After four decades of dedicated research on HIV, scientists have made extraordinary progress in treating the disease. But we still don't have a vaccine or a cure. On today's show, we're joined by two veteran scientists who have dedicated their careers to HIV research. First up is Christine Rouzioux, a virologist from the Nobel Prize winning team of scientists who first identified the HIV virus. For the second half of the show we talk with Richard Koup from the National Institutes of Health, who explains why it's so hard to create an HIV vaccine.
28:52
Shingles: The Mystery of Pain
For a long time, people could tell that there was some connection between chickenpox and shingles. But exactly how they were related was a mystery. Then, in the 1950s, a family doctor shipped out to a remote Scottish island to investigate an outbreak, and made a discovery that shaped our understanding of shingles. On today's show, Ann Arvin, professor emerita at Stanford Medical School, tells us that detective story. Then Robert Johnson of the University of Bristol explains what he's learned about treating pain in his decades working with shingles patients.
31:58
Epstein-Barr Virus: The Fog of Discovery
Almost everyone on earth has Epstein-Barr virus. Usually it's pretty mild - you get sick, you get better. But the virus lives on in your body forever. Today, we talk with Dorothy Crawford (author of "Cancer Virus") about how one obsessive researcher uncovered a link between Epstein-Barr and cancer, and changed the way we think about viruses. Later in the show, we talk with Bill Robinson about his groundbreaking discovery of how Epstein-Barr can cause multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases.
29:22
Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic
What did the 2014 Ebola outbreak teach us about preventing future pandemics? Our guests this week, Christian Happi and Pardis Sabeti, are world experts on disease surveillance, and have worked together fighting infectious disease in Africa for over a decade. Happi shares a gripping account of how he courageously helped stop Ebola from spreading in Nigeria during the 2014 West Africa outbreak. Then Sabeti explains how a new era of surveillance may help prevent future pandemics.
28:12
Rabies: When Monsters are Real
Why has rabies invaded our nightmares for centuries? Author and veterinarian Monica Murphy tells us about the cultural history of rabies (which involves vampires and werewolves!) and how our long nightmare with the disease came to an end. Then, wildlife biologist Kathy Nelson tells us about a surprising program that works to control raccoon rabies… from the sky.
Incubation is a show about how viruses attack people – and how people fight back. This season, we talk to a scientist who fought the spread of Ebola while risking his life. We learn how a ubiquitous virus causes cancer and multiple sclerosis. And we hear how a mosquito-borne virus helped defend an empire. Stories of discovery, heartbreak, and heroic nerds drop weekly on Thursdays starting October 17th.