstrapping session led by a local entrepreneur who has launched, scaled, and sold companies, plus a practical “real estate ready” talk that demystifies leases, build-out costs, zoning, inspections, and timelines. We also highlight a hands-on AI session led by Tabitha Clark that shows how to use AI as your first or next hire for smarter marketing, sharper operations, and faster problem-solving.
Day Two centers on pitching with confidence. We break down how to craft a clear one-liner, a 60-second version, and a lender-ready overview so you can talk about your business with customers, banks, and investors. The resource fair and working lunch turn networking into action: sit with bankers, SBDC advisors, accountants, and marketers at topic tables and leave with names, answers, and a plan.
If you’re building in Perry or anywhere in Middle Georgia, this summit connects you to the ecosystem that helps small businesses thrive.
Registration is not required but encouraged for planning and lunch, and the entire event is free.
Register Here
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Questions? Contact Economic Development Director Holly Wharton at [email protected]
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Visit us at perry-ga.gov.
We hope to see you around in our amazing community...Where Georgia Comes Together.