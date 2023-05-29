The official rave podcast of Brinda Arreygue (aka Wavybrin), Mickie Santos (aka Wonderli), Devin Larscheid, & Nand Mahasuwan. Support this podcast: https://...
I'M PEAKING EPISODE 22 - HALIENE OPENS UP OUR THIRD EYE WITH NEW TRANCE & MELODIC BASS BANGERS
In Episode 23 of the I'M PEAKING Podcast, join us with special guest & EDM vocalist, Haliene! Discover her incredible journey from raver to celebrated vocalist in the EDM scene, from her happiest rave stories to the challenges of collaborating with her significant other in the music industry. Get a sneak peek at her new tracks, including a Trance collab with Craig Connelly and a Melodic Bass track with Kill The Noise. Delve into her experiences as one of the first EDM vocalists to tour and her thoughts on female artists in the industry and find out about her dream collabs and her favorite genres to sing to. Plus, don't miss the buzz around her award-winning Best Female EDM Artist for the EDMA's and her thoughts on the magic behind songs like "Rush Over Me." It was truly a pleasure to have this absolute angel on the podcast, and we hope you enjoy this episode with Haliene just as much as we did 🤍
7/23/2023
1:39:59
I'M PEAKING EPISODE 22 - MICAH MARTIN GOT KIDNAPPED BY A PSYCHOPATH IN THE WOODS DURING A BLIZZARD??!
In Episode 22 of the I'M PEAKING Podcast, we dive into the incredible journey of EDM vocalist/songwriter, Micah Martin. Discover how Micah rose to prominence in the EDM scene and became a recognizable voice across the genre. Hear exclusive previews of his unreleased collaborations and get an inside look at his debut album. Be captivated by his INSANE stories, from surviving a kidnapping during a blizzard to getting a gun pulled on him and his bandmates. Gain insights into his perspectives on rave culture and his aspirations in the fitness and DJ realms. This was an incredibly fun and crazy episode to shoot, so we hope you enjoy it just as much as we did. 🤍
7/9/2023
2:00:30
I'M PEAKING EPISODE 21 - END OVERDOSE TEACHES US HOW TO ADMINISTER NALOXONE PROPERLY AT A RAVE
In Episode 21 of the I'M PEAKING Podcast, we had two key members of End Overdose, Theo Krzywicki (Founder & CEO) and Darcy Michero (Director of Events & Fundraising) to explore their efforts to prevent overdoses in the rave community. Gain insights into their journey, from the inception of End Overdose to their plans for international expansion. Explore the significance of harm reduction programs and the impact of proper drug testing using fentanyl test strips. Learn about Naloxone, the life-saving antidote, and witness a demonstration on how to administer it. Uncover the challenges faced by End Overdose in combating the stigma associated with drugs and the importance of drug education. Don't miss this enlightening episode that showcases the power of community, compassion, and knowledge in creating a safer rave environment. We hope you enjoy 🤍
6/25/2023
1:36:54
I'M PEAKING EPISODE 20 - EMORFIK PLAYED A 7-HOUR SET AT A 7TH GRADER’S BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR $125??
In Episode 20 of the I'M PEAKING Podcast, we had Damiano Cortini (aka Emorfik) on to talk about his journey into the world of dubstep, early experiences as a DJ, and the influence of growing up in outer-city New York. In addition to hearing his excitement of performing at festivals and his dream collaborations, we also got to hear exclusive unreleased Riddim/Trench and dove into topics such as the future of the dubstep scene, staying authentic, and Emorfik's craziest moments experienced while performing. Plus, Emorfik shares stories about his love for sneakers, adrenaline-fueled hobbies, and upcoming shows. This high-energy episode has been a long time coming, so we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed having Damiano on the podcast! 🤍
6/11/2023
1:35:12
I'M PEAKING EPISODE 19 - SOMEONE GOT EATEN OUT IN THE BLEACHERS AT EDC?!
In Episode 19 of the I'm Peaking Podcast, Mickie returns to the pod!!! Join us as we discuss her absence, graduation, and last-minute EDC decision. We also cover important topics like festival etiquette, raving while pregnant, our favorite sets at EDC, the different vibes between stages, weird encounters, crazy stuff that happened at EDC, and even some useful tips that you can use for next year's EDC! We hope you're as thrilled as we are to have Mickie back; please enjoy this EDC recap episode and we'll see you in the next one! 🤍
