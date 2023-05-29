I'M PEAKING EPISODE 19 - SOMEONE GOT EATEN OUT IN THE BLEACHERS AT EDC?!

In Episode 19 of the I'm Peaking Podcast, Mickie returns to the pod!!! Join us as we discuss her absence, graduation, and last-minute EDC decision. We also cover important topics like festival etiquette, raving while pregnant, our favorite sets at EDC, the different vibes between stages, weird encounters, crazy stuff that happened at EDC, and even some useful tips that you can use for next year's EDC! We hope you're as thrilled as we are to have Mickie back; please enjoy this EDC recap episode and we'll see you in the next one! 🤍 Click here for more information on safe substance use: https://dancesafe.org/drug-information/